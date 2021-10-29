 Skip to content
(CNN)   NASA's Juno spacecraft which has flown several times over Jupiter has discovered that the Big Red Spot is really, really, deep   (cnn.com) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RIP.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not nearly as deep as your mom.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cool
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not as deep as Hot-Topic goths.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Not nearly as deep as your mom.


She left a great wet spot on the chair IYKWIMAITYD
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Like the sun, Jupiter is scary in both size and capability and must be destroyed.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"We knew it lasted a long time, but we didn't know how deep or how it really worked," Bolton said in the press conference.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's 10,000 miles wide and 300 miles deep, still pretty pancake shaped.  300 miles isn't deep by Jupiter standards.
 
rfenster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So do you think that when the spot finally vanishes there will be an uprising of spot deniers?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Are we not doing phrasing anymore?
 
capngroovy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And it's cold too
 
