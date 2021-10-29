 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Massachusetts has its first black cannabis cultivator. I thought I was hip but I never heard of "black cannabis" before   (masslive.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Agriculture, QR Code, Cannabis, Encodings, QR codes, JustinCredible Cultivation CEO, head horticulturist Reginald Stanfield, Cannabis cultivators  
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stygian, the best!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know one of their competitors.... they are making so much money they spent $75,000 to do their own private fireworks display at their house this year.

Pretty awesome. Woulda been more awesome... ON WEED.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's fermented, like black garlic.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see what subby did. The article is more melanin and less anthocyanin.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just regular weed in the dark
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black cannabis you say? I say I'll get the papers.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Stygian, the best!


Would I sell haga to a slayer such as you!?!?!?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a much bigger plant than Caucasian cannabis.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad I can use the QR code to learn about the pant.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Western Mass ain't nothing but squirrels and chefs and News anchors who hate Republicans.  And now it has legal weed.

Go Cummington!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"always know your dealer"

-- George Carlin
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there it is! We let this Colored have a marijuana business, so we are not white supremacists!
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad most places in Massachusetts are required to keep their product behind the counter like a pharmacy so you can't really use the QR codes until after you buy.

Definitely will keep an eye out for their stuff though, seems like they have some good ideas
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandma, Sara Jane Nanaaluk-Gustafsson, was Minnesota's first lesbian, Eskimo, midget, left-handed, ninja, albino wild rice cultivator. You might know her better by her nickname: "The Germinator."
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a big deal because he was able to overcome all the barriers to entrepreneurship the liberal politicians in Massachusetts threw up to keep middle class people out of this new and lucrative industry.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'this is where you go to learn about the pant'

Hmmmm.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to be able to get black tar hash.  Similar?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.leafly.com/strains/the-bl​a​ck
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: https://www.leafly.com/strains/the-bl​a​ck


From comments:
might be true what they say, "once you go black, you never go back" I had low expectations for this strain so I am surprised it is one of my new favorites. It's everything I look for in a strain. Pretty appearance, slightly fruity taste. Although they say it's an indica I never felt like sleeping or sitting around. I was extremely talkative, deep in thoughts, and motivated. I also developed a case of what I call in my household "never-ending munchie syndrome" it's a serious case of the munchies where you eat everything in the house and are still STARVING! So would definitely recommend to someone with trouble eating. Overall excellent strain
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: https://www.leafly.com/strains/the-bl​a​ck


I've had crosses of this. Not a fan. Anthocyanins make the weed weird.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The ceo went from DJ / Bartender to entrepreneur to lead horticulturist in a few short years.  Fake it til you make it, baby!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's a PUMA!
 
Number 216
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And cue the Alex Jones/Kayleigh McEnany/Melissa Carone of Pot Propaganda coming in to cry about black people working in the legal pot industry instead of being imprisoned as he gleefully wants them all to be
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Step 1) Make pot illegal
Step 2) Arrest all the Black people who sell it
Step 3) Legalize pot, but only let people who've never been arrested sell it


That's Some Catch: Catch-22
Youtube WGzR3h67pg8
 
yellowjester
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: its


I see the mod's mods fixed it.
 
