Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nah, then you have to deal with fidgety crying kids trying to fight you. Blowguns work much better.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are you here for lunch?
Got a shot?
Get in THAT line, and come back
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Are you here for lunch?
Got a shot?
Get in THAT line, and come back


Exactly. Just line them up at school if they're not vaccinated and give them one. They shouldn't suffer from the bad decisions of their parents.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: Nah, then you have to deal with fidgety crying kids trying to fight you. Blowguns work much better.


whyy.orgView Full Size


Although it's a jet injector, not a blowgun.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I heard it was in salad dressing

/Oh fark we're screwed
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I will find out on 11/6

Farkers with kids and hospital systems they use Epic/MyChart.  Check to see if scheduling is available right now.  It is locally.  Texas Childrens
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/The terror sweat is just a bonus.
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No, mine was licked on by kittens!

// Rachel gets a tattoo
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Although it's a jet injector, not a blowgun.


Hypospray? Oh, my

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
put it in ketchup.

90% of kids will be vaxxed by next week.

/still working on my fortified ketchup recipes.
//fries are only an instrument to eat ketchup for kids
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


... but maybe with less racial segregation this time.

/LOL JK, America loves its racial segregation
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Walker: Nah, then you have to deal with fidgety crying kids trying to fight you. Blowguns work much better.

[whyy.org image 768x432]

Although it's a jet injector, not a blowgun.


Is that the thing that made that weird circle mark on my upper arm way back when I was a child?
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

austerity101: [Fark user image image 425x283]

... but maybe with less racial segregation this time.

/LOL JK, America loves its racial segregation


I see Black people in that line. And what's that kid on the left throwing a boulder at?
 
