(Mirror.co.uk)   Man upset after his boss made fun of him for calling off as his girlfriend didn't wash his socks. Darn it   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your socks your responsibility.  Wearing dirty socks won't kill you and likely no one but you would know.

I guess it will be charged against sick time and if he's a good employee, no big deal, we all need mental health days.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Even if I were pathetic enough to not know how to wash socks and plan ahead; (I've been doing laundry since I could reach the knobs) but even if I were that incompetent, I would sure come up with a better excuse than THAT. I mean, "I'm sick." Or "Mom's in the hospital" or...something.

Some people deserve scorn, ridicule and mocking. This is one of those people.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One man's "I can't come in - my girlfriend didn't wash my socks" is another man's "15-minute trip to walmart"

//"forgive" the "gratuitous" "quote" "marks"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why have a girlfriend then?

Do people wash sock separately from from their work clothes, human skin mask or sacrificial vestments?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Your mother sews socks that smell.

baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've heard some hangover excuses, but that one takes the cake.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I find it amazing that supposedly grown-ass men are incapable of the planning and foresight required to do their OWN god-damned laundry so they can go to work and get paid.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You're supposed to wash socks?
 
