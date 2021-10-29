 Skip to content
(USA Today)   As vaccine mandate deadlines approach, idiocy abounds   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Murica, Vaccination, Vaccine, vaccine mandates, vaccinemandates, home state of Wyoming, health care workers, lowest vaccination rate, Tim Thornell  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go after those dress code and being punctual conditions of your employment next! RISE UP PEOPLE!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you with the humans or are you with the virus?  Choose carefully.
 
Flyinglemur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I saw an article yesterday that said 60 employees at the Mayo clinic were protesting the mandate. I don't have an accurate count on how many people work there, but several years ago I had to go there to visit my mother and I probably passed 60 people on the way through the parking garage. I don't know that such a small percentage should be getting such a loud voice in the media.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Flyinglemur: I saw an article yesterday that said 60 employees at the Mayo clinic were protesting the mandate. I don't have an accurate count on how many people work there, but several years ago I had to go there to visit my mother and I probably passed 60 people on the way through the parking garage. I don't know that such a small percentage should be getting such a loud voice in the media.


That is the way the media is ahdling all of the protests.

ZOMG  NEWSFLASH 100 employees quit at MegaHospCorp! RED SIREN RED SIREN RED SIREN

(It's never mentioned that MegaHospCorp has 50K employees)
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: ahdling


*handling
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
JUST GOT MY MODERNA BOOSTER WOO HOO!
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The idiocy was always there.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
this is much ssadder than anyone knows yet :(
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So all the unvaxxed people get in close quarters for protests and nature steps in to quell the protestors.
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Its always abounding. They just have keywords the media picks up on now, and idiots love attention.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Go after those dress code and being punctual conditions of your employment next! RISE UP PEOPLE!


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Masakyst
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We need to re-open mental institutions. These people need a lot more mandatory medication than just a covid vaccine.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They do have personal freedom, the freedom to find another job.

It's funny how they aren't complaining about any other mandates their job requires, isn't it? Like wearing a uniform, turning up on time, having good eyesight or wearing clothes at all.

Oh and yes, those are all mandated - that's where the word 'mandatory' comes from

Tell any anti-vaxxer that and they'll be confused, and this gives a clue as to their thought process - they have been genuinely convinced (by whatever means) that this is something special and unique, an unparalleled attack on their freedom, not the normal every day requirement that it actually is, and they will genuinely pretend they don't speak the english language to maintain that fantasy.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flyinglemur: I saw an article yesterday that said 60 employees at the Mayo clinic were protesting the mandate. I don't have an accurate count on how many people work there, but several years ago I had to go there to visit my mother and I probably passed 60 people on the way through the parking garage. I don't know that such a small percentage should be getting such a loud voice in the media.


Does this mean we will have to eat Miracle Whip now?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't care. This is a perfect opportunity for employers to get rid of problem employees that they didn't have good reason to fire before. They will be much better off without these selfish stupid people.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am saddened by the attitude of the governor or my state "Covid" Kim Reynolds. But she's a GQP, so it figures. But the state where I grew up, worked on a ranch, Wyoming, REALLY breaks my heart. I know so many people there, some of them I have known all my life, and now I find out they're plague rats. I cannot figure out WHY they don't want to protect their families, friends and themselves. They worst part of the whole pandemic to me, aside from loss of lives, is seeing what a bunch of whining, "all about me", people this country has become. I've essential given up on us.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have had to explain this to "freedumb" folks a couple times now.

The "mandate" can be avoided. You can absolutely not get vaccinated.
However, that means you can't participate in things like public school, businesses that require it, etc.

By all means, don't get vaccinated. Go live in the woods.
 
neongoats
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Are you with the humans or are you with the virus?  Choose carefully.


Sadly for too many so called Americas, the virus is just a means of stigginit.

Which is why we should have roving swat teams armed with repurposed tranq guns filled with vax out there hunting down plague rats.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I for one welcome the mass firing and destitution of people who insist that leopards won't eat THEIR faces.

/if they want compassion, they should show a little compassion.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Employee:  YOU CAN'T TELL ME WHAT TO DO!!!
Employer:  Yes we can, it's literally what we do, and we give you money in compensation for doing it.
Employee:  WELL I DON'T WHAT TO DO THAT!!!
Employer:  That's fine, now we won't have to pay you any more.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: I have had to explain this to "freedumb" folks a couple times now.

The "mandate" can be avoided. You can absolutely not get vaccinated.
However, that means you can't participate in things like public school, businesses that require it, etc.

By all means, don't get vaccinated. Go live in the woods.


That's not the choice plague rats want to make. They want to make the choice to do absolutely nothing about the pandemic and go about their lives exactly as they were before all this happened. And if you don't let them do that, you're worse than all the love spawn Satan and Hitler ever produced all rolled into one being.
 
daffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did anyone expect anything different?

GardenWeasel: Flyinglemur: I saw an article yesterday that said 60 employees at the Mayo clinic were protesting the mandate. I don't have an accurate count on how many people work there, but several years ago I had to go there to visit my mother and I probably passed 60 people on the way through the parking garage. I don't know that such a small percentage should be getting such a loud voice in the media.

That is the way the media is ahdling all of the protests.

ZOMG  NEWSFLASH 100 employees quit at MegaHospCorp! RED SIREN RED SIREN RED SIREN

(It's never mentioned that MegaHospCorp has 50K employees)


That being such a big hospital it's most likely in the thousands. The one you see are just the tip of the iceberg. A word of advice, if a man in a white jacket looks at you from the hallway and says hello to you, don't answer. You will be billed for a consultation.
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Tim Thornell has spent the past 18 months watching COVID-19 stalk his home state of Wyoming, killing more than 1,000 of his neighbors

How do you define neighbour? Does anyone really have 1000+ neighbours?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In the olden days, if a company announced they going to do drug screening, about 5% of the work force would quit.  The attitude was, well we didn't want them working here anyway.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon opened the state's special legislative session Monday with a fiery missive, calling federal vaccine mandates both "hard to stomach" and "offensive"

Then die. And be quick about it. And clean up after yourselves afterwards. I don't have to touch any of that.
 
Lee451
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The government always knows what is best. Gleefully obey.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Culling the herd
 
JRoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kids In The Hall - Ham of Truth
Youtube D2Ka2nkIi2I

fine ham abounds
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know a couple that just sold their house and packed up their kids and fled to Mexico to avoid the mandates. I don't think they realize that you can't just stay in another country forever but there is a certain irony to people illegally immigrating to Mexico. I'd imagine when they get kicked out they'll need to get their shots anyway when they arrive back home.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: RISE UP PEOPLE!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/working on it
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fano: JUST GOT MY MODERNA BOOSTER WOO HOO!


Heya Congratulations!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stupidity on parade.
 
Erek the Red [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Flyinglemur: I saw an article yesterday that said 60 employees at the Mayo clinic were protesting the mandate. I don't have an accurate count on how many people work there, but several years ago I had to go there to visit my mother and I probably passed 60 people on the way through the parking garage. I don't know that such a small percentage should be getting such a loud voice in the media.

That is the way the media is ahdling all of the protests.

ZOMG  NEWSFLASH 100 employees quit at MegaHospCorp! RED SIREN RED SIREN RED SIREN

(It's never mentioned that MegaHospCorp has 50K employees)


This what happens when one media outlet (cough, cough, Fox) accuses the others of favoring one political side.  By backing the others into the "Fair and Balanced" corner it amplified the voice of the, what 5% of the population, that are reactionaries.

And lets face it, yellow journalism sells.  Hacking humans by using inflammatorily leading language, sparkly sets and graphics, and provocative costuming to target an emotional reaction that short circuits people's higher intellectual functions is good for ratings.  By using the British newspaper business model, disguise your conservative politics amongst pictures of celebrities in swimwear and sensationalized stories, they make more money.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Fano: JUST GOT MY MODERNA BOOSTER WOO HOO!

Heya Congratulations!


I just got a Pfizer booster (moderna vax) because the moderna appts were too far out in my area and it was safe to mix. Still waiting on any side effects, 2nd moderna laid me on my butt a day after, severe fatigue. So far nothing besides a sore arm
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lee451: The government always knows what is best. Gleefully obey.


Coronavirus-like typing detected.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: FTFA:
Tim Thornell has spent the past 18 months watching COVID-19 stalk his home state of Wyoming, killing more than 1,000 of his neighbors

How do you define neighbour? Does anyone really have 1000+ neighbours?


Yes, if he counts the whole state of Wyoming.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Somacandra: Fano: JUST GOT MY MODERNA BOOSTER WOO HOO!

Heya Congratulations!

I just got a Pfizer booster (moderna vax) because the moderna appts were too far out in my area and it was safe to mix. Still waiting on any side effects, 2nd moderna laid me on my butt a day after, severe fatigue. So far nothing besides a sore arm


My Pfizer booster wasn't as bad as the second shot. About 8 hrs of feeling ick. Then I got my flu shot and I ick'd for another four. Should have gotten both at the same time.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lee451: The government always knows what is best. Gleefully obey.


Hey, you are trying to sarcastically say the opposite of what you believe, right? So anything the government asks you to do is bad? If yes, did you know that the government says that drinking drain cleaner is bad for you?

If not, and that we should evaluate government directives on a case by case basis, I think you forgot to include why you think the vaccine is bad.

I really think you could convince a lot of us farkers if you could post the specific reasons why you think the vaccine is bad.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lee451: The government always knows what is best. Gleefully obey.


Sometimes they do, sometimes they don't. This is one of the times they do.

/Never use superlatives
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These assholes are screaming tyranny but they wouldn't know tyranny if it walked up and put the boot on their face
 
The Bunyip
‘’ less than a minute ago  
""We want to make that decision for ourselves," he said of vaccine mandates."

You've collectively demonstrated that you're incapable.So now the adults that want to benefit from the social contract are making it for you.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.