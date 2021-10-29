 Skip to content
(The Sun) Weeners Men, here's how to get your saluting soldier to stand down so you can pee
40
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a man I can say I know exactly how to get it to go down.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a problem these days.

/Hello old age
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would you want to? Do you not have a porch? And proudly stand outside and make a fountain and wave to the neighbors?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not going to click on a pic of your mom, subby.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The erection is preventing the bladder from emptying while you sleep. It's not random. It's fairly straightforward emptying it and the erection goes away immediately after. I'm not gonna lay prone over the bowl just to make the erection go away.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or you can look at this...This also kills erections
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 425x238]

Or you can look at this...This also kills erections


She looks like a fu*king Neanderthal.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 425x238]

Or you can look at this...This also kills erections

She looks like a fu*king Neanderthal.


bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
jdlenke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One weird trick to get rid of an unwanted erection!: Just look at this picture of the author's mother for thirty seconds!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I flex lots of muscles during sex and the boner doesn't just magically go away. If I want it to go away so I can pee my technique is to close my eyes and think of Subby's mom.
 
sleze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
What the hell am I doin' here?
I don't belong here
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She'll help
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Unwanted erection is a contradiction in terms.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Exit incognito mode and put both hands back on the keyboard?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: She looks like a fu*king Neanderthal.


Fark user imageView Full Size


yes, she does.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The answer is jerk off
 
cefm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pee in the shower.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 425x238]

Or you can look at this...This also kills erections

She looks like a fu*king Neanderthal.


Looks like?
 
anuran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
https://www.google.com/search?q=anal+f​istula+porn&oq=anal+fistula+porn
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One of life's greatest pleasures is having a good night's sleep, waking up with a rock solid tent pole and having your partner taking care of things.

Best way, to start the day.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 425x238]

Or you can look at this...This also kills erections

She looks like a fu*king Neanderthal.


Not cool.

Neanderthals have been shown to be intelligent and caring people.
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

question_dj: The erection is preventing the bladder from emptying while you sleep. It's not random. It's fairly straightforward emptying it and the erection goes away immediately after. I'm not gonna lay prone over the bowl just to make the erection go away.


I am PISS PROUD!
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm a doctor & this is how to get rid of an unwanted erection in just 30 seconds

30 seconds? Amateur.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 425x238]

Or you can look at this...This also kills erections


Came here to say this.

I'm now boner proof for at least 12 hours
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just go outside.

Besides the breeze feels nice
 
Nojimbo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fibonacci sequence.

Don't memorize it, slog through the math in your head (0+1=1, 1+1=2, 2+1=3, 3+2=5, etc...)

You're good to go by 89
 
wild9
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I just squeeze my hand into a fist as hard as I can for like 15-20 seconds. Gets it limp enough I don't have to do anything fancy to hit the toilet.

Read the article and it's the same method.

Also, scratching your ear works really well for getting rid of that itch in your throat.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I pray to Jeebus.
 
pdieten
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nojimbo: Fibonacci sequence.

Don't memorize it, slog through the math in your head (0+1=1, 1+1=2, 2+1=3, 3+2=5, etc...)

You're good to go by 89


I was told there would be no math
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, first you're going to want to turn on a Carrot Top special, and....
 
daffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You could use the Al Bundy method, just carry a picture of your mother in law.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Well, first you're going to want to turn on a Carrot Top special, and....


Chairman of the Bored.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: As a man I can say I know exactly how to get it to go down.


Having a wank, sounds like a better solution than lying face down on a toilet.
 
