(WFSB Connecticut)   Man realizes his wife has taken $600,000 from him over 20 years, finally decides to go to police. They expect to charge her with marriage in the First degree   (wfsb.com) divider line
    Sad, Family, Donna Marino, Marriage, daughter Elena, EAST HAVEN, great grandmother, own husband, dad's phone  
posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2021 at 12:05 PM



Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A real gold digger of a wife!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P.  Love In The First Degree
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to imagine people being this evil, but I've seen it in person.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now that is farking evil.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There are things that the husband can do to her that are in higher degrees.

The Terminator Soundtrack - Burning In The Third Degree
Youtube _IPBgUKGdYk
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
$30k a year, is that it?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wife has a friend who gets in to her husband's business account and helps herself.  One day, we wager, she'll just disappear.  She 'self medicates' a lot and those 'doct-o-pharmacists' who bring her the meds only take cash.

Husband:  I came home.  She was gone.  Looks like she took some clothes and there's some money missing out of the safe.  Well, who's up for Chinese?  I just have to take a shovel and throw it in the river.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
$600000 in 20 years?

Seems a bit low to me.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's called marriage.

Breadwinners usually take a hit from marriage one way or another.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is what you get when you date women from Connecticut.
 
HKWolf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And she would have gotten away with it if it wasn't for those darn meddling kids.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Merltech: A real gold digger of a wife!


Well she ain't messing with no broke nubian.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She wins the gold for gaslighting.
 
overthinker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Reminds me of a conversation a few days ago from a MAGAt for brains who hooked up with some girl on FB, she wasted no time trying to move in, when he told her to go, she called the cops. She had a bill sent to her at his address so now she 'has proof' she lives there now. He can't kick her out, he has to go through the eviction process. And every disagreement? Cops get called now. Its actually hilarious to me. He is getting what he deserves. :)

But with the way the world is going, I expect to see more of this sort of thing happening. Between scams and suckering people for places to live or extra income, this pandemic, antivaxxers, job losses, etc., is going to make people do crazy things.
 
