(Metro)   Want to improve your mood as the days get darker, shorter, and crappier? DRINK COFFEE   (metro.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or tea. L theanine is a great plug to reduce stress and induce calm.

But as a former coffee drinker, I get it. Coffee is a lovely stew of compounds and chemicals that all seem created to make humans human better.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Or tea. L theanine is a great plug to reduce stress and induce calm.

But as a former coffee drinker, I get it. Coffee is a lovely stew of compounds and chemicals that all seem created to make humans human better.


I'm already better....the coffee makes humans tolerable
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee says we should drink more coffee?

Sounds legit, but I'm going to wait for the studies the Institute for Scientific Information on Weed suggests I should do.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sherlock, his bowels impacted.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Decaf for me.  Caffeine messes up my blood pressure.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I notice no difference in my mood on days I don't drink coffee.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On my second pot, oh and Folgers sucks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Obvious tag must have drowned in my 8th cup of coffee today.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Sherlock, his bowels impacted.


Not after drinking coffee they shouldn't be.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I notice no difference in my mood on days I don't drink coffee.


It's not what you notice, it's what everyone around you notices.
 
anfrind
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It is by will alone I set my mind in motion.
It is by the bean of coffee that thoughts acquire speed.
The hands acquire shakes.  The shakes become a warning.
It is by will alone I set my mind in motion.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Or tea. L theanine is a great plug to reduce stress and induce calm.

But as a former coffee drinker, I get it. Coffee is a lovely stew of compounds and chemicals that all seem created to make humans human better.


Tulsi tea is a major stress reducer.  Tulsi, aka Holy Basil, is an adaptogen that helps the body cope with stress and has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries.  If it is of good quality, it will have a pleasant, almost bubble gum aroma.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Or tea. L theanine is a great plug to reduce stress and induce calm.

But as a former coffee drinker, I get it. Coffee is a lovely stew of compounds and chemicals that all seem created to make humans human better.


I drink both.  Coffee in the morning, tea in the evening.  (I make a point of having a little caffeine as possible after 6pm so I can sleep.)  So I'm pretty well covered, it seems.

Winter still sucks though.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Headline has 8 unnecessary words.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fresh pots!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Coffee definitely lifts my mood as the days get shorter. Also as they get longer.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TWX: Cafe Threads: Sherlock, his bowels impacted.

Not after drinking coffee they shouldn't be.


The coffee helps, but it isn't the *REAL* hero...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/There's nothing like a McDonald's breakfast for when you need to do some "Spring Cleaning"...
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh, the coffee that a study next week will say is bad to drink?

Or the coffee the economic "experts" say if you give up you can afford to buy a new house or second, maybe third yacht?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bought a new coffee machine a year ago and today had to clean a coating of amber coffee oil off my previously white fridge-freezer.
I can confirm that coffee caused me to lift my white spirits.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I used to work with this cool doctor. Every single time he had someone under 50 complain about constipation, he'd literally write them a script for "one bran muffin and two cups of coffee."
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dude certainly looks hyper.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Title is one word too long.  NO BOSS.  YOU GET TO WORK!  DON'T MAKE ME COME IN THERE!  Gonna sleep now......
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess that explains why some of my adderall-addled co-irkers tend to go a little too deep down the rabbit hole this time of the year. Maybe fly down to Cabo for some sunshine and fresh seafood instead?
 
chawco
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: Dude certainly looks hyper.
[i.pinimg.com image 850x510]


What the farknis that tiny cup? Is that man a child? Give me jumbo or give me death.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Combustion: I used to work with this cool doctor. Every single time he had someone under 50 complain about constipation, he'd literally write them a script for "one bran muffin and two cups of coffee."


As I've gotten older I've come to learn that many restaurants' vegetable pairings with their steaks and other meat entrees are there for a reason, and it's not simply to fill the plate with less expensive items.  Those sides actually make it possible to digest everything without feeling miserable later.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I guess that explains why some of my adderall-addled co-irkers tend to go a little too deep down the rabbit hole this time of the year. Maybe fly down to Cabo for some sunshine and fresh seafood instead?


Or it's just sundowners and since it's darker outside for a larger percent of the year they're handling it worse?
 
Juc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
waaaaaaaayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy ahead of you
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
not enough.
sunlamp + vitamin D.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If coffee were discovered today would it even be legal?

HR: Hey, this bean juice contains caffeine. It makes people work hard and makes them jittery, but it tastes good enough that they will voluntarily drink it! I say we put coffee pots in offices so our carbon units will work harder and faster. We provide cream and sugar for people who are on the fence about the taste. The drones will scarf it up.

Boss Man:  I love it. Let's do it!

Company Lawyer: We AT LEAST need to post this warning sign.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
