(CNN) Wanna bet this was somehow about the mask mandate?
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're doing everything we can to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."

Horse
shiat


Unless they are whisked to GITMO.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA...and, while lying on the aisle floor, "grabbing a flight attendant by the ankles and putting his head up her skirt."

Of course reading it out of context makes it seem awful.  Replace "flight attendant" with "waitress", and I did the exact same thing at the Moose Club last Saturday, to rancorous laughter I might add.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Likely, but airlines have made the experience so crappy that everyone is exhausted and annoyed by the time they get on the plane so it could be anything.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  ...the passenger went to the back of the plane and punched the flight attendant twice in the face and broke her nose.
The head of American Airlines says the incident on Wednesday "is one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed."
The FBI .. said no arrests have been made and its investigation is ongoing.

Dafuq? No arrest???
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FBI said it is investigating the incident. The agency said no arrests have been made

Well sure. I mean it was t something serious like he brought on more than 3 oz. of liquid.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Likely, but airlines have made the experience so crappy that everyone is exhausted and annoyed by the time they get on the plane so it could be anything.


Is it too much to ask that people not physically assault each other while on the plane?

Clearly, the answer to that question is, "yes".
 
medicalmiracle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Man, flight attendants are starting to get treated like nurses.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Rich people problems.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: FTA:  ...the passenger went to the back of the plane and punched the flight attendant twice in the face and broke her nose.
The head of American Airlines says the incident on Wednesday "is one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed."
The FBI .. said no arrests have been made and its investigation is ongoing.

Dafuq? No arrest???


MIddle-class white male.

Teflon-coated.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dude better be on the permanent no-fly list on top of some serious felony charges. The coddling of these assholes needs to stop.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: FTA:  ...the passenger went to the back of the plane and punched the flight attendant twice in the face and broke her nose.
The head of American Airlines says the incident on Wednesday "is one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed."
The FBI .. said no arrests have been made and its investigation is ongoing.

Dafuq? No arrest???


He's just not been arrested by the FBI.  This article says "apprehended".  Some say "in custody".

So I'm not sure what is going on.  No name released.  I suppose he's being held somewhere in Denver and is not cruising around.

This article has more info along with the guy:  https://losangeles.cbslocal.com​/2021/1​0/28/aa-flight-from-new-yorks-jfk-to-j​ohn-wayne-airport-diverts-to-denver-af​ter-flight-attendant-attacked-by-passe​nger/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I read about this in another article.

Dude was in first class.  Flight attendant bumped him and apologized.  Dude got up from his seat, trudged all the way back through coach, and slugged her.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A passenger broke the nose her deceased father bought her when as a high school graduation present?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "We're doing everything we can to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."

Horse
shiat


Unless they are whisked to GITMO.


"We is American Airlines. They already banned the guy for life and are seeking to prosecute to  the full etent of the law. What else can they do in this particular case?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: FTA:  ...the passenger went to the back of the plane and punched the flight attendant twice in the face and broke her nose.
The head of American Airlines says the incident on Wednesday "is one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed."
The FBI .. said no arrests have been made and its investigation is ongoing.

Dafuq? No arrest???


The FBI doesn't arrest you until they are done.  The feds are funny that way.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: Cafe Threads: FTA:  ...the passenger went to the back of the plane and punched the flight attendant twice in the face and broke her nose.
The head of American Airlines says the incident on Wednesday "is one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed."
The FBI .. said no arrests have been made and its investigation is ongoing.

Dafuq? No arrest???

MIddle-class white male.

Teflon-coated.


Try again.
 
Number 216
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Every one of these anti maskers who assault flight attendants need to be put on a no fly list in addition to jail time and fines
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Remember when they used to arrest and prosecute little old grannies for just saying the word "bomb" in the middle of a non-threatening sentence? I do.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I read about this in another article.

Dude was in first class.  Flight attendant bumped him and apologized.  Dude got up from his seat, trudged all the way back through coach, and slugged her.


There do seem to be mixed reports about what happened.  From this article:

The airline initially said he punched a female flight attendant over his refusal to put a mask on in the first place.
However, ABC News has confirmed that the assault on the attendant was not related to a mask violation. A source familiar with the investigation said it was an unprovoked attack.
While in the aisle, the flight attendant accidently bumped the first class passenger earlier in the flight and quickly apologized. Later on, the passenger walked to the galley area, punched the flight attendant twice and then returned to his seat as if nothing happened.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Number 216: Every one of these anti maskers who assault flight attendants need to be put on a no fly list in addition to jail time and fines


so this was just a random act of violence so he should get nothing?
 
groverpm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everybody who acts up during a flight and has the cops waiting for them upon arrival should automatically be added to the no-fly list.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "We're doing everything we can to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."

Horse
shiat


Unless they are whisked to GITMO.


First class passenger so they probably got a bunch of free airline miles for getting blood on their knuckles.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I honestly don't understand the confusion.  If a guy bumps into me on the street and I turn around and hit him hard enough to break bones in his face I'm going to jail for assault.

Why is it different if you're on a plane?  Judging by the picture, he's not even white.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the other passengers didn't beat the shiat out of him.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

propasaurus: The FBI said it is investigating the incident. The agency said no arrests have been made

Well sure. I mean it was t something serious like he brought on more than 3 oz. of liquid.


Worst. She had the nerve to accidentally bump into a passenger in first class and get her poor on them.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said it is supporting the injured flight attendant and banning the man accused of assaulting her from flying on the airline again.

After he gets out of jail, he needs to be placed on "forever taking the bus" list.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Huggermugger: Cafe Threads: FTA:  ...the passenger went to the back of the plane and punched the flight attendant twice in the face and broke her nose.
The head of American Airlines says the incident on Wednesday "is one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed."
The FBI .. said no arrests have been made and its investigation is ongoing.

Dafuq? No arrest???

MIddle-class white male.

Teflon-coated.

Try again.


Beyond that, nobody "teflon-coated" is flying commercial, and definitely not to freaking John Wayne.

Fun fact:  John Wayne requires pilots to make a very aggressive takeoff.
ocregister.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Cafe Threads: FTA:  ...the passenger went to the back of the plane and punched the flight attendant twice in the face and broke her nose.
The head of American Airlines says the incident on Wednesday "is one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed."
The FBI .. said no arrests have been made and its investigation is ongoing.

Dafuq? No arrest???

He's just not been arrested by the FBI.  This article says "apprehended".  Some say "in custody".

So I'm not sure what is going on.  No name released.  I suppose he's being held somewhere in Denver and is not cruising around.

This article has more info along with the guy:  https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/​2021/10/28/aa-flight-from-new-yorks-jf​k-to-john-wayne-airport-diverts-to-den​ver-after-flight-attendant-attacked-by​-passenger/

[Fark user image 768x1024]


Why is this guy not a bloodied pulp? Some serious ass-kicking should have ensued before landing......
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Cafe Threads: FTA:  ...the passenger went to the back of the plane and punched the flight attendant twice in the face and broke her nose.
The head of American Airlines says the incident on Wednesday "is one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed."
The FBI .. said no arrests have been made and its investigation is ongoing.

Dafuq? No arrest???

He's just not been arrested by the FBI.  This article says "apprehended".  Some say "in custody".

So I'm not sure what is going on.  No name released.  I suppose he's being held somewhere in Denver and is not cruising around.

This article has more info along with the guy:  https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/​2021/10/28/aa-flight-from-new-yorks-jf​k-to-john-wayne-airport-diverts-to-den​ver-after-flight-attendant-attacked-by​-passenger/

[Fark user image 768x1024]


It is really incredible how many things farkers can get wrong about one story is such a short amount of time.  Facts are kryptonite to many farkers.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: vudukungfu: "We're doing everything we can to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."

Horse
shiat


Unless they are whisked to GITMO.

First class passenger so they probably got a bunch of free airline miles for getting blood on their knuckles.


Jesus how poor are you farkers that you think first class passengers rise to the level of Carnegie-like robber barons?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Subtonic: Huggermugger: Cafe Threads: FTA:  ...the passenger went to the back of the plane and punched the flight attendant twice in the face and broke her nose.
The head of American Airlines says the incident on Wednesday "is one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed."
The FBI .. said no arrests have been made and its investigation is ongoing.

Dafuq? No arrest???

MIddle-class white male.

Teflon-coated.

Try again.

Beyond that, nobody "teflon-coated" is flying commercial, and definitely not to freaking John Wayne.

Fun fact:  John Wayne requires pilots to make a very aggressive takeoff.

.
THIS! It's the most aggressive take off and landings airport I have ever been to.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If a person assaults flight crew mid-flight with the risk of incapacitating them, lethal force should be used against that person. Who knows what nefarious purpose that person may or not have that may risk the life of everybody on board and possibly people outside too.
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I used to take domestic flights a lot for work usually from Bloomington, IL to Reagan International and back. But also from Bloomington to ATL and back. At no point did I ever want to punch a flight attendant. Sure I had a couple of rude ones but it's the TSA agents you really want to punch ... and, of course, most of the passangers. However, if some asshat disrupts my flight and we have to be diverted? I believe that we as passengers should be allowed to help him\her calm down via the Airplane! method.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Facts are kryptonite to many farkers.


Well, there weren't any facts.  CNN really halfassed it on this one when it was outdone by a local news channel.

Granted, CNN doesn't really do news anymore.  I know several people who used to do news there, but they were laid off years ago.  CNN does advertisements about new gadgets, foods, skin creams, vacation destinations, and restaurants.  In addition, it has shows where pundits deliver "analysis" and predictions that never come true.  You shouldn't expect facts from CNN.  It's not what they sell.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I read about this in another article.

Dude was in first class.  Flight attendant bumped him and apologized.  Dude got up from his seat, trudged all the way back through coach, and slugged her.


CSB
I am a rather large person - 6'4/270ish - so I am broader than most airline seats (before you get cute, even if I lost the 50+lbs I need to, I would still be slightly too broad for the seats. Not to mention fitting my femurs in between my seatback and the one in front of me).

On a flight to Israel (I think, might have been to Amsterdam - either way, an 8-12 hour trans-Atlantic flight), flying coach because I am also not the kind to spend $3-5k on airline tickets, the drinks cart "bumped" my elbow approximately 4106874380675890 times (mostly as I was trying to doze, which puts it just below "war crimes" in my book).

I dunno how I managed not to kill anyone, but in light of this story, I think I deserve some free first-class tix to anywhere in the world.
/CSB
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Rapmaster2000: Subtonic: Huggermugger: Cafe Threads: FTA:  ...the passenger went to the back of the plane and punched the flight attendant twice in the face and broke her nose.
The head of American Airlines says the incident on Wednesday "is one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed."
The FBI .. said no arrests have been made and its investigation is ongoing.

Dafuq? No arrest???

MIddle-class white male.

Teflon-coated.

Try again.

Beyond that, nobody "teflon-coated" is flying commercial, and definitely not to freaking John Wayne.

Fun fact:  John Wayne requires pilots to make a very aggressive takeoff.
.
THIS! It's the most aggressive take off and landings airport I have ever been to.


Sir, stop shouting and please return to your seat! No, we will not serve you another beverage! Wait... no NO STOP HITTING ME! OH MY GOD THERE IS BLOOD EVERYWHERE! HELP ME!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Intrepid00: vudukungfu: "We're doing everything we can to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."

Horse
shiat


Unless they are whisked to GITMO.

First class passenger so they probably got a bunch of free airline miles for getting blood on their knuckles.

Jesus how poor are you farkers that you think first class passengers rise to the level of Carnegie-like robber barons?


First class makes up the majority of a flights revenue and most of them are repeat customers. Anyone that has ever worked service like job will tell you those customers get free passes to shiat on employees.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

forever_blowing_bubbles: I used to take domestic flights a lot for work usually from Bloomington, IL to Reagan International and back. But also from Bloomington to ATL and back. At no point did I ever want to punch a flight attendant. Sure I had a couple of rude ones but it's the TSA agents you really want to punch ... and, of course, most of the passangers. However, if some asshat disrupts my flight and we have to be diverted? I believe that we as passengers should be allowed to help him\her calm down via the Airplane! method.



I think I had one rude ground agent when I had a flight cancelled and needed to get rebooked.  You are correct that other passengers are the problem.  I almost went off on one guy on the rental car shuttle bus who kept moving luggage around so his precious bags wouldn't be touched by anybody else's stuff.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They should have an ejection tube for passengers that aren't interested in flying and following the rules.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One $45,000 fine, announced in August, was against a passenger accused of throwing his luggage at another passenger and, while lying on the aisle floor, "grabbing a flight attendant by the ankles and putting his head up her skirt."

Makes you nostalgic for the heyday of PanAm, doesn't it? That was part of what you paid for with a first class ticket.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: vudukungfu: "We're doing everything we can to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."

Horse
shiat


Unless they are whisked to GITMO.

"We is American Airlines. They already banned the guy for life and are seeking to prosecute to  the full etent of the law. What else can they do in this particular case?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: I am a rather large person - 6'4/270ish - so I am broader than most airline seats (before you get cute, even if I lost the 50+lbs I need to, I would still be slightly too broad for the seats. Not to mention fitting my femurs in between my seatback and the one in front of me).


I'm 6'5" and 215, and when it comes to fitting in an airline seat, I do just fine (though leg room is a problem).

Sounds more like you're rationalizing your obesity.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Intrepid00: vudukungfu: "We're doing everything we can to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."

Horse
shiat


Unless they are whisked to GITMO.

First class passenger so they probably got a bunch of free airline miles for getting blood on their knuckles.

Jesus how poor are you farkers that you think first class passengers rise to the level of Carnegie-like robber barons?


I used to sit in first class a lot (a few times a month) because I had gold status and got upgraded.  Or if it was a leisure trip I would give it to my wife.

The only advantage of first class is that you get your drink and your snack when you board along with a bigger seat.  Not much else is different.  It used to be you got a fancier meal, but they got rid of that a decade ago.  Now, you get the same sandwich in a box "meal" that everyone else gets if the flight is long enough for a meal.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why do they bother landing the plane? Fark up and you're off the plane, wherever it happens to be. On the ground, great. If not, well, you knew what would happen if you farked around...
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Likely, but airlines have made the experience so crappy that everyone is exhausted and annoyed by the time they get on the plane so it could be anything.


My experience depends on length of flight. I only fly Southwest, you get to pick your own seat and they are comfy enough. If it's 0-4 hours I spend the time playing games with my son, watching movies/tv, or playing Nintendo Switch. Anything over 4 hours? Kill me now...
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I read about this in another article.

Dude was in first class.  Flight attendant bumped him and apologized.  Dude got up from his seat, trudged all the way back through coach, and slugged her.


So I (subby) lose that bet. Who could have guessed that there are other reasons for people to overreact?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: On a flight to Israel (I think, might have been to Amsterdam - either way, an 8-12 hour trans-Atlantic flight), flying coach because I am also not the kind to spend $3-5k on airline tickets, the drinks cart "bumped" my elbow approximately 4106874380675890 times (mostly as I was trying to doze, which puts it just below "war crimes" in my book).


Fark user imageView Full Size


I had an Air France flight attendant fart on me once. I was across from some kind of storage thingie, and as she was reaching into it, she let a little one rip. Might have been an accident. She probably thought I was sleeping (which I was very much trying to do, unsuccessfully).
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Intrepid00: vudukungfu: "We're doing everything we can to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."

Horse
shiat


Unless they are whisked to GITMO.

First class passenger so they probably got a bunch of free airline miles for getting blood on their knuckles.

Jesus how poor are you farkers that you think first class passengers rise to the level of Carnegie-like robber barons?

I used to sit in first class a lot (a few times a month) because I had gold status and got upgraded.  Or if it was a leisure trip I would give it to my wife.

The only advantage of first class is that you get your drink and your snack when you board along with a bigger seat.  Not much else is different.  It used to be you got a fancier meal, but they got rid of that a decade ago.  Now, you get the same sandwich in a box "meal" that everyone else gets if the flight is long enough for a meal.


Seems everyone who has never ridden in 1st class thinks it is the experience from the plane episode of Seinfeld.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Dr Dreidel: On a flight to Israel (I think, might have been to Amsterdam - either way, an 8-12 hour trans-Atlantic flight), flying coach because I am also not the kind to spend $3-5k on airline tickets, the drinks cart "bumped" my elbow approximately 4106874380675890 times (mostly as I was trying to doze, which puts it just below "war crimes" in my book).

[Fark user image 400x217] [View Full Size image _x_]

I had an Air France flight attendant fart on me once. I was across from some kind of storage thingie, and as she was reaching into it, she let a little one rip. Might have been an accident. She probably thought I was sleeping (which I was very much trying to do, unsuccessfully).


Or maybe she thought you would dig that kind of thing.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Rapmaster2000: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Intrepid00: vudukungfu: "We're doing everything we can to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."

Horse
shiat


Unless they are whisked to GITMO.

First class passenger so they probably got a bunch of free airline miles for getting blood on their knuckles.

Jesus how poor are you farkers that you think first class passengers rise to the level of Carnegie-like robber barons?

I used to sit in first class a lot (a few times a month) because I had gold status and got upgraded.  Or if it was a leisure trip I would give it to my wife.

The only advantage of first class is that you get your drink and your snack when you board along with a bigger seat.  Not much else is different.  It used to be you got a fancier meal, but they got rid of that a decade ago.  Now, you get the same sandwich in a box "meal" that everyone else gets if the flight is long enough for a meal.

Seems everyone who has never ridden in 1st class thinks it is the experience from the plane episode of Seinfeld.


Yeah, it's "Here's your Bud Light and Sun Chips."  See you in 45 minutes.
 
