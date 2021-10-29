 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Woman with innocent golden retriever tattoo wonders if internet users should walk away from the internets for awhile if they're seeing an X-rated shape of her inking   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
50
    More: Facepalm, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, New York Post, woman's horrified realisation  
•       •       •

2087 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2021 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a malformed penis.  It's very clearly a dog,
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Klingon penis
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is obviously a dog.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tatoo in the article a bit further down the page is... uh... open to a more X-rated interpretation.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Klingon penis


Apparently the canon Klingon word for "penis" is 'InSep, but loDyan or mupwl' can be used as slang (lit. "man sword" and "hammer," respectively.

And now you know something.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If my pecker looked like that, I would be at the urologist before you could say "Holy Shiat".
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
some of you must have or have seen some disturbingly malformed penises in your day.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some people are just fixated on penises.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

8 inches: Some people are just fixated on penises.


Username checks out
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: If my pecker looked like that, I would be at the urologist before you could say "Holy Shiat".


That or visiting a German at home doctor for a castration.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

8 inches: Some people are just fixated on penises.


Hmm. You might be onto something here, 8 Inches.
 
ZombieLambChop [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Really?  Man. Y'all need to get out more. Or see a doctor. The people that see a penis in that tattoo probably can also see a penis in a bowl of pudding.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What, another Reddit Rorshach test?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If it looks like that, you should see a doctor.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: The tatoo in the article a bit further down the page is... uh... open to a more X-rated interpretation.


If your penis is furry and has a tail, it may be a ferret.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: That's a malformed penis.  It's very clearly a dog,


The hatch marks along the dog's spine & rear haunches are weird.  There's surely a better way to indicate fur and contours than that.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All i see is a dog.  Now the tat in the linked video at the end of TFA is another story.  That woman might want to make some adjustments.  Unless she's into that kinda thing.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: bearded clamorer: Klingon penis

Apparently the canon Klingon word for "penis" is 'InSep, but loDyan or mupwl' can be used as slang (lit. "man sword" and "hammer," respectively.

And now you know something.


No. Nothing useful has been gained here let alone knowledge.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Could be worse?
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: bearded clamorer: Klingon penis

Apparently the canon Klingon word for "penis" is 'InSep, but loDyan or mupwl' can be used as slang (lit. "man sword" and "hammer," respectively.

And now you know something.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Can confirm...
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If the Leprechaun from the movie had a cock, it would look like that.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not seeing it either, and I grew up on Beavis & Butthead.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's a very sweet looking Doggo. If people see any elongated shape as a penis, that's their problem.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's a poor drawing attempt at a dog.

If you are seeing a dick.....paging Dr. Rorschach....Dr. Rorschach...please come to admitting.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ZombieLambChop: Really?  Man. Y'all need to get out more. Or see a doctor. The people that see a penis in that tattoo probably can also see a penis in a bowl of pudding.


'Pudding Penis' is the name of my Wham! cover band
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ZombieLambChop: Really?  Man. Y'all need to get out more. Or see a doctor. The people that see a penis in that tattoo probably can also see a penis in a bowl of pudding.


If i'd known it was going to be that kind of party...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who in their right mind would think that this looks like a dick?  What's that you say?  It was her BOYFRIEND?!  Her boyfriend thinks this is what a dick looks like?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That is actually a nice tattoo.

If you think it looks like a penis you need to evaluate who you are seeing naked.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It doesn't look like a golden retriever either.  It's just a bad tattoo.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Golden Retriever?  I thought it was a Cocker Spaniel.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: The tatoo in the article a bit further down the page is... uh... open to a more X-rated interpretation.

If your penis is furry and has a tail, it may be a ferret.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
( ^ not a ferret)
 
almejita
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ZombieLambChop: Really?  Man. Y'all need to get out more. Or see a doctor. The people that see a penis in that tattoo probably can also see a penis in a bowl of pudding.


STOP WATCHING ME, I LIKE PUDDING!
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's the old saying if you hunt hard enough for deers sooner or later everyone has antlers. Always seemed like there were a lot of dick hunters out there
 
groverpm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ears and a nose to go with the one eye.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

8 inches: Some people are just fixated on penises.


Have you seen Gillian Anderson's twitter feed?

/she really likes penises
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you see a penis in that, you probably want a penis in your mouth.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well I guess she has it pretty ruff after that.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 450x300]

Klingon penis



Ribbed for her pleasure.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like if you saw a penis on the camel in Camel Cigarettes. You just want that penis, in and around your mouth.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: If you see a penis in that, you probably want a penis in your mouth.


And there's something wrong with that?
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's a dog. Also, dump the boyfriend, he sounds like a dick.

If your dick looks turns red, get it checked, Fred.
...Really. Soonish. Nothing about that piece of art says normal healthy wiener.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

frankb00th: If the Leprechaun from the movie had a cock, it would look like that.


Oh, thanks for that image.
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: bearded clamorer: Klingon penis

Apparently the canon Klingon word for "penis" is 'InSep, but loDyan or mupwl' can be used as slang (lit. "man sword" and "hammer," respectively.

And now you know something.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is one of those "let's say something clearly wrong to piss people on the internet off to get clicks" isn't it?
 
chawco
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ZombieLambChop: Really?  Man. Y'all need to get out more. Or see a doctor. The people that see a penis in that tattoo probably can also see a penis in a bowl of pudding.


Keep your dick out of my pudding please.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I see a dog. Only a dog.

I say this as a female artist who openly mocks people who draw penises poorly. That tattoo cannot be remotely construed as even a badly drawn penis.

/really, the guys drawing graffiti-dongs actually own one. Can't they draw them better?
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.