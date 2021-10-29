 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   Headline: Double vaccinated can still spread virus at home. Article: The risk drops by more than a third if your housemates are also vaccinated. Hopefully this will encourage the anti....oh, who am I kidding   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Many anti-vaxxers here in Israel tell me, "It does not stop transmission, so why should I bother? If I get sick, that's my problem."

Um, no. If you get sick and take up a hospital bed, that takes a hospital bed away from someone else who truly deserves it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We've always known this. People are incredibly stupid, scared little animals.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That headline is a little off (or my reading comprehension is):

Fully vaccinated people can just as easily spread the virus to unvaccinated people as unvaxx'd people can.

Essentially:  get your damn shots.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Many anti-vaxxers here in Israel tell me, "It does not stop transmission, so why should I bother? If I get sick, that's my problem."

Um, no. If you get sick and take up a hospital bed, that takes a hospital bed away from someone else who truly deserves it.


Yes, that is the main reason to get vaccinated is to lower the possibility of killing over from covid.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Essentially:  get your damn shots.


Darwin.Shhh.jpg
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Many anti-vaxxers here in Israel tell me, "It does not stop transmission, so why should I bother? If I get sick, that's my problem."

Um, no. If you get sick and take up a hospital bed, that takes a hospital bed away from someone else who truly deserves it.


Dated a lady from Israel and she hated Yemenis
I asked her why.
Because, *Yeccch* they're Yemenis. *SHrug*

O_o

Pretty sure a lack of articulation is the root of hatred.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feature, not a bug. And I'll steal your phone so you can't take up a hospital bed either, plague rat.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Many anti-vaxxers here in Israel tell me, "It does not stop transmission, so why should I bother? If I get sick, that's my problem."

Um, no. If you get sick and take up a hospital bed, that takes a hospital bed away from someone else who truly deserves it.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Pictured, your average antivaxxer, the Duck of Death
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Many anti-vaxxers here in Israel tell me, "It does not stop transmission, so why should I bother? If I get sick, that's my problem."

Um, no. If you get sick and take up a hospital bed, that takes a hospital bed away from someone else who truly deserves it.


Regardless:

More Covid hosts -> more Covid virus replication -> more chance for mutation.
 
weaklingrecords
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the love of Dog and all that is holy, please stop using the term "jabbed" or any variation thereof in reference to receiving a vaccination administered via hypodermic needle.

please please please

When I hear it it makes me what to jab my eyes out.

/Until I can't see what I did there.
//Vaccination.
///Third slash.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I only live with bats and pangolins
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Many anti-vaxxers here in Israel tell me, "It does not stop transmission, so why should I bother? If I get sick, that's my problem."

Um, no. If you get sick and take up a hospital bed, that takes a hospital bed away from someone else who truly deserves it.


Not just that. They can spread it to many others before they end up in the hospital.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The willfully unvaccinated are a self-correcting problem.

I'm just sad that there are a lot of people who can't be vaccinated that are going to die because of them.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weaklingrecords: For the love of Dog and all that is holy, please stop using the term "jabbed" or any variation thereof in reference to receiving a vaccination administered via hypodermic needle.

please please please

When I hear it it makes me what to jab my eyes out.

/Until I can't see what I did there.
//Vaccination.
///Third slash.


That critique cuts deep
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what would help with vaccine uptake, if only a little bit? Stop calling it a farking jab or a stick or a needle or a shot. Certainly stop using such stupid farking language as double jab when you're whining about people not getting vaccinated. I did some research and the reason Brits have bad teeth is because they don't use the word dentist, instead commonly referring to them as drillers and gum gougers.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: That headline is a little off (or my reading comprehension is):

Fully vaccinated people can just as easily spread the virus to unvaccinated people as unvaxx'd people can.

Essentially:  get your damn shots.


It says you can pass/catch it regardless of vaccination status.

Even if they have no or few symptoms, the chance of them transmitting the virus to other unvaccinated housemates is about two in five, or 38%.
This drops to one in four, or 25%, if housemates are also fully vaccinated.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but you won't get nearly as sick.

But since good is the enemy of perfect, don't get vaccinated.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: bostonguy: Many anti-vaxxers here in Israel tell me, "It does not stop transmission, so why should I bother? If I get sick, that's my problem."

Um, no. If you get sick and take up a hospital bed, that takes a hospital bed away from someone else who truly deserves it.

Dated a lady from Israel and she hated Yemenis
I asked her why.
Because, *Yeccch* they're Yemenis. *SHrug*

O_o

Pretty sure a lack of articulation is the root of hatred.


She's so casual and hypocritical with her racism.

Change that sentence around to "Because, *Yeccch* they're Jews. *SHrug*" and all of a sudden she's screaming Nazi and attention whoring to any media outlet that will listen.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: That headline is a little off (or my reading comprehension is):

Fully vaccinated people can just as easily spread the virus to unvaccinated people as unvaxx'd people can.

Essentially:  get your damn shots.


Your reading comprehension is a bit off. The article also says "[vaccinated people] also appear to be just as infectious"

So the statement actually should be Fully vaccinated people can just as easily spread the virus to unvaccinated  and vaccinated people as unvaxx'd people can.

So people need to get vaccinated AND remain vigilant (masks, wash hands frequently, disinfect common surfaces etc.).
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting all 3 shots then the boosters. I'm never going to die.
 
satanorsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While there is an equal chance of transmission regardless of vaccination status, there is a significantly smaller chance of getting infected in the first place if you're vaccinated. Plus the difference between 38% and 25% is not 0
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I get to kill other people just because they are anti-vax? Awesome.
 
BlastYoBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop saying "JUST AS INFECTIOUS", that's NOT what the article says and it plays exactly into the lies Tucker Carlson is telling right now.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: xanadian: Essentially:  get your damn shots.

Darwin.Shhh.jpg


It's like we're all standing in front of a big sign that said, "DO NOT FALL IN HOLE" and you decided the thing that would make you look clever was to fall in the hole.

One again, for those too farking dumb to comprehend, people who get infected may - MAY - not only harm themselves, but also increase the chances of people around them - INCLUDING VACCINATED PEOPLE - to get infected. In turn, those unvaccinated people who end up in the hospital take up space you might need once they pull you from the "hole for stupid people" you decided to fall into in your sorry attempt at looking smug and/or your emotional lack of fitness to engage with a problem that isn't self-correcting.

Look, I get it. It takes an emotional toll when "everyone will just get what they deserve" isn't what actually happens in reality. But try putting your bigboy pants on.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weaklingrecords: For the love of Dog and all that is holy, please stop using the term "jabbed" or any variation thereof in reference to receiving a vaccination administered via hypodermic needle.

please please please

When I hear it it makes me what to jab my eyes out.

/Until I can't see what I did there.
//Vaccination.
///Third slash.


How about the Fauci Ouchie?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: The willfully unvaccinated are a self-correcting problem.

I'm just sad that there are a lot of people who can't be vaccinated that are going to die because of them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x519]


There are probably thousands (or millions or even billions) of pathogens that we pass around all the damn time that cause no disease or even symptoms. Our immune system protects us against those adverse reactions.

Which is exactly what the phenomenon in TFA is describing - instead of COVID causing weekslong debilitating infections among billions of people, now the vaccinated get* a 2- or 3-day cough and generally don't even need a hospital stay.

Almost like the vaccine does exactly what it farking says on the label. Get your shots.

// if you're on the fence, I can send you a farking lollipop afterwards to make you feel better
// also, farking HOW COULD YOU STILL BE ON THE FARKING FENCE IT'S BEEN 19 FARKING MONTHS  AND MILLIONS OF PEOPLE ARE FARKING DEAD GODDAMMIT WHAT'S IT GONNA TAKE TO REACH YOU THICKHEADED FARKING MORONS
// as in all health threads, I feel like reminding y'all I'm not actually a doctor
* if they even show symptoms at all - but, there are also a few, it seems, who get something closer to "real" COVID
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just as infectious"

Jesus this is so irresponsible. Very specifically this study is talking about people who live together, meaning they're all breathing each other's air for hours, touching all the same stuff, and likely eating and drinking after each other.

Splashing around the headline "just as infectious" and INTENTIONALLY making it sound like getting vaccinated doesn't help stop infection at all just fuels the anti-vaxxer's angry clicks at the expense of public health. Corporate media will kill us all for retweets.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: bostonguy: Many anti-vaxxers here in Israel tell me, "It does not stop transmission, so why should I bother? If I get sick, that's my problem."

Um, no. If you get sick and take up a hospital bed, that takes a hospital bed away from someone else who truly deserves it.

Regardless:

More Covid hosts -> more Covid virus replication -> more chance for mutation.


In spite of our antivaxers, the US is relatively well vaccinated. The next variant will be from another country.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weaklingrecords: For the love of Dog and all that is holy, please stop using the term "jabbed" or any variation thereof in reference to receiving a vaccination administered via hypodermic needle.

please please please

When I hear it it makes me what to jab my eyes out.

/Until I can't see what I did there.
//Vaccination.
///Third slash.


Good luck making that happen 🤔
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: You know what would help with vaccine uptake, if only a little bit? Stop calling it a farking jab or a stick or a needle or a shot. Certainly stop using such stupid farking language as double jab when you're whining about people not getting vaccinated. I did some research and the reason Brits have bad teeth is because they don't use the word dentist, instead commonly referring to them as drillers and gum gougers.


That's what it is! People aren't skipping the vaccine because of a marketing problem. Lying to them about what the vaccine delivery entails is just going to create more conspiracy theories. What else would you like to call it? Unicorn pee in your arm?

Sit your ass down and take the shot like a grown-up.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on already with the vaccines for kids!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: You know what would help with vaccine uptake, if only a little bit? Stop calling it a farking jab or a stick or a needle or a shot. Certainly stop using such stupid farking language as double jab when you're whining about people not getting vaccinated. I did some research and the reason Brits have bad teeth is because they don't use the word dentist, instead commonly referring to them as drillers and gum gougers.


Sorry. Couldn't help myself.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
BlastYoBoots
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BlastYoBoots: Stop saying "JUST AS INFECTIOUS", that's NOT what the article says and it plays exactly into the lies Tucker Carlson is telling right now.


Link to specific example of Tucker lying his tuck off about this
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Isn't this essentially true about any vaccine?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

xanadian: Fully vaccinated people can just as easily spread the virus to unvaccinated people as unvaxx'd people can.


Yes. Also fully vaccinated people can spread it to other fully vaccinated people too, who can become unwitting carriers or also get sick.

The vaccine greatly reduces the severity of the disease by training the body how to deal with a novel intruder; it doesn't confer complete immunity. This is why it's still important to mask up and maintain social distance.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I keep seeing this and the like, but I don't see what this measure of effectiveness is based on. Is it literally a measure of increased cases in the population, or is it a measure of antibodies present, or is it some other metric? This article, like most it seems, has no readily apparent link to this information.

/Pfizer
//Pfizer

no third slashie until 11/11
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Petey4335: More Covid hosts -> more Covid virus replication -> more chance for mutation.


it sounds like the vaccine doesn't reduce the host count
 
I8B4U
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The real story here is that pizza in the picture, just sad looking...mournful.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
maybe the Lancet should steer clear of vaccination papers, you know, for forever.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
American churches are breeding grounds for transmitting Covid 19.

Anyone attending any church should be forced to vaccinate or or their church should be leveled to the ground. And they should face attempted murder charges for endangering our children.
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
LET. 
THEM.
DIE.

It's only a good thing for antivaxxers to die.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BlastYoBoots: BlastYoBoots: Stop saying "JUST AS INFECTIOUS", that's NOT what the article says and it plays exactly into the lies Tucker Carlson is telling right now.


From the article:

Individuals who have had two vaccine doses can be just as infectious as those who have not been jabbed.

But then go on to say:

Even if they have no or few symptoms, the chance of them transmitting the virus to other unvaccinated housemates is about two in five, or 38%.
This drops to one in four, or 25%, if housemates are also fully vaccinated.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Three-vaxxers here, both of us. We get things done.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ubisoft is ISIS: LET. 
THEM.
DIE.

It's only a good thing for antivaxxers to die.


A couple of counter points on this. The longer the virus spreads the greater the likelihood of more harmful variants. Also the greater likelihood of people with compromised immune systems (even those who are vaccinated) will eventually contract it. We need to slow it down enough that we can eventually be done with it.
 
nickolas66
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As the cost of health insurance rises, it should be obvious why the vaccine has been distributed free of charge. It's a lot cheaper than a $35-$40K hospital stay!
Yeah, it's "your freedom", but we're all paying for it.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ubisoft is ISIS: LET. 
THEM.
DIE.

It's only a good thing for antivaxxers to die.


The problem is they take up beds so people die of unrelated things. Or worse dumbasses buy up other medicines and there is none left for the legitimate uses.  (been hearing these stories as well)

As for this article, this has been known, which is why in addition to being vaccinated we need to be wearing masks and staying home if we do get sick.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

xanadian: That headline is a little off (or my reading comprehension is):

Fully vaccinated people can just as easily spread the virus to unvaccinated people as unvaxx'd people can.

Essentially:  get your damn shots.


Also, the paper the article is based on is... not great. The number of patients involved is pretty low, particularly when you consider they are being grouped into households rather than being treated as individuals. This doesn't make their results wrong, but when they say there is 'no significant difference,' it looks more like a power issue than a definite statement.

The real problem is how they found their vaccinated index cases: Contacts of symptomatic PCR-confirmed index cases notified to the UK contact-tracing system (National Health Service Test and Trace) were asked if they would be willing to be contacted by Public Health England to discuss participation in the study. (emphasis mine)

That is a big deal, and they barely mention it. This is a study comparing the infectivity of symptomatic vaccinated individuals (breakthroughs), to unvaccinated symptomatic individuals (insert adjective here). While unfortunately other studies do suggest that vaccinated asymptomatic cases can have robust transmission, most studies suggest that as a group they are considerably less likely to infect others.

As a result the BBC's headline is technically correct, but misleading. Subby's headline is wrong.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Resin33: Petey4335: bostonguy: Many anti-vaxxers here in Israel tell me, "It does not stop transmission, so why should I bother? If I get sick, that's my problem."

Um, no. If you get sick and take up a hospital bed, that takes a hospital bed away from someone else who truly deserves it.

Regardless:

More Covid hosts -> more Covid virus replication -> more chance for mutation.

In spite of our antivaxers, the US is relatively well vaccinated. The next variant will be from another country.


All of the variants have come from other countries.

Delta was the Indian variant, before we decided naming variants after their origin country was racist or some nonsense like that.
 
