(Daily Mail) Weeners World's first unisex condom is tough to wrap your head around   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How many ways are there to say "No"?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A sticky strip is attached to the entire area between the thighs to hold the condom in place for women.

Hey ladies, free waxing with the sexing! How could you say no?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a pain in the ass posting pics on a phone so

*thenakedgunfullbodycondom.jpg*
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you can wrap your head around the condom, you may have other issues.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: If you can wrap your head around the condom, you may have other issues.


Depends on what head you are talking about.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mugato: It's a pain in the ass


Use more lube!
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is all going too fast for me. I just remembered learning about dental dams and how to use them.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah but does it come in XXX-L size to cover really big ones?

Like your mom.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: If you can wrap your head around the condom, you may have other issues.


The condom should wrap around your head. That's why it's not working.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's will need to be more than just watertight.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: If you can wrap your head around the condom, you may have other issues.


Do you have any idea how many pics and gifs there are of this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aagrajag: BizarreMan: If you can wrap your head around the condom, you may have other issues.

Do you have any idea how many pics and gifs there are of this?

[Fark user image 220x284] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Has anyone actually been with a woman that used female condoms? I've never even seen one.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I kinda wish I knew a one of these millennial ass eaters we all hear so much about.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought they did these decades ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NotCodger: How many ways are there to say "No"?


Play this amd find out!
cdn.akamai.steamstatic.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Has anyone actually been with a woman that used female condoms? I've never even seen one.


Probably because you're gross and on Fark all the time.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: TheJoe03: Has anyone actually been with a woman that used female condoms? I've never even seen one.

Probably because you're gross and on Fark all the time.


So you've actually used one before? Is it an old person thing, like it was used in the 60s?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Por que tan serioso: TheJoe03: Has anyone actually been with a woman that used female condoms? I've never even seen one.

Probably because you're gross and on Fark all the time.

So you've actually used one before? Is it an old person thing, like it was used in the 60s?


Oh. No. I thought you were talking about women.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: TheJoe03: Por que tan serioso: TheJoe03: Has anyone actually been with a woman that used female condoms? I've never even seen one.

Probably because you're gross and on Fark all the time.

So you've actually used one before? Is it an old person thing, like it was used in the 60s?

Oh. No. I thought you were talking about women.


You refer to women as female condoms? Weird.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i haven't needed a condom since the 90's.... But anyway, for those that do:

I wouldn't trust a temporary adhesive without a hell of a lot of rigorous tests.
 
