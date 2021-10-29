 Skip to content
 
(Get Surrey)   River Thames plastic cleanup operation yields 819 drinks bottles (3 with dead voles inside), 533 crisp packets, a large paddling pool, a toilet brush, R2-D2, and a fake crocodile head   (getsurrey.co.uk) divider line
marsoft
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Found along 27km of river banks.  That is about 1 bottle per 33 meters.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
. . .and then they left the pub
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My voles!
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Need Murica units to understand data. Please convert to unsecured loaded guns per Rhode Island.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is it really "drinks bottles" that seems awkward and silly sounding.
Then again this is jolly-old, the womb of nations baby names for stuff.
 
