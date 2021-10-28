 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Crummy day because of a mask mandate/On my way to punching a person's face/Can you tell me how to get/How to get to Sesame Place? - Didn't make bail/Spent a year in jail/Trial ended in my disgrace/Should never took a trip/Took a trip to Sesame Place   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Assault, Crime, Misdemeanor, Crimes, Troy McCoy, Bucks County jury, Shakerra Bonds, Not proven  
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was about to submit this with a headline of, "Five. Five years in prison, AH HA HA!" but yours definitely wins, Subby.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pair of Muppets!
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome headline subby.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The suggestion that Mr. McCoy punched a Sesame Place employee merely because the employee asked him to wear a mask is absurd," Brooks T. Thompson, McCoy's attorney, told CNN in a statement. "Mr. McCoy had completely disengaged with this employee and walked away from the area. By all accounts, he did not enter back into the fray until the mother of his children, Ms. Bonds, became engaged in a physical confrontation with the same employee."

"My client didn't commit assault until after his wife had already done so. I move for a verdict of 'boys will be boys'."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, the kid walked away, the guy runs into him later, and proceeds to beat him unconscious.

That's nice. Anyone checked if the "mother of his children" or the kids themselves have any unexplained broken bones they'd like to discuss?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
McCoy was ordered to pay Sesame Place more than $48,0000 in restitution

The park gets the money, not the victim. Of course.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It cracks me up that these two idiots woke up that morning all gung ho to 'stick it to the libs' by simply not wearing a mask but escalated that shiat into prison time.
/The Best People.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
$48,000? Where did they go for the day Disney?
But hey at least they owned that stupid employee and showed them what for and he gets to think about it for 5 years and she gets to 4-23 months. Bet the kids sure are proud of them but at least they might learn not to be morons when they grow up.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least the sentence for this man seems pretty much exactly what the punch-happy insurrectionists are getting.

Wait, they're being let off with warnings, fines, and days of jail time??? Huh, I wonder what could be different.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: McCoy was ordered to pay Sesame Place more than $48,0000 in restitution

The park gets the money, not the victim. Of course.


IIRC I think the employee suffered so brutal damage to their face and teeth from the hits.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: McCoy was ordered to pay Sesame Place more than $48,0000 in restitution

The park gets the money, not the victim. Of course.


That's a lot of forty eights.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

omg bbq: At least the sentence for this man seems pretty much exactly what the punch-happy insurrectionists are getting.

Wait, they're being let off with warnings, fines, and days of jail time??? Huh, I wonder what could be different.


Federal vs. state crimes for starters?
The insurrectionists weren't charged with the assaults?
None of the victims had that degree of injury that could be traced to an individual attacker?
You're comparing apples and orangutans?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

groppet: $48,000?


No, $48,0000.

More than that, even.

I'm not sure how much that is, but it sounds like a lot.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
From another: $48,478
 
petuniapup
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At first I was a little worried that this would be about Mr. Clash...but TFA was depressing.  :{
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

groppet: Gordon Bennett: McCoy was ordered to pay Sesame Place more than $48,0000 in restitution

The park gets the money, not the victim. Of course.

IIRC I think the employee suffered so brutal damage to their face and teeth from the hits.


In the previous article, it looks like the park already covered the victim's medical costs, that's what the restitution would be.
 
