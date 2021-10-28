 Skip to content
 
(News 3 Las Vegas)   Man dies after driving vehicle into the Grand Canyon in apparent suicide attempt. Yeah, that'll work   (news3lv.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If you're going to do Thelma and Louise you must have at least a small crime spree.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
We sure he wasn't trying to Evel Knievel his way over it?
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: If you're going to do Thelma and Louise you must have at least a small crime spree.


Lot of suicidal people want to escape the hate of the world not create more of it.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It was either this or get vaccinated. Either way I approve.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GregoryD: Lambskincoat: If you're going to do Thelma and Louise you must have at least a small crime spree.

Lot of suicidal people want to escape the hate of the world not create more of it.


I meant like beer stealing, not hate generating.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A man is dead today after driving a vehicle into the Grand Canyon in an apparent suicide attempt.

Let's look for the vehicle. Ok, that's long enough...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hope he didn't land on any one living down there
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pot holes are getting out of control
 
dyhchong
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The guy probably just got a new Chevy Silverado and wanted to test out the off-road package.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's not a suicide attempt if he succeeds.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
[ THAT'S ALL FOLKS ]
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I understand.
I hope the wife and kids easily found a ride back.

/seriously though, I miss road trips.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chagrin: It's not a suicide attempt if he succeeds.


Unless it was murder.
[Cue Forensic Files theme]
 
