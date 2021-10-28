 Skip to content
 
86
Maud Dib [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
F*ck you, Covidiots.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, she apologized after the fact.

Madame, you had it right the first time.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
no, not really


/let the hate flow...
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"Lauren Roupoli, along with other parents at the Los Alamitos Unified School District, addressed the board with her thoughts on mask and vaccine mandates.

She told the board she is against the California mask mandate for students and will be against a vaccine mandate, and asked the board not to support them.

...

Eventually, Board President Marlys Davidson told Roupoli her time was up, according to public video of the meeting, and called up the next parent. Roupoli concluded, and Davidson mumbled under her breath "f--- you," which was picked up by her mic.

...

"I reaffirm my commitment to serve our community with dignity and integrity, and I hope they will accept my sincere apology," Davidson said in the statement."

I don't see anything that isn't dignified in Davidson's statement.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Speaks for some. Not everyone has the same opinion.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Speaks for some. Not everyone has the same opinion.


<finds microphone>
<mumbles fark you>
<next!>
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: . Facebook Science shows that masks and other human interventions don't work.

FTFY.


FTFY.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Speaks for some. Not everyone has the same opinion.


Not everyone's opinion matters.
 
tasteme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There wouldn't have to be mandates if everyone magically knew that the right thing to do is protect others and wear a mask.
 
synithium
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
farkity fark fark most people, there is only so much batshiat farkery before a person just goes farking insane.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Avigdore
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I hope they will accept my sincere apology," Davidson said in the statement.

yeah, she speaks for all of us
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These covidiots will go out of their way to chant fark You Biden, but get bent out of shape when someone profanely calls them on their BS.

fark you doesn't go nearly far enough.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good, she should have said it loudly and clearly.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mask mandates should remain in certain places even if the pandemic ends, like hospitals and public transportation. Its been awesome not having a cold or the flu this past year and a half. I guess some people are into that though because mask hurt facey.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WTP 2: no, not really


/let the hate flow...


Well not all of us, yeah.

But the ones worth knowing. Those ones it covers.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Mask mandates should remain in certain places even if the pandemic ends, like hospitals and public transportation. Its been awesome not having a cold or the flu this past year and a half. I guess some people are into that though because mask hurt facey.

No...if the pandemic ends, life needs to get back to normal.

/Fully vaccinated since May.


No...if the pandemic ends, life needs to get back to normal.

/Fully vaccinated since May.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Let them eat cake."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: Mask mandates should remain in certain places even if the pandemic ends, like hospitals and public transportation. Its been awesome not having a cold or the flu this past year and a half. I guess some people are into that though because mask hurt facey.

No...if the pandemic ends, life needs to get back to normal.

/Fully vaccinated since May.


Jesus Christ you're a snowflake. there is no "normal." the world changes. is it really that big of a deal to take a small precaution to improve your health and that of those around you?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: "Let them eat cake."

[Fark user image 425x239]


and get some new material
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: "Let them eat cake."

[Fark user image 425x239]

and get some new material


It's still true.  We are being treated like peasants.

Get a farking clue.
 
Avery614
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Should have been; F*ck you, f*ck off, and f*ck your mother for spawning a sentient clown shoe with rat sh*t for a brain.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: Mask mandates should remain in certain places even if the pandemic ends, like hospitals and public transportation. Its been awesome not having a cold or the flu this past year and a half. I guess some people are into that though because mask hurt facey.

No...if the pandemic ends, life needs to get back to normal.

/Fully vaccinated since May.

Jesus Christ you're a snowflake. there is no "normal." the world changes. is it really that big of a deal to take a small precaution to improve your health and that of those around you?


Translation:

"Tread on me harder government daddy."

A lot of you people are sick...you want life to be this way.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: Mask mandates should remain in certain places even if the pandemic ends, like hospitals and public transportation. Its been awesome not having a cold or the flu this past year and a half. I guess some people are into that though because mask hurt facey.

No...if the pandemic ends, life needs to get back to normal.

/Fully vaccinated since May.

Jesus Christ you're a snowflake. there is no "normal." the world changes. is it really that big of a deal to take a small precaution to improve your health and that of those around you?


Improve your health?  You're joking.  You have to be.  But hey, let's all keep pretending we're diseased.  It's a great way to view the people around you.
 
COVID19
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
California can have full classrooms in the fall.. OR California can have all their in-class students vaccinated. Pick one.

// does the Gov. French Laundry have the balls to kick 25% (or more) of the State's student's to "virtual school" to uphold a vaccine mandate? We'll find out in just over half a year.

/// it's anti vax, anti mask BS that'll keep me going, so i'm watching this anti-science political crap with glee
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: "Let them eat cake."

[Fark user image 425x239]

and get some new material


It is pathetic how much you enjoy abuse from thw government.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: "Let them eat cake."

[Fark user image 425x239]

and get some new material

It's still true.  We are being treated like peasants.

Get a farking clue.


snowflake and hyperbolic, great combo.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: "Let them eat cake."

[Fark user image 425x239]

and get some new material

It's still true.  We are being treated like peasants.

Get a farking clue.

snowflake and hyperbolic, great combo.


It's possible to be fully vaccinated and be irritated with bullshiat mask mandates that are theater.

It is called thinking for yourself...you should try it some time.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: Mask mandates should remain in certain places even if the pandemic ends, like hospitals and public transportation. Its been awesome not having a cold or the flu this past year and a half. I guess some people are into that though because mask hurt facey.

No...if the pandemic ends, life needs to get back to normal.

/Fully vaccinated since May.

Jesus Christ you're a snowflake. there is no "normal." the world changes. is it really that big of a deal to take a small precaution to improve your health and that of those around you?

Translation:

"Tread on me harder government daddy."

A lot of you people are sick...you want life to be this way.


Which way? Again, what is the big deal about wearing a mask? Do you go everywhere without shoes?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: "Let them eat cake."

[Fark user image 425x239]

and get some new material

It's still true.  We are being treated like peasants.

Get a farking clue.

snowflake and hyperbolic, great combo.

It's possible to be fully vaccinated and be irritated with bullshiat mask mandates that are theater.

It is called thinking for yourself...you should try it some time.


okay Joe Rogan
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: "Let them eat cake."

[Fark user image 425x239]

and get some new material

It's still true.  We are being treated like peasants.

Get a farking clue.

snowflake and hyperbolic, great combo.


Snowflake my ass...I took the shots as soon as I could.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Holy fark. The mods moderating a thread!?

Fetch me the fainting couch!!

/is Fark trying to make a semblance of a stance against misinformation?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: Mask mandates should remain in certain places even if the pandemic ends, like hospitals and public transportation. Its been awesome not having a cold or the flu this past year and a half. I guess some people are into that though because mask hurt facey.

No...if the pandemic ends, life needs to get back to normal.

/Fully vaccinated since May.


The problem is calling it over. We have seen many peaks/valleys and that weird two month surge. Then we have the rest of the world to consider with travelers coming here. You can't keep them out if it is "over."

Then we have it's kinda over in CA in parts but not others and in other states the hospitals are overflowing.

So let me know when it's over.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: "Let them eat cake."

[Fark user image 425x239]

and get some new material

It's still true.  We are being treated like peasants.

Get a farking clue.

snowflake and hyperbolic, great combo.

Snowflake my ass...I took the shots as soon as I could.


wow, you want a cookie for doing the right thing?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: "Let them eat cake."

[Fark user image 425x239]

and get some new material

It's still true.  We are being treated like peasants.

Get a farking clue.

snowflake and hyperbolic, great combo.

It's possible to be fully vaccinated and be irritated with bullshiat mask mandates that are theater.

It is called thinking for yourself...you should try it some time.

okay Joe Rogan


Since you suck at reading comprehension:

I am fully vaccinated....two Moderna shots.

If I need a booster....cool, sign me up.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: "Let them eat cake."

[Fark user image 425x239]

and get some new material

It's still true.  We are being treated like peasants.

Get a farking clue.

snowflake and hyperbolic, great combo.

It's possible to be fully vaccinated and be irritated with bullshiat mask mandates that are theater.

It is called thinking for yourself...you should try it some time.

okay Joe Rogan

Since you suck at reading comprehension:

I am fully vaccinated....two Moderna shots.

If I need a booster....cool, sign me up.


since you are a broken record, I will be too: wow, you want a cookie for doing the right thing?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You're for vaccines or you're for needless death and suffering. fark your feelings.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Im not usually on this late, this must be when the algonquin roundtable of derp shows up
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: We are being treated like peasants.


They still won't give you fulltime hours yet?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: Mask mandates should remain in certain places even if the pandemic ends, like hospitals and public transportation. Its been awesome not having a cold or the flu this past year and a half. I guess some people are into that though because mask hurt facey.

No...if the pandemic ends, life needs to get back to normal.

/Fully vaccinated since May.

Jesus Christ you're a snowflake. there is no "normal." the world changes. is it really that big of a deal to take a small precaution to improve your health and that of those around you?

Translation:

"Tread on me harder government daddy."

A lot of you people are sick...you want life to be this way.

Which way? Again, what is the big deal about wearing a mask? Do you go everywhere without shoes?


Because it is bullshiat.

Why does it make sense that 8 have to wear a mask from the front door to the bar at my favorite watering hole?  But as long as I am at the bar, I can be without a mask.

Get a farking clue...it is bullshiat...just like the TSA preventing another 9/11.

Seriously..too many people on Fark as masochists who get off on government over-regulationz

It is pathetic and sad...you want people to be pathetic introverts just like you are.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: Mask mandates should remain in certain places even if the pandemic ends, like hospitals and public transportation. Its been awesome not having a cold or the flu this past year and a half. I guess some people are into that though because mask hurt facey.

No...if the pandemic ends, life needs to get back to normal.

/Fully vaccinated since May.

Jesus Christ you're a snowflake. there is no "normal." the world changes. is it really that big of a deal to take a small precaution to improve your health and that of those around you?

Translation:

"Tread on me harder government daddy."

A lot of you people are sick...you want life to be this way.

Which way? Again, what is the big deal about wearing a mask? Do you go everywhere without shoes?

Because it is bullshiat.

Why does it make sense that 8 have to wear a mask from the front door to the bar at my favorite watering hole?  But as long as I am at the bar, I can be without a mask.

Get a farking clue...it is bullshiat...just like the TSA preventing another 9/11.

Seriously..too many people on Fark as masochists who get off on government over-regulationz

It is pathetic and sad...you want people to be pathetic introverts just like you are.


do you smell your own farts in addition to smarting your own posts?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
N95 masks show that they are capable of filtering ≈99.8% of particles with a diameter of ≈0.1 μm  (NIH.GOV)
and that is  only if worn correctly, as in no air leaks. chin diapers don't count for anything. and cloth for nothing.
so this really means that masks don't work because of the human factor, people are stupid.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't you dare step down. I question whether this 'parent' is even a resident of Los Al... And the other guy they're all interviewing now is a loser.

This woman said what everyone should be saying. I don't even cross over to Seal anymore because of these farking trashy people.
 
bittermang
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, this thread is a disaster.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Covidiot conference.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: Mask mandates should remain in certain places even if the pandemic ends, like hospitals and public transportation. Its been awesome not having a cold or the flu this past year and a half. I guess some people are into that though because mask hurt facey.

No...if the pandemic ends, life needs to get back to normal.

/Fully vaccinated since May.

Jesus Christ you're a snowflake. there is no "normal." the world changes. is it really that big of a deal to take a small precaution to improve your health and that of those around you?

Translation:

"Tread on me harder government daddy."

A lot of you people are sick...you want life to be this way.

Which way? Again, what is the big deal about wearing a mask? Do you go everywhere without shoes?

Because it is bullshiat.

Why does it make sense that 8 have to wear a mask from the front door to the bar at my favorite watering hole?  But as long as I am at the bar, I can be without a mask.

Get a farking clue...it is bullshiat...just like the TSA preventing another 9/11.

Seriously..too many people on Fark as masochists who get off on government over-regulationz

It is pathetic and sad...you want people to be pathetic introverts just like you are.

do you smell your own farts in addition to smarting your own posts?


I didn't smart any of my posts, pal.

But hey...enjoy being treated like a peasant.

And remember the recent Met Gala?

Why is it that the celebrities who lecture us did not make up?

Once again...since you appear to be dense:

"Let them eat cake."
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: Mask mandates should remain in certain places even if the pandemic ends, like hospitals and public transportation. Its been awesome not having a cold or the flu this past year and a half. I guess some people are into that though because mask hurt facey.

No...if the pandemic ends, life needs to get back to normal.

/Fully vaccinated since May.

Jesus Christ you're a snowflake. there is no "normal." the world changes. is it really that big of a deal to take a small precaution to improve your health and that of those around you?

Translation:

"Tread on me harder government daddy."

A lot of you people are sick...you want life to be this way.

Which way? Again, what is the big deal about wearing a mask? Do you go everywhere without shoes?

Because it is bullshiat.

Why does it make sense that 8 have to wear a mask from the front door to the bar at my favorite watering hole?  But as long as I am at the bar, I can be without a mask.

Get a farking clue...it is bullshiat...just like the TSA preventing another 9/11.

Seriously..too many people on Fark as masochists who get off on government over-regulationz

It is pathetic and sad...you want people to be pathetic introverts just like you are.

do you smell your own farts in addition to smarting your own posts?

I didn't smart any of my posts, pal.

But hey...enjoy being treated like a peasant.

And remember the recent Met Gala?

Why is it that the celebrities who lecture us did not make up?

Once again...since you appear to be dense:

"Let them eat cake."


I'm not sure you know what the word peasant means.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
was governor inslee mean to the poor little titty baby? whaaaaaa
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: Mask mandates should remain in certain places even if the pandemic ends, like hospitals and public transportation. Its been awesome not having a cold or the flu this past year and a half. I guess some people are into that though because mask hurt facey.

No...if the pandemic ends, life needs to get back to normal.

/Fully vaccinated since May.

Jesus Christ you're a snowflake. there is no "normal." the world changes. is it really that big of a deal to take a small precaution to improve your health and that of those around you?

Translation:

"Tread on me harder government daddy."

A lot of you people are sick...you want life to be this way.

Which way? Again, what is the big deal about wearing a mask? Do you go everywhere without shoes?

Because it is bullshiat.

Why does it make sense that 8 have to wear a mask from the front door to the bar at my favorite watering hole?  But as long as I am at the bar, I can be without a mask.

Get a farking clue...it is bullshiat...just like the TSA preventing another 9/11.

Seriously..too many people on Fark as masochists who get off on government over-regulationz

It is pathetic and sad...you want people to be pathetic introverts just like you are.

do you smell your own farts in addition to smarting your own posts?

I didn't smart any of my posts, pal.

But hey...enjoy being treated like a peasant.

And remember the recent Met Gala?

Why is it that the celebrities who lecture us did not make up?

Once again...since you appear to be dense:

"Let them eat cake."

I'm not sure you know what the word peasant means.


I do..whether it is literal or figurative.

I am sorry that you have failed to call out the "elites".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: was governor inslee mean to the poor little titty baby? whaaaaaa


He sound film a movie with Alec Baldwin.
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: Mask mandates should remain in certain places even if the pandemic ends, like hospitals and public transportation. Its been awesome not having a cold or the flu this past year and a half. I guess some people are into that though because mask hurt facey.

No...if the pandemic ends, life needs to get back to normal.

/Fully vaccinated since May.


Normal is a setting on the washing machine. The world you want is gone. Our future is plagues, climate disaster, encroaching fascism, and resource depletion. We can deal with it or die. Wishing won't make it go away. Grow the fark up.
 
