(Yahoo)   And now Brian Laundrie has entered the conspiracy realm, guaranteeing we'll hear about him for the next 20 years   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
50
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The most infuriating thing about the conspiracy craze is that scumbags like this who would have washed away like a shiatstain on old underwear after two rinse cycles now have a shelf life of 50 years.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
millions of followers who believe lies. In other words; Republicans.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Online celebrity Tana Mongeau"

Who?

"22-year-old Mongeau, who has nearly 7 million followers on the app, first rose to fame in 2017. She started her career on YouTube, where she has 5.45 million subscribers, posting "storytime" videos, but has since branched out into podcasts, OnlyFans, and TikTok."

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​!

A waste of electrons.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Alice In Chains - Them Bones (Official HD Video)
Youtube zTuD8k3JvxQ
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember, white murders matter when cute white woman are murdered.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Top Influencer"??

Really? We are soooooo f*cked.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DNR but... to be fair, the FBI announced that DNA tests had not been done on the "body parts" recovered.

It's basically conspiracy "free time" now.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
this forced me to google "who is tana mongeau" and i regret that.

my thoughts? she's hella young to have bad plastic surgery and fillers like that, and she's extremely "famous" for a human who appears to have zero redeeming qualities. sad.

hello world, i just turned 23! but this is me at 21:
Fark user imageView Full Size

ah, the fresh-faced innocence of youth!

nobody should believe any of this uneducated superficial child's "real thoughts", particularly about dead people she didn't know.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad he wasnt a DA with knowledge of a cover up of a child rape ring involving college football coaches and trustees. Then you would never hear about him again.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone ever seen Brian Laundrie and Hillary Clinton in the same room?

Now hear me out, I'm just asking questions.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: "Top Influencer"??

Really? We are soooooo f*cked.


What do you call it when you're being farked by an influencer? Under the influence
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a Tana Mongeau?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't he a Malaysian Air pilot?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: "Top Influencer"??

Really? We are soooooo f*cked.


Yes, that whole 45** thing is peanuts compared to this.

A piece of shiat by anyothername is just as rancid. Look how much less bullshiat we have to smell now that his Orangeness is off twatter.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mongeau just prawn in game of...
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: DNR but... to be fair, the FBI announced that DNA tests had not been done on the "body parts" recovered.

It's basically conspiracy "free time" now.


It would be a lot easier to shut the nuts up if they had done the damned test before allowing the cremation; at the very least that should be ON FILE before a body is released for destruction for all human dead. It would go a very long way in answering a lot of cold case questions if that was SOP and make nutters like this harder to rise.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do we even begin with all the misinfo on this case?
There's chucklefarks who think the guy is innocent. There's morans like dog the bounty hunter who tried capitalizing on the case by fabricating evidence. And now you have the upteenth social media platform that refuses to curtail conspiracy bullshiat, big shocker. 

Anyways I'm just glad the farker isn't taking up oxygen anymore, and he probably fed a few hungry critters on the way out.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now Brian Laundrie has entered the conspiracy realm, guaranteeing we'll hear about him for the next 20 years

Or you know we could just not post them here anymore. Does that help?
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Remember, white murders matter when cute white woman are murdered.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So people just have shiat else to do than come up with crap to make other idiots go crazy over?

Well might as well get it on it.  Gabby isn't actually dead. She had a sex change and is now Brian. She made up the whole story about being murdered to hide that s/he financed the operation by finding children to sell to Hillary Clinton. But the story became too high profile and too many people started looking into it so Gabby, who is now Brian, had to fake her death once again, and has taken over Drew Curtis's life after he actually died 3 weeks ago from massive liver failure.

Why do you think this story has been so heavily featured on Fark?
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes, the Illuminati uses their wide-reaching power and influence to smuggle away a guy who was living in a van. Makes sense to me.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 years? Not a chance.  As the craziness has ramped up, the right wing conspirosphere collective memory has shortened considerably.  When was the last time you heard them whargarble about Seth Rich?  Laundrie will be lost to the ether within weeks, apart from maybe a bump or two if they release investigation updates in the next year.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know when I dont want to hear about someone my first thought is to submit articles about them.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Brian Laundry. I didn't choke out whats her name. IT WAS THE ONE ARMED MAN
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Monty_Zoncolan: DNR but... to be fair, the FBI announced that DNA tests had not been done on the "body parts" recovered.

It's basically conspiracy "free time" now.

It would be a lot easier to shut the nuts up if they had done the damned test before allowing the cremation; at the very least that should be ON FILE before a body is released for destruction for all human dead. It would go a very long way in answering a lot of cold case questions if that was SOP and make nutters like this harder to rise.


who said they already did the cremation? i thought the parents chucked the remains over to a forensic anthropologist to find cause of death?

Fark user imageView Full Size

because life imitates TV....
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 2021. If you're not fleecing the gullible rubes, you're leaving a shiatload of income off the table.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone that calls themself an "influencer" needs to be violently beaten to death by an angry mob armed with ball peen hammers.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
TikTok is mainly just brain poison featuring sound clips from songs, or other TikToks.

Act accordingly.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: What is a Tana Mongeau?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Tenna Mongoose...
 
hlehmann
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

luna1580: this forced me to google "who is tana mongeau" and i regret that.

my thoughts? she's hella young to have bad plastic surgery and fillers like that, and she's extremely "famous" for a human who appears to have zero redeeming qualities. sad.

hello world, i just turned 23! but this is me at 21:
[Fark user image 548x447]
ah, the fresh-faced innocence of youth!

nobody should believe any of this uneducated superficial child's "real thoughts", particularly about dead people she didn't know.


Judging from the picture, she's either the daughter of extremely wealthy parents that were only capable of exploiting their children rather than raising them, or she was a runaway that built her initial fortune as a child prostitute.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: It's 2021. If you're not fleecing the gullible rubes, you're leaving a shiatload of income off the table.


On the table! Leaving it on the table! What the fark does leaving money off the table mean?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chitownmike: 137 Is An Excellent Time: It's 2021. If you're not fleecing the gullible rubes, you're leaving a shiatload of income off the table.

On the table! Leaving it on the table! What the fark does leaving money off the table mean?


Stupid iPhone farked on that one. 🤦♂
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dare to keep slugs off kids: jaivirtualcard: What is a Tana Mongeau?

[Fark user image 300x168]

Tenna Mongoose...


I had to count them all . . . . . .

Now I know how many _______ it takes to __________________.

. . . I'd love to Ta - ana  Mo - oh - ngo - o - ou . . . . .
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It was a mistake to allow conspiracy theory BS become a part of the normal conversation of society, and I blame the media for casting a spotlight on a lot of it. Not just the news media, but that bullshiat masquerading as "the history channel" as well.

Thanks for making society dumber, and getting real comfortable staying that way, ya shiatheads.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: The most infuriating thing about the conspiracy craze is that scumbags like this who would have washed away like a shiatstain on old underwear after two rinse cycles now have a shelf life of 50 years.


Conspiracy theories used to be better when they had to percolate up thru the system, spread by word of mouth and rambling screed. It took a long time for them to spread, and the truly idiotic ones died on the way.

Now, even the most ridiculous of them instantly gets a million viewers, who spread it on. Now, instead of months or years, these things are worldwide in seconds...
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everyone knows how easy it is to fake dental records. There have been loads of Hollywood movies where that was a plot point and we know how accurate those are!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The only conspiracy theory I taste is that his parents dumped him before the police knew there was a problem.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hlehmann: luna1580: this forced me to google "who is tana mongeau" and i regret that.

my thoughts? she's hella young to have bad plastic surgery and fillers like that, and she's extremely "famous" for a human who appears to have zero redeeming qualities. sad.

hello world, i just turned 23! but this is me at 21:
[Fark user image 548x447]
ah, the fresh-faced innocence of youth!

nobody should believe any of this uneducated superficial child's "real thoughts", particularly about dead people she didn't know.

Judging from the picture, she's either the daughter of extremely wealthy parents that were only capable of exploiting their children rather than raising them, or she was a runaway that built her initial fortune as a child prostitute.


in-between?

her wiki says she joined youtube at 16, blamed her parents for "not having parenting skills" and then made her own money?

her dad (maybe?) owns a vegas pool cleaning business and her mom doesn't work. she says they moved all around and sometimes had to dumpster dive to live. she basically paints them as old, unreliable, white trash.

but then again, i'm pretty sure her entire "career path" has been "professional liar becomes a public caricature of a woman while still a child" so it's hard to know.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: It was a mistake to allow conspiracy theory BS become a part of the normal conversation of society, and I blame the media for casting a spotlight on a lot of it. Not just the news media, but that bullshiat masquerading as "the history channel" as well.

Thanks for making society dumber, and getting real comfortable staying that way, ya shiatheads.


We should have exterminated the Flat Earthers when we had a chance. Now they're over the edge.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
at 22 her head must be filled with worldwide knowledge.
and a full bra so guys will listen look at her. ( . )'s

must be a head full of wisdom.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: It would be a lot easier to shut the nuts up if they had done the damned test before allowing the cremation;


There is no shutting the nuts up. If a DNA report was already done and proved that it was Laundrie's remains they'd just say it was a fake report.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nancy Grace must be so proud.

"Mongeau does not state what "news sources" she is referring to, but rumors that Laundrie's body had been misidentified have been circulating on social media following a Fox News report on Sunday presented by Nancy Grace.

The televised news segment, where Grace said the details of Laundrie's purported remains were "all very vague," included text that read, "No DNA match or cause of death for Brian Laundrie after body found."

Unverified Facebook page Skyline News directly referenced Fox News' claims the following day in a Facebook post that said, "DNA does not match." Since being uploaded, the post has garnered over 150,000 shares and 64,000 comments."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And fark will help! A non-zero contingent of farkers went straight to conspiracy theories over this. Almost as many as went to conspiracies theories over the Rust shooting.
 
Keeve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pixels in not a great movie, but I still found it entertaining, especially because one of the characters was a conspiracy theorist, and he posited:

JFK shot first.

That shiat was hilarious!
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Found him, where do I collect my reward?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Five fast facts about Brian Laundrie:

* He strangled his girlfriend to death and left her body in a remote location in Wyoming.
* Upon realizing the consequences of his actions, he stole her car and drove it home to Florida to collect his wits.
* In Florida having considered his options, he wandered off into a marsh in order to die, which he did.
*
*
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Etchy333: Found him, where do I collect my reward?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Five fast facts about Brian Laundrie:

* He strangled his girlfriend to death and left her body in a remote location in Wyoming.
* Upon realizing the consequences of his actions, he stole her car and drove it home to Florida to collect his wits.
* In Florida having considered his options, he wandered off into a marsh in order to die, which he did.
*
*

You spelled "guesses" wrong.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thorpe: BuckTurgidson: Five fast facts about Brian Laundrie:

* He strangled his girlfriend to death and left her body in a remote location in Wyoming.
* Upon realizing the consequences of his actions, he stole her car and drove it home to Florida to collect his wits.
* In Florida having considered his options, he wandered off into a marsh in order to die, which he did.
*
*
You spelled "guesses" wrong.


That's the 4th and 5th fact
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thorpe: thespindrifter: It would be a lot easier to shut the nuts up if they had done the damned test before allowing the cremation;

There is no shutting the nuts up. If a DNA report was already done and proved that it was Laundrie's remains they'd just say it was a fake report.


Some would but probably not most. I typically mock conspiracy theories but after all the attention this case got and THEN ON TOP OF THAT it was his uncle who did the dental check confirmation of the teeth found along with no DNA test and his parents acting oddly...it's a perfect storm for a conspiracy and a really really bad look from an optics standpoint. The DNA test should have been done at a minimum.
 
