(Yahoo)   One judge is getting sick and tired of the Capitol rioters complaining about the conditions in their Washington DC jail cells. "They're running a jail, not a hotel. Some people want hotel services"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Christopher Worrell  
70 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I swear we should treat the bastards to like freshly washed linen.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FAFO
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Treat them like they would have treated Democrats if they had done the same.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mr.Man: Treat them like they would have treated Democrats if they had done the same.


If they were Democrats and burned a city, Kamala Harris's campaign would have bailed them out.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: Mr.Man: Treat them like they would have treated Democrats if they had done the same.

If they were Democrats and burned a city, Kamala Harris's campaign would have bailed them out


No hyperbole here folks.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: Mr.Man: Treat them like they would have treated Democrats if they had done the same.

If they were Democrats and burned a city, Kamala Harris's campaign would have bailed them out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Feed 'em gruel and beat them twice a day.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd bet there's a nearly 100% overlap between the people whining about getting nightly turndown service and those who think Sheriff Joe was overly generous giving inmates moldy bologna.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
still get USA Today every morning outside the cell door.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BWAHAHHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHHAHAHAAAAA​AAAAAAAA!!! Boo hoo Vanilla ISIS is eating jail food.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They don't require humane treatment because these scum are not human.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not a chocolate mint on your pillow.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They want better conditions so they feel at home.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well they've been told for years by their leaders that prison is like a hotel so they believed it.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They seemed perfectly happy with even worse jail treatment until they started living there. Weird
 
vrax
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's because they are privileged little farks who only ever want to FA and never FO.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's some space down in Cuba if they want a transfer
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I didn't even get turndown service! This is an outrage!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: still get USA Today every morning outside the cell door.


See, that's just inhumane.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They believe they are political prisoners. Shouldn't they be staying in an actual hotel like in the movies?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now if we just had whatever Ted Cruz told the insurrectionists that day I could reuse this one.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He alleged that they're not treating his cancer.

I allege they're treating the cancer just fine.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Picklehead: They want better conditions so they feel at home.

[i.pinimg.com image 720x481]


Wow, the next Fallout game has really good graphics.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
On the one hand they deserve to be in prison on the other hand the jails they stick people in while awaiting trial most of the time are really really shiatty prison is a step up from those jails
 
Bith Set Me Up [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Picklehead: They want better conditions so they feel at home.

[i.pinimg.com image 720x481]


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/arc​h​ive/2021/02/the-capitol-rioters-arent-​like-other-extremists/617895/
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Monty_Zoncolan: still get USA Today every morning outside the cell door.

See, that's just inhumane.


Fact Check: True
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't do the crime if you can't do the time.
 
quatchi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"...Worrell's condition was stable, and his medical records showed that although he was advised to start chemotherapy and radiation in August 2020 "but had declined."

This guy's track record of life choices is less than stellar.
 
Iczer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hysterically these are also highly likely the types that'd scream at the top of their lungs that that "black guy shouldn't be pampered for selling a tenth of an ounce of weed" while in prison.

/like Arpaio
//guarantee they'd be pampered like it was a 4 star hotel if they were in one of his prisons...
 
Maud Dib [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Mr.Man: Treat them like they would have treated Democrats if they had done the same.

If they were Democrats and burned a city, Kamala Harris's campaign would have bailed them out.


Pulled the late shift, eh?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Picklehead: They want better conditions so they feel at home.

[i.pinimg.com image 720x481]


Do you want The Oasis??
Because living here is how you get The Oasis!!!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It all started when Qanon Shaman demanded an all-organic diet and the rest of them went Trumper-see-Trumper-do.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But hotel sex is best sex.
 
morg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Monty_Zoncolan: still get USA Today every morning outside the cell door.

See, that's just inhumane.


Dunno, might be nice for them to finally be able to complete a crossword.
 
bdub77
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Didn't a lot of these people stay at a Trump Hotel? I can't imagine the amenities are much worse.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, don't farking die in prison, Sedition Stooges - that'd break my farking heart!

The same folks cheering for immigrants sleeping on concrete in cages under Mylar blankets are now whining because they're not getting the best medical care and their dietary demands satisfied? The same folks who screamed "BUILD THE WALL! BUILD THE WALL!" are breaking down like weepy little biatches because they're having to sit in white-guy jail while awaiting trial?

Friggin' shame.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Mr.Man: Treat them like they would have treated Democrats if they had done the same.

If they were Democrats and burned a city, Kamala Harris's campaign would have bailed them out.


I know right. Luckily it was a bunch of right-wingers who largely caused all of that, as some of them were actually arrested.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They're terrorists. They should be in Gitmo. After they are convicted, let's be real these people streamed / posted / bragged about their crimes to EVERYONE with internet access, we can be generous and have them incarcerated at Leavenworth making big rocks into little rocks for the next 10-20 years. Well, unless they beat an officer or actively destroyed property to break the perimeter... then they should be executed.
 
hammettman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe DC could outsource its jailing to, I don't know, Turkey?

Republicans used to be big on outsourcing shiat.

"You ever been in a Turkish prison?"
 
bdub77
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr.Man: Treat them like they would have treated Democrats if they had done the same.


I'm pretty sure it's illegal to smash a police SUV into a prison cell.

/but i'm willing to try
 
Nirbo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: It all started when Qanon Shaman demanded an all-organic diet and the rest of them went Trumper-see-Trumper-do.


You just don't get it. If you get more freedom than me that means I'm being oppressed and it won't get better until I get more freedom than you.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Eightballjacket: Mr.Man: Treat them like they would have treated Democrats if they had done the same.

If they were Democrats and burned a city, Kamala Harris's campaign would have bailed them out.

Pulled the late shift, eh?
[Fark user image 425x367]


Oh, have some fun with him:

Fark user imageView Full Size


We know there'll be more here to defend the terrorists.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Protestors shouldn't be in jail in the first place no matter how angry they got. Freedom of speech is dying but left-wingnuts don't care because they believe it means that their "team" is winning today. Dumb-asses don't know that eventually their speech will mean jailtime also.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They want safe spaces and participation trophies.
 
zjoik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If this causes jail/prison reform, i wont like it but ill take it.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bdub77: Mr.Man: Treat them like they would have treated Democrats if they had done the same.

I'm pretty sure it's illegal to smash a police SUV into a prison cell.

/but i'm willing to try


I was going to say, they made it to jail alive and haven't mysteriously committed suicide for weeks.

/cops are moving really slow with this group
//at least half should've died "resisting" arrest
///most of the rest should've "committed suicide" already
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Protestors shouldn't be in jail in the first place no matter how angry they got.


No, they shouldn't. I'm sure the military has 600 or so bullets in stock which would solve this insurrectionist problem rather quickly.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I'd bet there's a nearly 100% overlap between the people whining about getting nightly turndown service and those who think Sheriff Joe was overly generous giving inmates moldy bologna.


The only honest principle underlying conservatism is the belief that there must be an in group and an out group, and that the law must at all times protect them and punish everyone else.

They *actually believe* they are special and should be allowed to play by different rules.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: DiggFerkel: Protestors shouldn't be in jail in the first place no matter how angry they got.

No, they shouldn't. I'm sure the military has 600 or so bullets in stock which would solve this insurrectionist problem rather quickly.


Rope is cheaper, cleaner, and reusable.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Protestors shouldn't be in jail in the first place no matter how angry they got. Freedom of speech is dying but left-wingnuts don't care because they believe it means that their "team" is winning today. Dumb-asses don't know that eventually their speech will mean jailtime also.


"Free speech issue"

fark you.

How would you feel if Libruls broke into your most revered halls, I don't know, maybe a Chick Fil-A and threatened your democratically elected leadership, I still don't know, probably some cousin farker on YouTube?

You'd be foaming pre-cum all over the second amendment.

So you can just fark right off.
 
