(Q13 Fox)   "Can't believe we have to say this, but don't take chainsaws to our bridges," officials said   (q13fox.com)
    More: Asinine, English-language films, state officials, United States, U.S. state, Washington, Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Chainsaw, Lock  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not saying... just sayin'... it's better than "live harvesting" copper wire off telephone/ electric poles.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's exactly how Tacoma Narrows failed.

/ not really
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Militant environmental activists used to "spike" trees so a logger cutting them down would have a potentially deadly equipment malfunction. Maybe spike the logs in your bridges so assholes stealing timber face a similar fate?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh... our Grandmothers have moths
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cedar? No, but I heard 'er.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like they got a couple of terrorists.
Or maybe they were white guys.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've had lots of jobs over the years, and I realized a long time ago that when you run across a stupid rule that makes no sense, the rule's there because someone did the stupid thing the rule forbids:

I worked a number of security jobs before I went to college, so I applied for and got a campus security position. During the briefing the other new hires and I went to, the paperwork listed the following rules, all of which were grounds for immediate dismissal:

• Do not jump over parking blocks in the golf carts
• Do not shoot Mace at squirrels (lots of trees on the campus)
• Do notshut off all the lights in the gym during basketball games or assemblies
• Document your shift notes in English, not Greek or Hebrew (it was a Bible college)
• Do not use your keys to let guys in the women's dorm or vice-versa (Bible college)

There were more but that's all I can remember.

A couple of the younger guys in the room said "Why in the world do you have rules like this?"

I raised a hand and the security chief pointed at me. I said, "I bet someone did every single one of these things at least once."

"Bingo!" said the security chief.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Militant environmental activists used to "spike" trees so a logger cutting them down would have a potentially deadly equipment malfunction. Maybe spike the logs in your bridges so assholes stealing timber face a similar fate?


The spikes were mostly intended to destroy the sawmill blade that cut the logs into lumber, not necessarily get in the way of the loggers. Still, spiking couldn't hurt.

I always think that the knuckleheads who do this sort of thing would make more money if they expended the same energy on an actual paid job
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Washington is populated with shiftless lazy jobless trees, and yet these two chuckleheads decide to attack a tree choosing to participate in the community.

This poor attacked tree was holding down a good state job with benefits, had a growing family with local relations going back many generations, and they someday wanted to offer their strength and character to a local church or maybe a synagogue.

String 'em up.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Militant environmental activists used to "spike" trees so a logger cutting them down would have a potentially deadly equipment malfunction. Maybe spike the logs in your bridges so assholes stealing timber face a similar fate?


I'll take things that never* happened for $200.

/or under five incidences
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's infrastructure week!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I'm not saying... just sayin'... it's better than "live harvesting" copper wire off telephone/ electric poles.


Fark user imageView Full Size


It looks like they were cutting away the bridge support while standing directly underneath the bridge.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Militant environmental activists used to "spike" trees so a logger cutting them down would have a potentially deadly equipment malfunction. Maybe spike the logs in your bridges so assholes stealing timber face a similar fate?


People would just sue due to the government creating an unsafe situation.  Just because it's illegal as hell to engage in an activity doesn't absolve the property owner of safety concerns.  See the many cases of dumbasses wandering into places they shouldn't be, getting hurt, and they (or their heirs in some cases) suing and winning
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I'm not saying... just sayin'... it's better than "live harvesting" copper wire off telephone/ electric poles.


Not better for the rest of us, at least the copper morons off themselves regularly trying
 
galahad05
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: fragMasterFlash: Militant environmental activists used to "spike" trees so a logger cutting them down would have a potentially deadly equipment malfunction. Maybe spike the logs in your bridges so assholes stealing timber face a similar fate?

People would just sue due to the government creating an unsafe situation.  Just because it's illegal as hell to engage in an activity doesn't absolve the property owner of safety concerns.  See the many cases of dumbasses wandering into places they shouldn't be, getting hurt, and they (or their heirs in some cases) suing and winning


This is entirely the legal framework of "Attractive Nuisances".
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Monty_Zoncolan: I'm not saying... just sayin'... it's better than "live harvesting" copper wire off telephone/ electric poles.

[Fark user image 850x477]

It looks like they were cutting away the bridge support while standing directly underneath the bridge.


They may have had practice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
