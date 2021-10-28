 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WIFR Rockford)   Airport execs: We're gonna expand our runway to get more flights from Amazon & FedEx. Environmentalists: But you're gonna pave a wildlife area with endangered flora & fauna Airport execs: OH YEAH?? HOW ABOUT WE HALT THE PROJECT & DO AN ECO-SURVEY?   (wifr.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

373 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2021 at 8:56 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rockford had an airport?

Who knew?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rockford isn't exactly what I would call biologically divirse.
I bet the project planners knew it would get asked for, and had budgeted for it, but hoped it wouldn't.
Sometimes it's better to ask forgiveness than permission.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wanebo: Rockford had an airport?

Who knew?


And an international one at that. Do we really need to waste customs resources on airports that have one flight a day to Mexico?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Wanebo: Rockford had an airport?

Who knew?

And an international one at that. Do we really need to waste customs resources on airports that have one flight a day to Mexico?


IKR? fark jobs. Throw those public servants out on the streets.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mow it down into asphalt. Mr. Asparagus needs his Clay Aikan vinyl delivered today!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

koder: ImpendingCynic: Wanebo: Rockford had an airport?

Who knew?

And an international one at that. Do we really need to waste customs resources on airports that have one flight a day to Mexico?

IKR? fark jobs. Throw those public servants out on the streets.


Yes, jobs should totally be the top priority in any country
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Cheap Trick.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Mow it down into asphalt. Mr. Asparagus needs his Clay Aikan vinyl delivered today!


his Christmas Special album is pretty good
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IgG4: Rockford isn't exactly what I would call biologically divirse.
I bet the project planners knew it would get asked for, and had budgeted for it, but hoped it wouldn't.
Sometimes it's better to ask forgiveness than permission.


If they're using even one dollar of FAA Airport Improvement money, they had to know that an Environmental Assessement or EIS would be required. If they didn't, they're absolute morons.

/Airport environmental guy
//Usually deal in wildlife
///Also deal in NEPA issues
 
macadamnut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
UPS has been flying large freighters in and out of there for years. FedEx and Atlas (Amazon) don't fly anything bigger. Are they talking about adding a runway?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
....
"Introducing the world's largest folding runway! You'll never even know it's here...."
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

buzzcut73: IgG4: Rockford isn't exactly what I would call biologically divirse.
I bet the project planners knew it would get asked for, and had budgeted for it, but hoped it wouldn't.
Sometimes it's better to ask forgiveness than permission.

If they're using even one dollar of FAA Airport Improvement money, they had to know that an Environmental Assessement or EIS would be required. If they didn't, they're absolute morons.

/Airport environmental guy
//Usually deal in wildlife
///Also deal in NEPA issues


Perhaps they were hoping that nobody would make a valid filing during the comment period for the NEPA review? Otherwise, yeah they knew this was coming and it should have already been addressed in their EIS.
 
Iczer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Rockford had an airport?

Who knew?


Anyone who perused the Rockford files?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
home to endangered bee species

Illinois resident here, but not Rockford.

The prairie in question is not "home" to an endangered bee species. It's a foraging area during summer, when flowers are in bloom. But once winter sets in (right about now, really) the bees are no longer there and the area can thus be developed as long as they break ground and completely tear it up before bees return in the spring.
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: UPS has been flying large freighters in and out of there for years. FedEx and Atlas (Amazon) don't fly anything bigger. Are they talking about adding a runway?


Looks like two 90,000 square foot cargo buildings, so roughly a million total square feet of impermeable surface added once you add the roads, loading docks, etc to support them, that means you need ~19 acre-feet of catchment, shouldn't be too hard to find that much area somewhere near the property that isn't protected land...
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.