(Twitter) Americans don't covet 19 vacations, because they are killing us
34
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone's playing in Idiot Savant mode
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What are there feelings on Patriotic??
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stupid people typically have stupid opinions.

Or

I hope you disciplined your 5 year old for writing on your truck.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone's driver's license needs to be taken away.

/Like he has a driver's license.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is no way this is real, anyone who would purposly write that on the back of their Truck, without a shred of irony, is too stupid to drive.
 
sandbar67 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please let this be satire. Please
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Having worked in retail decades ago, I can attest to the fact that I was continually surprised  by the profound and pervasive stupidity that plagues Murica.

There were times when I was attempting to deal with someone, I was amazed that they somehow managed to dress themselves, leave their residence, and drive from A to B.

It hasn't gotten any better since then.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Poe Slaw.  It's real.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ever been to Reno?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet I suspect that driver wants to deport everyone who "ain't speakin' 'Merican no good."
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've seen an example of this in Texas; I assume it's real.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Mandeats isn't how gay dudes ask each other for details it should be.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These are not smrt people we are dealing with here.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A real roads collar
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

drive live
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I work in commercial finance. My customers are small and medium sized business owners. Some of them are painfully stupid.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did they have a stroke while writing that?
Did I have a stroke while reading that?
 
starzman2003
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I've seen some real dumb shiat on Michigan
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sticker guy gets a brake sense they were proo fred befour printing
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kay
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

They're probably the same F-ers who cross over a double yellow line into oncoming traffic for no reason.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Can they write at or above a first grade level?  Because that's sort of what we're dealing with here in the original.
 
neofonz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Your pre-Halloween scare: The owner of this truck can vote.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And he / she / it votes ..
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

On a truck that beaten-up and dirty?

It's authentic frontier gibberish and we both know it.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Even a stupid person can sound out a word.  How did "Vacations" get in there?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

How do we begin to covet, Clarice?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Other than they were trying to spell vaccinations...
 
jclaggett
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Any movie that has Jack Black dying a horrible death is a favorite of mine.
 
