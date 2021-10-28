 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   France seizes British boat. This is not a repeat from 1788   (cnn.com) divider line
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same people screaming how this is an outrage were saying the UK should bomb French boats in British waters a few months ago.

Cockwombles, the lot of them.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Still a Total Victory for dem glorious blue passports (made in france).
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And?
 
Nullav
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Careful. Don't want things to get too spicy, or we'll have Cod War III on our hands.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Brits really love them some fishin' ships.
 
