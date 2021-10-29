 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Not news: Tucson has water issues. News: Due to lack of employees in their water department. Fark: Because of the vaccine mandate   (kold.com) divider line
17
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Not for long.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Three people left. And Tucson water is undrinkable to begin with.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's a shame
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe don't live in a desert?
 
bud jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ultrafark: 3 employees
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like three job openings for the poo factory opened up
 
Taima
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arizona = the southwest's  Florida.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully, they are banned from unemployment benefits too
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know, if they don't believe in vaccines, they probably didn't believe in proper chlorination either, so good riddance.

revrendjim: Three people left. And Tucson water is undrinkable to begin with.

Better than the PHX area though. Sufides or something in that shiat.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually getting some amount of whiplash from these articles. It's feast or famine.

Breaking news: "Government services may shut down due to vaccine mandates!"

Ahem: "We now have reports that only one person resigned due to the vaccine mandate"
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More 5G for me.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start hosting job fairs for vaccinated people that want government jobs, and terminate the employment of those of refuse vaccinations.

If Reagan could fire the air traffic controllers, then turnabout is fair play.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Taima: Arizona = the southwest's  Florida.


Having lived in both Tallahassee, and currently in Tucson, I cannot agree with that comment.

Nowhere else in the US even comes close to Florida's level of derp.

Arizona may be the Southwest's Georgia, or Mississippi, or West Virginia or something, but no where else in this country is it as batshiat insane as Florida.

May they always have their own Fark tag, and always be the only state with it's own tag.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trump's job creation program is working just like he planned.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Maybe don't live in a desert?


i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
goatharper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Maybe don't live in a desert?


Sam Kinison World Hunger
Youtube ylyts7L6Hwg
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, bye?
Sounds like a relatively good job that should be easy to fill with qualified people instead of plague rats.
 
