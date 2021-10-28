 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Turns out that when poor parents receive more money, they spend more money on their kids, not less   (news.wsu.edu)
69
    More: Obvious, Alaska Permanent Fund, middle-income parents, Basic income, Money, Income, Alaska, Payment, Citizen's dividend  
•       •       •

69 Comments
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sherlock, his bowels impacted.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When it comes to Conservatives, Moderates and the wealthy, being poor is a crime and every decision they make is a morally incorrect one. The poor cannot punished enough. That is the American Way.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till Dr Romero gets here to explain the solution to Homelessness
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet many of these "poor" people would spend that money on a refrigerator.
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's weird, right?
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I bet many of these "poor" people would spend that money on a refrigerator.


And one of those fancy new trash cans.

With rims.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drugs are pretty cheap these days. Might as well spend the rest on some crackers and mustard for the kids.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You $ound poor.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: When it comes to Conservatives, Moderates and the wealthy, being poor is a crime and every decision they make is a morally incorrect one. The poor cannot punished enough. That is the American Way.


Prosperity Gospel exists solely to justify shiatting on poor people and justifying greedy amoral behavior among the wealthy.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still, giving poor people free money comes dangerously close to socialism, and if 1 out of 100 will misspend it we shouldn't even bother giving it out in the first place

*this is what conservatives actually believe
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Pandemic has been a perfect case study for Universal Base Income but Conservatives, Trolls and the Rich will fight tooth and nail so that never happens.
Like who would of guessed less fortunate people would try to make their kids life happier if they could?!

"Poors spending MY MONEY on THEIR CHILDREN!!!! Fack that shiat!!!!
Jarvis, lay off 30 employees at every branch becuase fack you thats why then funnel the savings directly to my 13th Caribbean Villa. I need a 4th Yacht to get over this"!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea but what if someone I don't like got that money?

Best to not give anyone anything at all instead.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the money comes from OIL. Those kids' windfall is killing the planet.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the whole problem with poor people. You give them money and they just spend it on things they need.

If you give rich people money they turn it into more money, that they don't need; thus proving they're better and more deserving.

/actual argument I've seen more than once
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When poor people receive more money the spend more on ___________

This is actually very important. When the rich receive more money they just throw it on the pile.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Still, giving poor people free money comes dangerously close to socialism, and if 1 out of 100 will misspend it we shouldn't even bother giving it out in the first place

*this is what conservatives actually believe


What's particularly amazing is what liberals actually believe that conservatives actually believe.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I bet many of these "poor" people would spend that money on a refrigerator.


Refrigerators are known for being good at catching kids.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: When poor people receive more money the spend more on ___________

This is actually very important. When the rich receive more money they just throw it on the pile.


Deepen their cash filled swimming pool
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirGunslinger: Nadie_AZ: When it comes to Conservatives, Moderates and the wealthy, being poor is a crime and every decision they make is a morally incorrect one. The poor cannot punished enough. That is the American Way.

Prosperity Gospel exists solely to justify shiatting on poor people and justifying greedy amoral behavior among the wealthy.


Add in "and to con people out of their money" and you will be 1000% correct.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like the cure for poverty is money. Who woulda thought?
 
anjin-san
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's absolutely stunning to me that Democrats successfully reduced child poverty by 50% and polls show both:

A) more than half the country doesn't want the program extended
B) more than half the country doesn't know the program even exists.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: MythDragon: I bet many of these "poor" people would spend that money on a refrigerator.

Refrigerators are known for being good at catching kids.


And they can be used as bomb shelters
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mazzz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: pastramithemosterotic: Still, giving poor people free money comes dangerously close to socialism, and if 1 out of 100 will misspend it we shouldn't even bother giving it out in the first place

*this is what conservatives actually believe

What's particularly amazing is what liberals actually believe that conservatives actually believe.


So what exactly do you believe about giving money to poor people?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: pastramithemosterotic: Still, giving poor people free money comes dangerously close to socialism, and if 1 out of 100 will misspend it we shouldn't even bother giving it out in the first place

*this is what conservatives actually believe

What's particularly amazing is what liberals actually believe that conservatives actually believe.


No, what they believe is, "Fark everyone that isn't me or didn't have the advantages I did, now get to work biatches.  No they can't have the advantages I had that's socialism!"
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: pastramithemosterotic: Still, giving poor people free money comes dangerously close to socialism, and if 1 out of 100 will misspend it we shouldn't even bother giving it out in the first place

*this is what conservatives actually believe

What's particularly amazing is what liberals actually believe that conservatives actually believe.


Like the things they say all the time?

I guess it's fair to argue that conservatives are full of shiat.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: MythDragon: I bet many of these "poor" people would spend that money on a refrigerator.

Refrigerators are known for being good at catching kids.

And they can be used as bomb shelters


Only if you're an archaeologist.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but what do they spend it on?  Crack for their kids, that's what!

Wait...food, you say?  Clothing?  Maybe even some fun stuff that isn't crack?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Still, giving poor people free money comes dangerously close to socialism, and if 1 out of 100 will misspend it we shouldn't even bother giving it out in the first place

*this is what conservatives actually believe


WELFARE QUEENS!!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told that poor people spend all their money on cocaine and heroin and funding antifa.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: jjorsett: pastramithemosterotic: Still, giving poor people free money comes dangerously close to socialism, and if 1 out of 100 will misspend it we shouldn't even bother giving it out in the first place

*this is what conservatives actually believe

What's particularly amazing is what liberals actually believe that conservatives actually believe.

Like the things they say all the time?

I guess it's fair to argue that conservatives are full of shiat.


Have you ever cut one open? It's not all shiat but it's all gross
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no sh*t. I can't tell you how many patients I've seen who used their stimulus money to start fixing bad teeth.
For the most part, people use their financial windfalls on needs that have been pushed to the back burner.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anjin-san: It's absolutely stunning to me that Democrats successfully reduced child poverty by 50% and polls show both:

A) more than half the country doesn't want the program extended
B) more than half the country doesn't know the program even exists.


Because why bother advertising their success?
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: JessieL: jjorsett: pastramithemosterotic: Still, giving poor people free money comes dangerously close to socialism, and if 1 out of 100 will misspend it we shouldn't even bother giving it out in the first place

*this is what conservatives actually believe

What's particularly amazing is what liberals actually believe that conservatives actually believe.

Like the things they say all the time?

I guess it's fair to argue that conservatives are full of shiat.

Have you ever cut one open? It's not all shiat but it's all gross


So, what you're saying is is that we thought they smelled bad on the outside.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link to the study if you more than a self congratulatory press release.

https://doi.org/10.1093/sf/soab119
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: pastramithemosterotic: Still, giving poor people free money comes dangerously close to socialism, and if 1 out of 100 will misspend it we shouldn't even bother giving it out in the first place

*this is what conservatives actually believe

What's particularly amazing is what liberals actually believe that conservatives actually believe.


You're right, they don't really believe that. They just want to end welfare altogether. The "misuse" of funds is just another excuse.  You know, because poor people with refrigerators really fires up the base.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: Yeah, but what do they spend it on?  Crack for their kids, that's what!

Wait...food, you say?  Clothing?  Maybe even some fun stuff that isn't crack?

[Fark user image image 220x165]


Tea, biscuits, tin o' meat for the cat...
 
mazzz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Link to the study if you more than a self congratulatory press release.



What other kind is there?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Link to the study if you more than a self congratulatory press release.

https://doi.org/10.1093/sf/soab119


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: I was told that poor people spend all their money on cocaine and heroin and funding antifa.


Wild! I was told that as well! Surely that is what they are doing! Why would someone lie about that?

/oh, the irony since that describes the wealthy, not the poor...
//except that the rich are funding insurrection, not antifa...
///Fascist slashies!!
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor people using extra money for their kids needs is an immediately felt bump for the economy as opposed to money spent on tax breaks so the wealth divide can grow even greater.

So of course the protectors of the elite are going to oppose it vehemently.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drill, baby, drill!!
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: jjorsett: pastramithemosterotic: Still, giving poor people free money comes dangerously close to socialism, and if 1 out of 100 will misspend it we shouldn't even bother giving it out in the first place

*this is what conservatives actually believe

What's particularly amazing is what liberals actually believe that conservatives actually believe.

No, what they believe is, "Fark everyone that isn't me or didn't have the advantages I did, now get to work biatches.  No they can't have the advantages I had that's socialism!"


I dont have children, well, human ones , but I want every kid to get a chance at getting ahead , even if I have to chip in to do so. I mean, we can spend a dollar on a kid getting a decent education ( that can include trade schools for real life trades that need folks ) or we can spend 1000 dollars keeping them housed and enclosed inside a cell.
I know, you were told there would be no math .
 
vrax
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

alienated: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: jjorsett: pastramithemosterotic: Still, giving poor people free money comes dangerously close to socialism, and if 1 out of 100 will misspend it we shouldn't even bother giving it out in the first place

*this is what conservatives actually believe

What's particularly amazing is what liberals actually believe that conservatives actually believe.

No, what they believe is, "Fark everyone that isn't me or didn't have the advantages I did, now get to work biatches.  No they can't have the advantages I had that's socialism!"

I dont have children, well, human ones , but I want every kid to get a chance at getting ahead , even if I have to chip in to do so. I mean, we can spend a dollar on a kid getting a decent education ( that can include trade schools for real life trades that need folks ) or we can spend 1000 dollars keeping them housed and enclosed inside a cell.
I know, you were told there would be no math .


Hmm... if only the wealthiest people and companies were paying their fair share of taxes, we may be able to do some cool stuff.  Well, if we can get any legislation passed that makes that possible.  So, I guess not.  Oh, well, it's fun to dream for a couple of seconds every once in a while.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Money occasionally trickles down but it always flows up.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jjorsett: pastramithemosterotic: Still, giving poor people free money comes dangerously close to socialism, and if 1 out of 100 will misspend it we shouldn't even bother giving it out in the first place

*this is what conservatives actually believe

What's particularly amazing is what liberals actually believe that conservatives actually believe.


Conservatives believe that everything that happens to other people is 100% entirely due to personal choices and decisions that person made. If they're poor, it's because they chose to be poor or they knowingly did something that they knew would make them poor. They don't believe this of themselves, of course. If THEY are poor, it's because someone else did something to them to make them poor. They subscribe to the "Just World Hypothesis"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Just-wo​r​ld_hypothesis

Conservatives believe everyone exists in a vacuum, that every person gets to make exactly the same choices in life, that everyone has exactly the same opportunities that everyone else has. That where you live, what color you are, what gender you are, how rich/poor your parents are... none of that makes any difference whatsoever in anyone's life. They believe everyone can be a billionaire if they just work hard. This is why it's unsurprising that many staunch conservatives are white males. They have had more privilege than minorities, but they don't want to accept that they've had more privilege. They want to believe all their success came from their own work, not because they were born on third base.

That's why conservatives are against social safety nets. Because they believe: 1) Those who are poor chose to be poor and therefore deserve their fate, and 2) Anyone can simply "choose" to not be poor by working hard. No other realities exist. It is purely black and white: Hard work = Wealth and success, and Laziness = Poverty and failure. They believe those are the only two outcomes possible and that each of those outcomes are 100% guaranteed to happen.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you've never actually had significant financial needs, it probably doesn't even occur to you that people wouldn't spend a windfall on stupid shiat because that's exactly what you'd do.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thing is...
Isn't the whole reason why the United States of America became a thing and exists is because you got pissed off over "Taxation with no representation"?
Cuz fast forward to 2021 and out of a population of 350 Million I'd say 348 don't have proper representation for the taxes they're forced to pay to the wealthy can live off the American Style of Socialism.
The rich to privatize Profit and Socialize Loss.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Thing is...
Isn't the whole reason why the United States of America became a thing and exists is because you got pissed off over "Taxation with no representation"?
Cuz fast forward to 2021 and out of a population of 350 Million I'd say 348 don't have proper representation for the taxes they're forced to pay to the wealthy can live off the American Style of Socialism.
The rich to privatize Profit and Socialize Loss.


***That should of said 348 Million don't ***
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: If you've never actually had significant financial needs, it probably doesn't even occur to you that people wouldn't spend a windfall on stupid shiat because that's exactly what you'd do.


Spending it on stupid shiat is still better than not spending it at all.
 
