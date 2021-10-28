 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Greek Reporter)   A feline ghost story, just in time for the Halloween edition of Caturday   (greekreporter.com) divider line
353
    More: Caturday, Washington, D.C., White House, United States Capitol, United States House of Representatives, United States Congress, Demon Cat, supposed Demon Cat, legendary feline  
•       •       •

182 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 30 Oct 2021 at 8:00 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



353 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'll post two of mine. The one on the right is 17
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

have you ever made this litter pan cake for Halloween?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Birfday, djelybabi!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kabloink: I'll post two of mine. The one on the right is 17
[Fark user image 600x450]
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kabloink: I'll post two of mine. The one on the right is 17
[Fark user image 600x450]


Pretty!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birfday, Djelybabi!
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gud ebinin!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kabloink: I'll post two of mine. The one on the right is 17
[Fark user image image 600x450]


My Siamese is 13, but he's darkened up so much over the years.  I wish I knew your secret to keeping the coat fawn with dark points.  I'd rather he be less vocal, but nowadays that's about the only way to identify the Siamese in him.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 329x750]


♥♥
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy birthday, Djelibeybi!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good Evening all!Eli has been fed, so all is right in the world as far as he is concerned. He really seems to be thriving on small meals thru the day. He's only getting 1 can per day..so a morning feed, a lunchtime, then after school snack, then evening noms..in fact he has been jumpin up on my tall bed lately!! Makes me super happy! Now, if we could just fix the "poop wherever I feel like it/mad at you" thing we'd be golden!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image image 425x239]
Happy birthday, Djelibeybi!


MAY YOU RECEIVE SOMETHING THAT EXCITES YOU AS MUCH AS THE PUMPKIN EXCITES JACK!!!


(Accidentally hit the button before I finished typing the message. At least it wasn't mid-sentence)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]
Gud ebinin!


That would be a great face to carve on the pumpkin!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday Djelibeybi!! I hope your day was FABULOUS! Because you are, you know!! Give Goggie scritch for me please?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday Djelibeybi!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 550x700]
have you ever made this litter pan cake for Halloween?


YES! It remained untouched for the entire day too!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy birthday Djelybabi!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Spice must flow!.......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Djelibeybi!!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: valnt9: [Fark user image 550x700]
have you ever made this litter pan cake for Halloween?

YES! It remained untouched for the entire day too!


my office was braver once I showed them the post on how to make it.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Gotta cut out early this weekend.....see everyone on Sunday. Stay safe!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I want your lap, but no pets, understand HUMAN?"
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I posted this late last Caturday so I figured I'd repost today.  The granddaughter was here the other day.  She likes Desi!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/and Desi likes her!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

cherryl taggart: kabloink: I'll post two of mine. The one on the right is 17
[Fark user image image 600x450]

My Siamese is 13, but he's darkened up so much over the years.  I wish I knew your secret to keeping the coat fawn with dark points.  I'd rather he be less vocal, but nowadays that's about the only way to identify the Siamese in him.


She has darkened up quite a bit over the years too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 353 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.