(KBZK Bozeman)   In today's episode of "Typical American Overreaction", we take you to a haunted house operating in what used to be a funeral home. "This is totally Satanic and what you're doing, God will hold you accountable"   (kbzk.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The blood of all these people going through the door will be on your hands"

Nah, you have to pay extra for that.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"This is totally Satanic and what you're doing, God will hold you accountable. The blood of all these people going through the door will be on your hands," the voice mail said.

The blood of all these people and the door are the only things that actually exists in that statement.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"OK.  Well, tell God I'm right here.  Let the smiting commence.  No?  Nothing?  Guess your god doesn't give a shiat."
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like someone in the article said, it's just a building.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely there is an abandoned church in town they could move it to.
 
sandbar67 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A cannabis dispensary just opened by me that used to be a funeral home.

All I could smell was weed though
 
Katolu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sandbar67: A cannabis dispensary just opened by me that used to be a funeral home.

All I could smell was weed though


That's worse.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm so done with superstitious idiots who still get their panties in a wad over their make-believe world.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Plymouth Rock would have done us a favor by landing on the god-bothering Pilgrims
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Off topic but in my GISing "Jewell", I came across this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The funeral home that  handled my late wife was located in a former restaurant that we used to go to.  That was kinda weird.  Buildings change uses, I got over it.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
God will hold them accountable, eh?

Well...indeed.

Let him.  He is the one that gets to judge people, and their actions.

Not you.

Your job?  To obey.  Not interpret for others, not decide for others, not to judge others.  But to obey the lord your god, the best you can.

To follow his words the best you can.

To 'tend to your own garden'.

The world would be a better place if you could do that.

/The last Christian died on the cross.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"God will hold you accountable. The blood of all these people going through the door will be on your hands," the voice mail said.

Said a person who prays to a naked man being tortured on a cross.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If God does react, each and every of their Halloween events will be sold out for years in advance.

Imagine the internet points for having that in your obituary: was happily partying like a drunken fool until smited by God.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mean - it does seem a little disrespectful to the sanctity and solemnity of a funeral home.

But in the grand scheme, there are so many more important things that we could actively be working on changing as a society that a haunted house opening up in a former funeral home is pretty insignificant....
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sweet, we're bringing back Satanic Panic I guess. Can Tipper come out again?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"This is totally Satanic and what you're doing, God will hold you accountable."

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"This is totally Satanic and what you're doing, God will hold you accountable. The blood of all these people going through the door will be on your hands," the voice mail said.

Mr. Voicemail dude, I ask: where has your god been during the last 2000 years of slavery, butchery, genocide, attempted genocide, mass graves, and other atrocities?

If the place hasn't been hit by lightning, you really gotta chalk this up to "The Will of God".
 
woodjf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I used to go to a club that was in my city's old morgue. Good old days at club Malibu.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

buzzcut73: Sweet, we're bringing back Satanic Panic I guess. Can Tipper come out again?


I heard they're going to play Iron Maiden's songs backwards for ambiance.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hell Houses still OK though, right?
 
pacified
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
More vapid Christianity, all virtue signaling and performative. Why do good deeds?
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
God strikes frieza
Youtube Zopk5af9_yg
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: God will hold them accountable, eh?

Well...indeed.

Let him.  He is the one that gets to judge people, and their actions.

Not you.

Your job?  To obey.  Not interpret for others, not decide for others, not to judge others.  But to obey the lord your god, the best you can.

To follow his words the best you can.

To 'tend to your own garden'.

The world would be a better place if you could do that.

/The last Christian died on the cross.


So Saint peter?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"God will hold you accountable"

Which one?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gods don't exist.
But if any do, nobody has the ability to speak for them or know what they want.
If they existed and cared what people do, they would surely make their existence and preferences very clear and unambiguous.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pacified: More vapid Christianity, all virtue signaling and performative. Why do good deeds?


But I thought you Trump Republicans were all about vapid Christianity! (You gave it away with the Fox News catchphrase, "virtue signaling").
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pershing123: The funeral home that  handled my late wife was located in a former restaurant that we used to go to.  That was kinda weird.  Buildings change uses, I got over it.


That wasn't a funeral home, it was a butcher shop specializing in long pig.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's a couple bars in my town that used to be funeral homes. Never heard any complaints.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: Hell Houses still OK though, right?


I can dig it!

thepinksmoke.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rustypouch: There's a couple bars in my town that used to be funeral homes. Never heard any complaints.


They ever crack open a cold one?
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"This is totally Satanic and what you're doing, God will hold you accountable."

Haunted house worker: Haw haw haw! God's magic pales in comparison to lord Satan's!

[as he cups a glow stick tightly in both hands and winds up to cast "spell"]
 
Stanley Rubrick
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There is a funeral home near me that has a full arcade and mini-golf course in the lower level - quite fun!
 
0z79
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well....
It is Deer Lodge.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Satan: the logical and compassionate choice.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "This is totally Satanic and what you're doing, God will hold you accountable. The blood of all these people going through the door will be on your hands," the voice mail said.

The blood of all these people and the door are the only things that actually exists in that statement.


/thalidomide likes this
 
Stanley Rubrick
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stanley Rubrick: There is a funeral home near me that has a full arcade and mini-golf course in the lower level - quite fun!


https://ahlgrimffs.com/golf-course/
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: God will hold them accountable, eh?

Well...indeed.

Let him.  He is the one that gets to judge people, and their actions.

Not you.

Your job?  To obey.  Not interpret for others, not decide for others, not to judge others.  But to obey the lord your god, the best you can.

To follow his words the best you can.

To 'tend to your own garden'.

The world would be a better place if you could do that.

/The last Christian died on the cross.


Jesus wasn't Christian
 
payattention
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have worked in haunted house attractions since I was 13 years old. I have seen protests, I have seen people get attacked by zealots. (These were patrons, not staff... why would you attack the customers over what the staff is doing?) I have seen people being hauled screaming out of the place because they felt someone was an actual devil and trying to get him.  The insanity that can accompany such a simple thing showed me a long time ago that human beings are, by and large, complete wackos who can latch onto anything so that they can continue to be insane.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Imagine thinking those things and not being embarrassed about letting everyone around you know.  Now imagine a world in which it's so generally accepted that you don't even realize it's silly and seriously expect everyone else to behave according to your code of behavior based on an imaginary supernatural father figure for whom there's zero evidence.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SecondaryControl: God will hold them accountable, eh?

Well...indeed.

Let him.  He is the one that gets to judge people, and their actions.

Not you.

Your job?  To obey.  Not interpret for others, not decide for others, not to judge others.  But to obey the lord your god, the best you can.

To follow his words the best you can.

To 'tend to your own garden'.

The world would be a better place if you could do that.

/The last Christian died on the cross.


Unfortunately, however, he was not the last Jew to die on the cross. History shows that Rome crucified approximately 10,000 Jews on the cross as crucifiction was legally deemed an 'appropriate form of execution for murderers, theives and Jews'. 'Christians' like to overlook that part of history.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxandgrinch: If God does react, each and every of their Halloween events will be sold out for years in advance.

Imagine the internet points for having that in your obituary: was happily partying like a drunken fool until smited by God.


Baccus would object!
 
