 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Let's check in on how the trial for "Crying Nazi" Chris Cantwell is going...Oh. Oh, my   (twitter.com) divider line
61
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

2009 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2021 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does this smell like Zyklon-B?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy shiat that entire thread is bonkers!
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, this out to go well for him.

Hopefully well enough that he's really crying.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Holy shiat that entire thread is bonkers!


His lawyer clearly has a fool for a client.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
(spittake)
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unrepentant Nazi, racist and general all-around prick.

Well, at least it's an ethos.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making a good case for "not guilty by reason of insanity."
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Making a good case for "not guilty by reason of insanity."


That is exactly what he's doing.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
am i supposed to know who all the prominent internet nazis are?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Making a good case for "not guilty by reason of insanity."


I don't believe nazi is a recognized disorder.

It's probably pretty easy to prove he knows exactly what he's saying.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Making a good case for "not guilty by reason of insanity."


Which isnt the magic spell people think it is.

Studies show that people found criminally responsible but 'not guilty by reason of insanity' spend more time incarcerated than if they had pled guilty in the first place.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: dv-ous: Making a good case for "not guilty by reason of insanity."

That is exactly what he's doing.


Intentionally? It's so hard to tell with whackaloons.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Making a good case for "not guilty by reason of insanity."


Except that he's not. Legal insanity essentially requires some kind of pathology that prevents someone from being able to cognitively understand the quality of their actions.  Like actual schizophrenia.  Being an evil Nazi douche bag conspiracy theorist isn't legal insanity.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: [Fark user image 850x167]
[Fark user image 288x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


I've heard of giving a man enough rope to hang himself, but this guy....wow. He's really eager about it
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not a single Jerry Cantrell reference. You slippin fark.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Murflette: dv-ous: Making a good case for "not guilty by reason of insanity."

Which isnt the magic spell people think it is.

Studies show that people found criminally responsible but 'not guilty by reason of insanity' spend more time incarcerated than if they had pled guilty in the first place.


You're right of course, but that doesn't mean this idiot wouldn't try it.

/"insanity" just means they incarcerate you in a mental hospital until you're declared sane enough to stand trial
 
Number 216
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I know this will be provoking to farks nazi defenders, however...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have read enough of it to know to stop reading it.
 
Northern
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: dv-ous: Making a good case for "not guilty by reason of insanity."

Except that he's not. Legal insanity essentially requires some kind of pathology that prevents someone from being able to cognitively understand the quality of their actions.  Like actual schizophrenia.  Being an evil Nazi douche bag conspiracy theorist isn't legal insanity.


Unless he at Twinkies before committing the crime.
 
Flincher
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I am sorry but do Nazis really deserve a fair trial when so many of their members are serving as judges?

Kill em all.

Done with this farking timeline.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The fark your feelings crowd sure is having a crisis today.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For those TL:DR it's going like this:

Dog angry with his own foot
Youtube HERU_8jLapA
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Murflette: dv-ous: Making a good case for "not guilty by reason of insanity."

Which isnt the magic spell people think it is.

Studies show that people found criminally responsible but 'not guilty by reason of insanity' spend more time incarcerated than if they had pled guilty in the first place.


Well, if that's his plan, don't tell him that's what he's angling for.  Truly a FAFO situation.

But, no, he's not crazy.  He's a bigoted asshole who ought to be jailed for a long, long time.  In gen pop.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x867]


Did someone saying punching a nazi?  an oldie, but a goodie. and I always post when the words punching and nazi are used:

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the "demonstrably false idea that all men are created equal"

Admittedly, most of our power elite "betters" share his view; Ayn Rand novels are bullhorn dog whistling.

cantwell is using a whole lot of time to claim that he's simply an entertainerWhen another teary-eyed hate-spreader Glenn Beck said "I'm just a rodeo clown", no one objected.  Letting the joking-not joking types do what they want has consequences.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Among the most amusing (or maddening, I guess, depending on your tolerance) conceits of racists is that people who aren't racist just don't "get" it. That they (the racists) understand what non-racists don't, their "knowledge" is superior and people who don't agree with them are simply too stupid to be able to contemplate the obvious wisdom of Nazism or whatever variety of bigotry they believe.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Holy shiat that entire thread is bonkers!


Yeah, if I didn't know better, then I'd think that I was reading a Fark discussion thread.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"You all say practicing pedophilia is wrong, but have you ever tried it?"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Making a good case for "not guilty by reason of insanity."


Isn't this a civil suit?
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Intellectually curious," sure. I'm sure he's read Das Kapital too.

/ Or is he only "intellectually curious" about white supremacy...?
 
Katolu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x867]


Oooo, a two-fer!
 
The5thElement
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
After that opening statement, a jury composed of Nazis and Klansmen would vote to convict this guy. "It's a slam dunk case your honor. He's an embarrassment to people like us everywhere."
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: [Fark user image 850x167]
[Fark user image 288x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake."
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

151: Not a single Jerry Cantrell reference. You slippin fark.


You're saying someone needs to come to snuff this cock?

// send Crying Nazi Chris Cantwell to a Boggy Depot, leave him there until he's nothing but Them Bones
// or maybe just to regular jail, leave that man in a box (buried in his shiat)
// God Am, that's some good jokes
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Murflette: dv-ous: Making a good case for "not guilty by reason of insanity."

Which isnt the magic spell people think it is.

Studies show that people found criminally responsible but 'not guilty by reason of insanity' spend more time incarcerated than if they had pled guilty in the first place.

You're right of course, but that doesn't mean this idiot wouldn't try it.

/"insanity" just means they incarcerate you in a mental hospital until you're declared sane enough to stand trial


Two different concepts here.  If you lack capacity to be tried, they can institutionalize you and pump you full of meds until you are "cured" enough to understand the nature of the proceedings and assist with your own defense, then they go ahead with the trial.  If you go to trial and a jury decides you are not guilty due to insanity, they can institutionalize you until you are deemed no longer a threat to yourself or others (as in John Hinckley).
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: SpectroBoy: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x867]

Did someone saying punching a nazi?  an oldie, but a goodie. and I always post when the words punching and nazi are used:

[i1.wp.com image 300x169] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah, for some dyslexic reason a swastika gets twisted around in my brain to the letters PUNCH ME PLEASE.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: [Fark user image image 850x167]
[Fark user image image 288x200]


So basically, he's a mainstream "conservative".
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Making a good case for "not guilty by reason of insanity."


He is not insane, just your run of the mill flyover country racist ass white guy.

There are way more of them out there that anyone wants to admit.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
""last night i stayed at the central virginia regional jail and when this case is over, i'm going back to federal prison."
cantwell did not have to tell them this, in fact he filed motions to exclude it."

🤣😂🤣
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This will end with him crying when he's convicted and he throws himself on the mercy of the court.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Murflette: dv-ous: Making a good case for "not guilty by reason of insanity."

Which isnt the magic spell people think it is.

Studies show that people found criminally responsible but 'not guilty by reason of insanity' spend more time incarcerated than if they had pled guilty in the first place.

You're right of course, but that doesn't mean this idiot wouldn't try it.

/"insanity" just means they incarcerate you in a mental hospital until you're declared sane enough to stand trial


That's incompetent to stand trial. Not guilty by insanity means you stay in the mental hospital until the doctors say you're sane but you have less rights than prisoners.

Guilty by reason of insanity is the same but after the mental hospital you go to jail as well
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh man! In some world somewhere that allows sanity to reign this guy would be farked! In this world in this nation? Not so much
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Graffito: darth sunshine: SpectroBoy: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x867]

Did someone saying punching a nazi?  an oldie, but a goodie. and I always post when the words punching and nazi are used:

[i1.wp.com image 300x169] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yeah, for some dyslexic reason a swastika gets twisted around in my brain to the letters PUNCH ME PLEASE.


that gif never gets old...step...step...hand up...punch...bystander clapping...knocked out nazi
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I bet he will call to the stand Dave Chappelle to be his character witness.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Murflette: dv-ous: Making a good case for "not guilty by reason of insanity."

Which isnt the magic spell people think it is.

Studies show that people found criminally responsible but 'not guilty by reason of insanity' spend more time incarcerated than if they had pled guilty in the first place.


Also the premise of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest".  RP McMurphy figured the State Hospital would be the soft option instead of the Pen.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Making a good case for "not guilty by reason of insanity."


A jury can't decide you are not guilty by reason of insanity unless you make the pre trial motion that you should be declared not guilty by reason of insanity.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: dv-ous: Making a good case for "not guilty by reason of insanity."

He is not insane, just your run of the mill flyover country racist ass white guy.

There are way more of them out there that anyone wants to admit.


This. He's just saying, in his dumb "saw too much or not enough of Law & Order" way what people say ALL the time. Racists think non-racists are the stupid ones. They're not pretending to be believe their bullshiat. They really believe it. Now, do some of them have doubts? Sure, the somewhat intelligent ones. But most of them sound just like this. They are, aside from their racism, incredibly smug and patronizing. If you're white and don't think like them, YOU'RE the one who's wrong. Not them.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.