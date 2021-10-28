 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Australia might want to extradite non-citizen caught 29 years after escaping from prison. Difficulty: the country he was from no longer exists, and he may not have citizenship in any of the seven that replaced it. Maybe if we build a time machine?   (apnews.com) divider line
35
    More: Unlikely, Crime, Prison, Law, Darko Desic, Escape, Sydney's Central Local Court, contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, Sentence  
•       •       •

1045 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2021 at 8:29 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You would think that Her Majesty's former penal colony might give him a break.
 
daffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So he wants to go to jail, but they don't know what to do with him? Just throw him anywhere. Just don't forget to feed him.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, he surely has citizenship in one place. Whatever country on the list he would have been a citizen of had he remained in Yugoslavia, that's where he's going.
 
time is tight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
done in one

/lights
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seems like he had some valid concerns about going back to Yugoslavia.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Oh, he surely has citizenship in one place. Whatever country on the list he would have been a citizen of had he remained in Yugoslavia, that's where he's going.


Not how that works.

He was a citizen of Yugoslavia. He was not a citizen of Bosnia.

Now, they can take him if they want to; but he's technically not a citizen, and they don't have to, any more than, say, America would have to.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: He was a citizen of Yugoslavia. He was not a citizen of Bosnia.

Now, they can take him if they want to; but he's technically not a citizen, and they don't have to, any more than, say, America would have to.


When all those new lines on the map were drawn, how did they decide who gets citizenship where? Wherever he's from (where he was born, grew up, etc.) is where he would have remained. Put a pushpin on the map where his family is and where they all have citizenship now, and that's where he goes.
 
jumac
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
how dose this work anyways.  if a country want to send someone back to their home country but said country is no more what happens?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Gyrfalcon: He was a citizen of Yugoslavia. He was not a citizen of Bosnia.

Now, they can take him if they want to; but he's technically not a citizen, and they don't have to, any more than, say, America would have to.

When all those new lines on the map were drawn, how did they decide who gets citizenship where? Wherever he's from (where he was born, grew up, etc.) is where he would have remained. Put a pushpin on the map where his family is and where they all have citizenship now, and that's where he goes.


Uh, I don't think you remember how that worked back then. The word "ethnic cleansing" was pretty trendy.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Australia needs to waltz him right out of there.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jumac: if a country want to send someone back to their home country but said country is no more what happens?


Most countries that allow travel between each other have agreements that they can deport people back to those countries. Otherwise, they don't let citizens from the countries into the other one. So, for Australia to let (example) people from South African in, the respective countries have agreements that when someone is being deported they have to let them back in to the home country.

It's rare for a country to refuse to admit a citizen for this reason.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trocadero: mrmopar5287: Gyrfalcon: He was a citizen of Yugoslavia. He was not a citizen of Bosnia.

Now, they can take him if they want to; but he's technically not a citizen, and they don't have to, any more than, say, America would have to.

When all those new lines on the map were drawn, how did they decide who gets citizenship where? Wherever he's from (where he was born, grew up, etc.) is where he would have remained. Put a pushpin on the map where his family is and where they all have citizenship now, and that's where he goes.

Uh, I don't think you remember how that worked back then. The word "ethnic cleansing" was pretty trendy.


Yes, I get it. But there was some method about how they divided up the country into the new countries, where the lines on the map were drawn, and how it was determined who got citizenship where.

Take those rules then and apply it to him now. Where was he then and where would have have ended up then? That's where he goes now.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Darko Desic

You can't escape destiny.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Chop the man into seven pieces and put a piece in each country

Problem solved
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The magistrate said the decades that had passed since his last conviction established that he changed."

crime free all that time! except for being an escaped criminal. but crime free besides that!  If this happened in the US he would probably get a shiatload of years for that escape.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The most logical thing to do is that admit that once someone has been illegally living in your country for thirty years, you may as well just let them stay.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Chop the man into seven pieces and put a piece in each country

Problem solved


You know, I was just wondering to myself today, "What would it be, if King Solomon had a Fark Handle?"
 
jumac
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: jumac: if a country want to send someone back to their home country but said country is no more what happens?

Most countries that allow travel between each other have agreements that they can deport people back to those countries. Otherwise, they don't let citizens from the countries into the other one. So, for Australia to let (example) people from South African in, the respective countries have agreements that when someone is being deported they have to let them back in to the home country.

It's rare for a country to refuse to admit a citizen for this reason.


yes but in this case his home country is no more.  it been broken up into smaller countries.  how dose that work?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Went into the article assuming this was some asshole who'd been hiding out in Australia after being involved in atrocities during the balkans conflict, then find out the poor bastard has lived there most his life, partly to avoid being anywhere near the building atrocities, got busted for growing pot 30 years ago and has since been doing odd jobs as a handyman and turned himself in due to a combination of hard times and anxiety over getting picked up for escaping.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wasn't Yugoslavia part of Australia?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Gyrfalcon: He was a citizen of Yugoslavia. He was not a citizen of Bosnia.

Now, they can take him if they want to; but he's technically not a citizen, and they don't have to, any more than, say, America would have to.

When all those new lines on the map were drawn, how did they decide who gets citizenship where? Wherever he's from (where he was born, grew up, etc.) is where he would have remained. Put a pushpin on the map where his family is and where they all have citizenship now, and that's where he goes.


What if he is a Croat or Muslim, who was born in Rebublika Sprksa?

I guess they have Bosnian citizenship, but it's an independent part, and recognized as such, run by the Serbs. Basically the area they conquered and cleansed.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jumac: how dose this work anyways.  if a country want to send someone back to their home country but said country is no more what happens?


They can't, nothing happens.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Went into the article assuming this was some asshole who'd been hiding out in Australia after being involved in atrocities during the balkans conflict, then find out the poor bastard has lived there most his life, partly to avoid being anywhere near the building atrocities, got busted for growing pot 30 years ago and has since been doing odd jobs as a handyman and turned himself in due to a combination of hard times and anxiety over getting picked up for escaping.


When incarceration is the better option, society has failed.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trocadero: mrmopar5287: Gyrfalcon: He was a citizen of Yugoslavia. He was not a citizen of Bosnia.

Now, they can take him if they want to; but he's technically not a citizen, and they don't have to, any more than, say, America would have to.

When all those new lines on the map were drawn, how did they decide who gets citizenship where? Wherever he's from (where he was born, grew up, etc.) is where he would have remained. Put a pushpin on the map where his family is and where they all have citizenship now, and that's where he goes.

Uh, I don't think you remember how that worked back then. The word "ethnic cleansing" was pretty trendy.


Such wonderful ideals.  Beaurocracy is efficient and effective, all records are intact after a country is torn down and a new one built.

And Australia can sure make whichever country they choose to take him back, because they are the true rulers of the world and whatever they say goes.

Bosnia will never say fark off, he's someone else's problem.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: jumac: if a country want to send someone back to their home country but said country is no more what happens?

Most countries that allow travel between each other have agreements that they can deport people back to those countries. Otherwise, they don't let citizens from the countries into the other one. So, for Australia to let (example) people from South African in, the respective countries have agreements that when someone is being deported they have to let them back in to the home country.

It's rare for a country to refuse to admit a citizen for this reason.


Try reading it again.

You cannot return stateless people.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Oh, he surely has citizenship in one place. Whatever country on the list he would have been a citizen of had he remained in Yugoslavia, that's where he's going.


It does not work this way. Can you imagine if he had been an ethnic Serb from Mitrovica? Let me just hold my breath while Kosovo prints up his passport. It's too bad Kafka himself isn't here to write the screenplay for the film series: Darko and the Interior Ministries, detailing his unsuccessful attempt to receive a passport from any of the countries.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Trocadero: mrmopar5287: Gyrfalcon: He was a citizen of Yugoslavia. He was not a citizen of Bosnia.

Now, they can take him if they want to; but he's technically not a citizen, and they don't have to, any more than, say, America would have to.

When all those new lines on the map were drawn, how did they decide who gets citizenship where? Wherever he's from (where he was born, grew up, etc.) is where he would have remained. Put a pushpin on the map where his family is and where they all have citizenship now, and that's where he goes.

Uh, I don't think you remember how that worked back then. The word "ethnic cleansing" was pretty trendy.

Yes, I get it. But there was some method about how they divided up the country into the new countries, where the lines on the map were drawn, and how it was determined who got citizenship where.

Take those rules then and apply it to him now. Where was he then and where would have have ended up then? That's where he goes now.


That's logical and all, but it's not how it works.  At all.  Whatever country will have to agree to accept him.  Not claiming it makes sense, but rather that's how it works.  International diplomacy has it's own, 'logic' to it - common sense is rarely consulted in the matter
 
petec
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
sorry dude, you're going to gitmo
 
Unright
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This feels like the type of unique situation where an official should make a judgement call and just grant him citizenship. Probably after an investigation to determine that he's been a contributing member of society in good standing with citizens that vouch for his good character.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Whatever country will have to agree to accept him.


If I ran Australia he would be sent in on a private jet and dumped at the airport. Now he is [insert whatever country]'s problem.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Whatever country will have to agree to accept him.

If I ran Australia he would be sent in on a private jet and dumped at the airport. Now he is [insert whatever country]'s problem.


Sounds like a Naperville kind of logic.
 
ricochet4
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Whatever country will have to agree to accept him.

If I ran Australia he would be sent in on a private jet and dumped at the airport. Now he is [insert whatever country]'s problem.


It's been done
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

XanthPrime: Trocadero: mrmopar5287: Gyrfalcon: He was a citizen of Yugoslavia. He was not a citizen of Bosnia.

Now, they can take him if they want to; but he's technically not a citizen, and they don't have to, any more than, say, America would have to.

When all those new lines on the map were drawn, how did they decide who gets citizenship where? Wherever he's from (where he was born, grew up, etc.) is where he would have remained. Put a pushpin on the map where his family is and where they all have citizenship now, and that's where he goes.

Uh, I don't think you remember how that worked back then. The word "ethnic cleansing" was pretty trendy.

Such wonderful ideals.  Beaurocracy is efficient and effective, all records are intact after a country is torn down and a new one built.

And Australia can sure make whichever country they choose to take him back, because they are the true rulers of the world and whatever they say goes.

Bosnia will never say fark off, he's someone else's problem.


Welcome to the airport. If you leave, we will shoot you.
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
time machine ??

well in makes sense as i sit and watch Dr. Who...
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.