(AP News)   German Authorities are not sure if the table was wiped down before the schnitzel was served   (apnews.com) divider line
1283 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2021 at 8:04 PM



TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
the word schnitzel always reminds me of this scene:

Top Secret - German Lessons
Youtube MWbQwSURR98
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... accused of murder in the death of one man, and mutilating several others by performing illegal operations on their genitals.

Call me nutty, but when I need work on my genitals, an illegal operation in some guy's kitchen kinda sends up a red flag.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Damn balls, always in the way, sticking to my leg,. If only there was something i could do about it......
 
JRoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was expecting the Weeener tag.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mein teil!
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OK. That is pretty disgusting.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I was expecting the Weeener tag.

[i.pinimg.com image 671x668]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dude
 
sleze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, there goes my credibility when I say German health care is the best model...
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why is everyone giving this guy such a hard time? He operated on 9 people and only 1 died. I dare you all to find ONE surgeon with a better patient survival rate when performing elective surgery on relatively healthy people.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Damn balls, always in the way, sticking to my leg,. If only there was something i could do about it......


Have you considered rubber bands? Of course you would need something to hook them up to .... oh never mind
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sleze: Well, there goes my credibility when I say German health care is the best model...


You say that, but here we are in America and his services are covered by my PPO and I can use my HSA to pay for it.
 
