 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   It would be amusing if actor Micah Beals was sentenced to community service with NYC's parks and recreation if convicted of vandalizing the George Floyd statue in Union Square   (npr.org) divider line
41
    More: Followup, New York City, Police, New York, Constable, vandalism of the statue, immersive art organization, Union Square Park, New York police  
•       •       •

1042 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2021 at 3:54 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is there a statue of Mr. Floyd in NYC?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Why is there a statue of Mr. Floyd in NYC?


To remind your kind that good people don't take kindly to police murdering people.
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: feckingmorons: Why is there a statue of Mr. Floyd in NYC?

To remind your kind that good people don't take kindly to police murdering people.


Hey, c'mon, he did call him Mr. Floyd.

/s
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Guy looks an awful lot like my barista and a waiter at another place I used to go to.

Is anyone sure he's an actor?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Why is there a statue of Mr. Floyd in NYC?


Because there are 5 statues of Christopher Columbus in NYC.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Why is there a statue of Mr. Floyd in NYC?


It's a touring exhibit.

/apparently reading the article is a superpower.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Why is there a statue of Mr. Floyd in NYC?


portablepress.comView Full Size


???
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Begoggle: feckingmorons: Why is there a statue of Mr. Floyd in NYC?

Because there are 5 statues of Christopher Columbus in NYC.


It's ok, fecking is just holding out for statues of real heroes to go up, like his favorite confederate generals.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Why is there a statue of Mr. Floyd in NYC?


Because it upsets you.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OmnomnomCookies: Begoggle: feckingmorons: Why is there a statue of Mr. Floyd in NYC?

Because there are 5 statues of Christopher Columbus in NYC.

It's ok, fecking is just holding out for statues of real heroes to go up, like his favorite confederate generals.


I've been saying they should go up for years.

Mind you up in flames is not the up they want.
 
Snort
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Looking forward to The Santa hat in December.
 
KaneTheMediocre
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Guy looks an awful lot like my barista and a waiter at another place I used to go to.

Is anyone sure he's an actor?


His credits are a remarkably short list.  Must have been cancelled by the woke mob.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Why is there a statue of Mr. Floyd in NYC?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Guy looks an awful lot like my barista and a waiter at another place I used to go to.

Is anyone sure he's an actor?


I'm pretty sure they know who it is at this point, but what you're not considering is that both are possible.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Beals' attorney, Rebecca Heinsen of Legal Aid Society, declined to comment on the arrest or charge.

He's such a successful actor that he qualifies for free legal representation.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can somebody explain for me why this statue looks like somebody took a small 3d printed bust of george floyd and blew it up to 100x scale?  That's kind of a baffling artistic choice.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Guy looks an awful lot like my barista and a waiter at another place I used to go to.

Is anyone sure he's an actor?


Aren't all actors waitstaff or coffee shop workers until they make it big?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Why is there a statue of Mr. Floyd in NYC?


To remind us of what could have been.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: feckingmorons: Why is there a statue of Mr. Floyd in NYC?

It's a touring exhibit.

/apparently reading the article is a superpower.


One thing I didn't see, is it 3d printed? It looked like it was extruded brass.

Just curious.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rezurok: Can somebody explain for me why this statue looks like somebody took a small 3d printed bust of george floyd and blew it up to 100x scale?  That's kind of a baffling artistic choice.


This artist is apparently liked and respected well enough to have his work displayed in a traveling art show. How's the response been to your artwork?
 
fat_free
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Why is there a statue of Mr. Floyd in NYC?


They're erecting this statue to Mr. Floyd's immediate left.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: feckingmorons: Why is there a statue of Mr. Floyd in NYC?

To remind us of what could have been.

[Fark user image 425x239]


Why no picture of him as a police officer?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Glad I wont see a certain portion of relatives the next few months, from what I have heard they were pretty much saying Floyd deserved to die because of his record and probably stuff about people making a statue for a criminal. I do kind of wish to see them so I could point out their own criminal records and ask if they deserve to die because of them too and the many statues to criminals all over the country, specifically the south. I would probably just get another death threat.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rezurok: Can somebody explain for me why this statue looks like somebody took a small 3d printed bust of george floyd and blew it up to 100x scale?  That's kind of a baffling artistic choice.


In a nutshell, because that's what they are. They're not 3d printed, but they're machined using a CNC process that removes the material from the medium in lines, so the end result looks about the same.
But it's a subtractive technique not additive like 3d printing, so it's a little different, but it started out as a CAD file.

/I googled it because I thought the same thing.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, that ought to make him happy.
Actors always complaining that they "couldn't get arrested in this town".
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: NuclearPenguins: feckingmorons: Why is there a statue of Mr. Floyd in NYC?

To remind your kind that good people don't take kindly to police murdering people.

Hey, c'mon, he did call him Mr. Floyd.

/s


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He sounds like another one of those f*cking morans who brings up Flyod's criminal record and is all butt hurt because people have made him into a hero when the truth is that Micah Wateverhecallshimself is just too f*ckingn stupid to know that Floyd is being remembered because he was a victim of racial injustice. Statues like this are not meant to inspire people to be like Floyd George. They are there to remind us of what happened to him in the hopes that that memory will help to ensure it does not happen again.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If he is sentenced to community service, it can't be for more than six hours. Why? Because according to IMDb, that's about as long as the dipshiat can hold a job. Can you really call someone an actor that had 10 bit-parts in 20 years?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mock26: He sounds like another one of those f*cking morans who brings up Flyod's criminal record and is all butt hurt because people have made him into a hero when the truth is that Micah Wateverhecallshimself is just too f*ckingn stupid to know that Floyd is being remembered because he was a victim of racial injustice. Statues like this are not meant to inspire people to be like Floyd George. They are there to remind us of what happened to him in the hopes that that memory will help to ensure it does not happen again.


Like a statue of Crispus Attucks, the memorial is because of how he died.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Attucks wasn't exactly a hero of the revolution, he was the first person killed in it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called it "reprensible" and directed the Hate Crimes Task Force to help investigate.

Unfamiliar as yet with the new governor; but I'm hoping this is the work of just a sh*t journalist.  If you quote somebody, get it right.  Otherwise, just say, "Governor Kathy Hochul called it a reprensible act".  Unless she really used that word, you make her look stupid instead of you.
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

groppet: Glad I wont see a certain portion of relatives the next few months, from what I have heard they were pretty much saying Floyd deserved to die because of his record and probably stuff about people making a statue for a criminal. I do kind of wish to see them so I could point out their own criminal records and ask if they deserve to die because of them too and the many statues to criminals all over the country, specifically the south. I would probably just get another death threat.


I am really good friends with a guy I have known for years and became very good friends with his then girlfriend/now wife. Never took her for a racist until she played the "If he did not want to die he should not have been passing counterfeit bills." When I pointed out that he did not deserve to die for passing a counterfeit bill, something he may not have known he was doing, she basically said he was a criminal and he has only himself to blame for his death, that if he had not been a criminal he would be alive. Yeah, I did not even reply to that. I simply blocked her phone number, email address, and on social media. Fark people like that.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rezurok
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

allears: Rezurok: Can somebody explain for me why this statue looks like somebody took a small 3d printed bust of george floyd and blew it up to 100x scale?  That's kind of a baffling artistic choice.

This artist is apparently liked and respected well enough to have his work displayed in a traveling art show. How's the response been to your artwork?


Sensitive much?  Who's worse, the person who asks questions about art, or the person who attacks all questions as being beneath the artist?
 
Monac
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: If he is sentenced to community service, it can't be for more than six hours. Why? Because according to IMDb, that's about as long as the dipshiat can hold a job. Can you really call someone an actor that had 10 bit-parts in 20 years?


Hey, that's only his IMDb credits.  He may have been very active in community theater.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KaneTheMediocre: is credits are a remarkably short list. Must have been cancelled by the woke mob.


Could be that awful people are awful to work with.  Doesn't take woke to see that.

/ The Woke Mob is my ICP Klezmer Cover Band.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Mock26: He sounds like another one of those f*cking morans who brings up Flyod's criminal record and is all butt hurt because people have made him into a hero when the truth is that Micah Wateverhecallshimself is just too f*ckingn stupid to know that Floyd is being remembered because he was a victim of racial injustice. Statues like this are not meant to inspire people to be like Floyd George. They are there to remind us of what happened to him in the hopes that that memory will help to ensure it does not happen again.

Like a statue of Crispus Attucks, the memorial is because of how he died.
[Fark user image image 197x256]

/Attucks wasn't exactly a hero of the revolution, he was the first person killed in it.


And the inventor of crispix.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mock26: Fark people like that.


Only if you use a jackhammer.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Mock26: He sounds like another one of those f*cking morans who brings up Flyod's criminal record and is all butt hurt because people have made him into a hero when the truth is that Micah Wateverhecallshimself is just too f*ckingn stupid to know that Floyd is being remembered because he was a victim of racial injustice. Statues like this are not meant to inspire people to be like Floyd George. They are there to remind us of what happened to him in the hopes that that memory will help to ensure it does not happen again.

Like a statue of Crispus Attucks, the memorial is because of how he died.
[Fark user image 197x256]

/Attucks wasn't exactly a hero of the revolution, he was the first person killed in it.


What the fark are you talking about? Contemporary accounts have him being an actual protester at the Boston Massacre and the plaque you posted a picture of specifically calls him a Hero of the Revolution. So while he may not have been knowingly participating in a revolution he was most certainly protesting one of the injustices that led to the revolution. Yeah, that is a hell of a lot different than George Floyd being a victim of police violence.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: And the inventor of crispix.


I thought that Crispix was the emperor of Videssos.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TypoFlyspray: Mock26: Fark people like that.

Only if you use a jackhammer.


No way I would tarnish a jackhammer that way.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 minute ago  

allears: Rezurok: Can somebody explain for me why this statue looks like somebody took a small 3d printed bust of george floyd and blew it up to 100x scale?  That's kind of a baffling artistic choice.

This artist is apparently liked and respected well enough to have his work displayed in a traveling art show. How's the response been to your artwork?


To be fair, the following statue was commissioned and approved by a city. I believe to commemorate the amazing work done by Lon Chaney Jr. in the 1941 film The Wolfman, depicted in bronze mid-transformation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.