(WTAE)   Federal agents charge 16 in 'Sin City Deciples' federal investigation. Once interrogated, they will be turned over to the Spelling Police   (wtae.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh... with a name like "Deciples" I would have thought there were only 10 of them.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The superseding indictment said the Sin City Deciples often take part in violence, extortion, trafficking in stolen property and drug distribution in Indiana and beyond. and terrible spelling
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Huh... with a name like "Deciples" I would have thought there were only 10 of them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
16 Deciples = 1.6 Ples
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I AM DECIPLES!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Biker gang arrested for biker gang activities. More at 11, News ... You can count on.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wrong city, dumbasses.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But what about That Yellow... Guy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Huh... with a name like "Deciples" I would have thought there were only 10 of them.


Maybe only 1/10th?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The amusing part of that misspelling is that it only comes up in two general groups of folks when searched on Bing: biker gang members and MOBA gamers.

I'm not sure if that means MOBA gamers are as dumb as biker gangs, or if biker gangs just front as much as MOBA gamers.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lex Luther stole 0.4 cakes. That's as much as 4 tenths. And that's terrible.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Huh... with a name like "Deciples" I would have thought there were only 10 of them.


*shakes two tiny fists while noting that makes ten digits*
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If something has been cipled and you reverse the process, that thing has then been decipled.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Egrets, they had a few. But then again, too few to mention.
 
