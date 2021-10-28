 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Today the phrase "that's so Meta" changed to mean "democracy destroying black hole of suck"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I'm so meta it hurts"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My bet: This has everything to do with shielding Zuck from liability for the damage Facebook has done. Meta will be the parent company, and all of FB's current properties will become independent subsidiaries - or at least independent enough that the rest of the operation isn't crippled when the hammer inevitably drops on FB specifically.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
An Alphabet by any other name...
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: "I'm so meta it hurts"
[Fark user image image 850x446]


I R Hooman.

/how much did some marketing consultants make off this garbage
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Your work resembles the person you are. Facebook is manipulative and destructive. That can't be accidental. That has to be Zuckerberg.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

donie: #BREAK Facebook's new company name is Meta It still has all the same problems it had this morning. https://t.co/3AROaibCeU


They also stole WebEx logo:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/release the lawyers
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm So Meta, Even This Acronym
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: My bet: This has everything to do with shielding Zuck from liability for the damage Facebook has done. Meta will be the parent company, and all of FB's current properties will become independent subsidiaries - or at least independent enough that the rest of the operation isn't crippled when the hammer inevitably drops on FB specifically.


If it were any other company I'd say that was ridiculous, but since Facebook has an established pattern of suboptimal business moves to shield Zuck...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If that's just the name by itself without some level of embedded self-referential humor, they've failed.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ The real question is whose kids did he have to kidnap to get whoever held that trademark to let it go?
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just change it all the way to Ron Artest and be done with it.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meta: Because That's What We'll Be Controlling And Naming Ourselves 'The Narrative' Was Too On The Nose

Seriously, get out of the Facebook grasp while you still can.. It won't be long now till you will be able to check out but never leave
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gotta watch the price performance of those MAANG stocks now.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Algebrat: I'm So Meta, Even This Acronym


GODDAMN it.

*shakes both tiny fists*
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They just rolled out the new mascot. True to brand it is a human diven to kill his kind a crazy AI.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/for a web series Red vs. Blue is actually quite good.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RvB OST: Meta Theme
Youtube EeoNDckp0ZE
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bishop of Southfark: Gotta watch the price performance of those MAANG stocks now.


I prefer TAANG.

/Facebook Meta is the riskiest bet because they've pissed off both parties (for obvious reasons)
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, here's an idea. How about instead of just changing your name, you stop being evil?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Algebrat: I'm So Meta, Even This Acronym

GODDAMN it.

*shakes both tiny fists*


Posting the actual comic is better, put those tiny fists away.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bannanaslug: They just rolled out the new mascot. True to brand it is a human diven to kill his kind a crazy AI.
[Fark user image 425x623]

/for a web series Red vs. Blue is actually quite good.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
PvtStash
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
so first gamers start using the word "meta' to not mean meta.
now news is using the world meta t not mean meta.

So now i understand that the word "meta" mean arbitrarily whatever it is the speaker imagines it means to them.
good luck with that "system" of communication .
 
baorao
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
damn. I had all my money on Qwikster.
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Zuck's blog still sucks.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wasn't sure how I felt about this pig, but it looks great in that color lipstick.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ask Blackwater how well rebranding a toxic name goes.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Original: Original Tweet:

donie: #BREAK Facebook's new company name is Meta It still has all the same problems it had this morning. https://t.co/3AROaibCeU


They also stole WebEx logo:

[Fark user image image 425x170]

/release the lawyers


Cisco's lawyers suck.

Guess who owned the rights to the iPhone and iOS names?
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Bannanaslug: They just rolled out the new mascot. True to brand it is a human diven to kill his kind a crazy AI.
[Fark user image 425x623]

/for a web series Red vs. Blue is actually quite good.

*shakes tiny fist*


Well, if I would have taken a moment to edit that dumb typo you probably would have beat me so... I think you won this one.
 
Headso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: My bet: This has everything to do with shielding Zuck from liability for the damage Facebook has done. Meta will be the parent company, and all of FB's current properties will become independent subsidiaries - or at least independent enough that the rest of the operation isn't crippled when the hammer inevitably drops on FB specifically.


My bet: This about keeping institutional investor money flowing into facebook stock, if enough people take a shiat on facebook then institutional investors will not buy the stock because the investors they are investing on behalf of don't want them to.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It is going to be some kind of virtual reality platform.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Short for Metastasis?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Way before it was a spawn point for fake news, it was a black hole of suck.

The only purpose was:
1. Play "free" games
2. Share pictures of your cat & have a "home page" that didn't require HTML skills like Angelfire/Geocities
3. Meet potential dates

Other things exist now that do all 3 better, even for non-tech people.
#2 is probably the only thing most people still use it for. But almost none of their "friends" are really friends and none of their "friends" care about pictures of their cat.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Your work resembles the person you are. Facebook is manipulative and destructive. That can't be accidental. That has to be Zuckerberg.


So he wants to be in politics?
 
Creoena
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Original: Original Tweet:
donie: #BREAK Facebook's new company name is Meta It still has all the same problems it had this morning. https://t.co/3AROaibCeU

They also stole WebEx logo:

[Fark user image 425x170]

/release the lawyers


FB sucks so bad they stole the logo of a product that is utter, utter trash.
 
genner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Behold the future of VR!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The name is a nod to the idea of "metastasize," a term for a potential future internet corruption and spread of that corruption to all virtual spaces. Zuckerberg said the full "metastasizing" of the internet will be the company's ultimate goal.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had a feeling it was going to be a stupid name.

Still managed to surpass my expectations.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So Meta, dude.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I fully expect Zuck to start pulling a Sackler and moving money around to different "entities" in an effort to retain his dragon hoard when the lawsuits and regulation starts kicking in.

Maybe Sheryl Sandberg will lean into being a cooperating witness.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
based on the new logo, they are going with "infinite meta"?

that seems at once grandiosely, malignantly, narcissistic AND trite, clichéd, and boring.

so it's SUPER on-brand.

good job, marketing people?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He should have called the Zuckerverse - also sinister, but at least somewhat sweet...
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the change Thursday, saying he wanted a new brand and a clearercorporate structure to help focus on what's next for the internet beyond social media.

Translation, the "Facebook" brand has gotten too toxic so we figured a name change might fool people.

Just ask Altria.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That seems like a common enough word that is going to be tougher to fully protect via copyright.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Ask Blackwater how well rebranding a toxic name goes.


Pretty well considering Erik Prince is one of the richest people in the world and walks around a free man despite being responsible for war crimes in a shiat ton of countries.
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the change Thursday, saying he wanted a new brand and a clearercorporate structure to help focus on what's next for the internet beyond social media.

Translation, the "Facebook" brand has gotten too toxic so we figured a name change might fool people.

Just ask Altria.


Folks on my team won't do in person meetings at Altria locations, not Covid but people can smoke in the building. At least prior to Covid. /Stank
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I will never understand why people still use facebook. When it first came out sure, I used it, It was neat finding old friends and family members I hadn't seen in years. But slowly I realized all these people fell along the wayside for reasons. I don't think it makes sense to keep connected to every human you've ever met. I've asked some of my friends why the use it, and I always get the same stock answer. Oh, I don't used it much, just to communicate with certain people. No, we have telephones, texting, emails, skype, zoom, etc etc. We don't need it as a communication device. Maybe I'm just an old man yelling at a cloud, but to me it seems facebook has done way more harm than good.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flab: ColonelCathcart: Original: Original Tweet:

donie: #BREAK Facebook's new company name is Meta It still has all the same problems it had this morning. https://t.co/3AROaibCeU


They also stole WebEx logo:

[Fark user image image 425x170]

/release the lawyers

Cisco's lawyers suck.

Guess who owned the rights to the iPhone and iOS names?


One would hope those lawyers were flayed and replaced.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: If that's just the name by itself without some level of embedded self-referential humor, they've failed.
[Fark user image 693x334]

/ The real question is whose kids did he have to kidnap to get whoever held that trademark to let it go?


OK, I'm old and out of step I guess... I don't get this
 
db2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Translation: hiding and shielding assets before they get sued into oblivion
 
