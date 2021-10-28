 Skip to content
 
(Denver Channel)   This is what happens when you don't invest in Bear Patrol helicopters   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
11
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I pay the homo tax, let the bears pay the bear tax.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
San Dimas Bears Rule!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn near popped a 12 point buck on the way home tonight.
Some dumbass probably been feeding it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"And it was not a coyote. It got bigger and bigger, and I said, 'Oh my word.' Might have said something else," said Pouliot.

Oh you definitely did.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just keep a bear repelling rock on me at all times.  It's worked so far.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why was the mama ursa at the elementary school?
Because it wanted to be smarter than the average bear.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: "And it was not a coyote. It got bigger and bigger, and I said, 'Oh my word.' Might have said something else," said Pouliot.

Oh you definitely did.


What I'm getting from this article is that it was a lycanthrope coyote were-bear, and it transformed into its more dangerous form.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
SANDIMASHIGHSCHOOLFOOTBALRULES!!!!
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a brazen bear might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
