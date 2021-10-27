 Skip to content
(NPR) Have you spent enough time worrying about your children becoming reefer addicts because of all the people who could be handing out edibles during Trick or Treating? No? Well, what's wrong with you? Start panicking (npr.org)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first reefer candy is free, the kids will be back at his door with a tight belt around their arm. All part of Obama's "free reefers for kids" program the media never mentioned. (s)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing not one of the items pictured is priced under $20. People don't even give out full size candy let alone hand out dollar bills
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He emphasized the levels of THC could have "real and devastating" consequences for children.

Children Devastated By Doobies is my Doobie Bros cover band.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are so stupid. I only put razor blades in the candy I hand out. The reefer is for the food I send to school for their halloween party.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody is handing out edibles as Halloween candy, every year with this stupid fearmongering
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: They are so stupid. I only put razor blades in the candy I hand out. The reefer is for the food I send to school for their halloween party.


You gotta try the pins. They're a lot harder to detect.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Any of you asshats handing out edibles for Halloween damn well better let us know long enough in advance to get there early and get some before you're cleared out.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cody just did a show about this--the media creates a feedback loop with these fearmongering stories.

Havana Syndrome, Weed Candy, And More Spooky Stories To Not Be Afraid Of - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube AswBdENetds
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Go ahead and dose my kids with THC. It will mellow them out, and they won't be running around the house like chickens without heads...and don't worry, I'll be sure to leave my Pink Floyd CD's out where they can find them.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why the everloving hell would I want to waste perfectly good edibles on a bunch of dumb kids.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The first reefer candy is free, the kids will be back at his door with a tight belt around their arm. All part of Obama's "free reefers for kids" program the media never mentioned. (s)


Hey! I'm still using my ObamaBong. It lasted way longer than the phone did.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pucca
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Edibles are expensive. No way am I giving the kids my edibles.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Reminds me. Need to buy razor blades.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If there's ever been a case of this reported, I Guaran-Damn-Tee it was actually someone making excuses for how a kid got into their stash.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If there's one thing I know about drug fiends it's that they love giving away hundreds of dollars in free drugs.
 
Headso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
maybe it's cheaper on the west coast but on the east coast if you are buying edibles with that level of packaging a Halloween bowl full would cost you like 2 grand.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm handing out lumps of opium inside Glosette Peanuts packaging.
It keeps the neighbourhood kids quiet for about a week.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd be more worried about sugar, fat, salt and chocolate if I were a parent, because all of those things, plus alcohol and tobacco are way more addictive than THC.

Also, cheaper, available every where including hospitals, prisons and insane asylums, and heavily subsidized and promoted by the GOOP's media-industrial-congressional complex.

Remember the real conspiracy is hidden in plain sight. Some call it government and some call it stupidity and some just call it business as usual.
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pucca: Edibles are expensive. No way am I giving the kids my edibles.


It's ridiculous. $15 for three cookies.  However, half a Trips A'Hoy will mess you right up.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Only reason I ever went through my kid's candy was because of their peanut allergy.

Also, I told them Twix has peanuts.

/can't be too safe
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yes the odds are infintesimally small that little Johnny will get a bag of edibles while trick or treating but if parents are checking (and tasting) the haul it can't hurt to let them know how to identify the edibles (labels etc)
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Yes the odds are infintesimally small that little Johnny will get a bag of edibles while trick or treating but if parents are checking (and tasting) the haul it can't hurt to let them know how to identify the edibles (labels etc)


That seems like less of a Halloween thing and more of a general-parenting thing. Yet we really only hear about this around Halloween, despite it not being a thing that happens at Halloween. But people keep telling us it does.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FEAR. THAT'S HOW THEY GET YOU, SUCKERS!

Why do you think there is a Halloween?

Or an Easter, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Secretary's Day, and so on and so forth?

It's all about the Gelt, er, Guilt.
 
Resin33
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
While we all know that nobody is wasting their drugs by giving them to kids on purpose, I can certainly see the chance of an honest mixup happening due to the sheer volume of candy given out for Halloween. Some stoned motherfarker is gonna put the wrong shiat in the candy bowl, statistically speaking.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Yes the odds are infintesimally small that little Johnny will get a bag of edibles while trick or treating but if parents are checking (and tasting) the haul it can't hurt to let them know how to identify the edibles (labels etc)


More parents should teach their kids how to not get ripped off with a bag of oregano.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Marijuana edibles.

The only good reason to have children.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

austerity101: Representative of the unwashed masses: Yes the odds are infintesimally small that little Johnny will get a bag of edibles while trick or treating but if parents are checking (and tasting) the haul it can't hurt to let them know how to identify the edibles (labels etc)

That seems like less of a Halloween thing and more of a general-parenting thing. Yet we really only hear about this around Halloween, despite it not being a thing that happens at Halloween. But people keep telling us it does.


when raising kids if you worry about everything that could happen you'd go nuts.  you really don't need to spend time worrying about things that for sure won't happen.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So what this article is telling us is.... 5 state AG's lack basic common sense.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: austerity101: Representative of the unwashed masses: Yes the odds are infintesimally small that little Johnny will get a bag of edibles while trick or treating but if parents are checking (and tasting) the haul it can't hurt to let them know how to identify the edibles (labels etc)

That seems like less of a Halloween thing and more of a general-parenting thing. Yet we really only hear about this around Halloween, despite it not being a thing that happens at Halloween. But people keep telling us it does.

when raising kids if you worry about everything that could happen you'd go nuts.  you really don't need to spend time worrying about things that for sure won't happen.


Exactly why this Halloween freakout is so stupid.

Should parents be able to easily spot edibles as distinct from traditional candy? Sure. It's not that hard to do so, and it shouldn't lead to them living in pants-wetting fear.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Noted
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm going to trick or treat. Yeah , I'm dressed as a 50 year old chain smoking overweight ballerina. Can i use you bathroom? Got this, "condition". Where da edibles at? Your wife is hot! Daughter? How the hell was I supposed to know. She looks 18. Farts. Uhoh better hurry up, I'm turtlin' here. Happy Halloween.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: So what this article is telling us is.... 5 state AG's lack basic common sense.


They just want to keep their grift going. Keeping the voters scared is important for the prison-industrial complex.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sheesh! Big deal! A few edibles in the Halloween haul?
Most young boys should be dosed out of their minds on CBD and Xanax between ages 3 & 23 anyway.
The world would be a safer, quieter place.
But, alas, Karents would object because...Think of the cheeeeeldren!
 
JRoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't want to give out edible candy to the kids this Halloween?

Offer them hits from your bong instead!
 
Northern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Guessing not one of the items pictured is priced under $20. People don't even give out full size candy let alone hand out dollar bills


An adult caught giving marijuana out to young kids would be in very deep trouble on many levels beyond losing a few hundred dollars on the edibles as well.  It's a non-issue.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Could anything be more American than a holiday where you send your kids out into the streets in the dark and wait to see if they come back?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm getting high as fark on Halloween and handing out candy to myself. When I start to feel sick I'll put whatevers left in a bowl out on the porch. And put some candy out there too.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They screwed up a perfect time to remind parents to keep their edibles locked up. This is the time of year I would go searching the kitchen for candy that I earned and they either stole or decided to regulate my consumption, the damn fascists.

No one is handing out edibles. Kids are overdosing on their parents stash.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Any of you asshats handing out edibles for Halloween damn well better let us know long enough in advance to get there early and get some before you're cleared out.


I've offered to make edible cookies with you, but noooooo.  You must value privacy or think I'm a weirdo.  I'm sure it's privacy.  :(
 
anfrind
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: So what this article is telling us is.... 5 state AG's lack basic common sense.


It's telling us that 5 state AG's shouldn't be left alone with children.
 
valkore
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Yes the odds are infintesimally small that little Johnny will get a bag of edibles while trick or treating but if parents are checking (and tasting) the haul it can't hurt to let them know how to identify the edibles (labels etc)


"Nice haul, Bobby!  Now, let me check to make sure everything looks safe.  Let's see...  Kit Kat, M&M's, Twix, Snickers...  All suspect of having marijuanas, I'll hold onto them for further review.  Raisinettes, Mary Janes, Bit O'Honey...  All clear!  There you go."
 
JRoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Could anything be more American than a holiday where you send your kids out into the streets in the dark and wait to see if they come back?


Better hope nobody gives them a bag of skittles.
 
kindms
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
