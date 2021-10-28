 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   How does the US try to get rid of an invasive species? Introduce one that is worse. Next up: Gorillas   (arizonahighways.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Beetle, Arizona, Gila River, Leaf beetle, River, Invasive species, story of the tamarisk, Groundwater  
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they miss "Meet the Beetles"?
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's obvious where this all leads so we should just import a breeding pair of kaiju from Japan.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happens all over the place subby, not just the US.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that Humans were the worst invasive species.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one paid attention to the whole starling in New York parks thing did they?  And thus we repeat...
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Happens all over the place subby, not just the US.


I'll always get a laugh that Japan imported the Racoon because of a damn show.

We imported stupid shiat like honeysuckle. OK the Pythons in Florida are kinda an issue.

But you willing imported and freed a mammal that will thrive on anything, omnivores and grow inch long fangs.

You imported an animal we call a "trash panda"
 
Special Guest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, they'll all die win winter comes.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: How did they miss "Meet the Beetles"?


It goes with this album I guess
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks to climate change, Arizona will spontaneously combust any day now.

I wouldn't worry about it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Mikey1969: Happens all over the place subby, not just the US.

I'll always get a laugh that Japan imported the Racoon because of a damn show.

We imported stupid shiat like honeysuckle. OK the Pythons in Florida are kinda an issue.

But you willing imported and freed a mammal that will thrive on anything, omnivores and grow inch long fangs.

You imported an animal we call a "trash panda"


They needed someone to negotiate with the raccoon dogs
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Learn to prepare and eat insects.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Many earthworms are invasive as well in North America.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm rooting for the Milkweed beetles, or at the very least I hope for a quick drop and they nod off.

The aphids, well I have no idea how an insect so stupid (they pee sugar) made it so long. Every minute is a gift for something so immobile.

I guess we have a hundred pods, drying and quiet. We'll plant and then open and spread them along the prairie path we walk.

Not a lot more low commitment and more drama filled than making sure milkweeds are everywhere they'll grow.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Geez folks it's just human genetic modification of the organic landscape. Humans have been doing it since before they put on some clothes to hide their shame but not those shames that shouldn't be shamed because reasons and feelings.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Learn to prepare and eat insects.


I love a good lobster.
 
chawco
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Got a fly in your throat? Swallow a frog!

Ahhhhh I got a frog in my throat!!
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I Know an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly - Nursery Rhymes for Kids - Kids Songs - The Learning Station
Youtube oNwmzDlyCt8
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't worry, these guys are experts, they know what they're doing.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Insert the ending show of Dinosaurs here.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can use the work.  Let me know if there's a referral bonus.
 
EVERYBODY PANIC
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Like kudzu, these are big government+scientists solutions to previous big government+scientists solutions. Trust the science, yeah. And trust the government. Always.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EVERYBODY PANIC: Like kudzu, these are big government+scientists solutions to previous big government+scientists solutions. Trust the science, yeah. And trust the government. Always.


Username checks out.
 
