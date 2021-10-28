 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Woman finds chicken head in her bucket of wings. Col. Sanders wanted for questioning   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't a fish head, fish head, roly poly fish head

/eat them up yum
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are people so horrified when this happens?  You're eating dead bird flesh.  It doesn't just appear from a butcher, lady.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a bit on Crank Yankers.
 
sandbar67 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHHHHHH ..... oh great, now everyone's going to want a fried chicken head
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Project pat - Chickenhead
Youtube -XaUiMcDFZs

NSFW.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Why are people so horrified when this happens?  You're eating dead bird flesh.  It doesn't just appear from a butcher, lady.


I have to wonder if they ship them every once in a while just to remind people that they sell real chicken.  With McNuggets, who knows?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: At least it wasn't a fish head, fish head, roly poly fish head

/eat them up yum


At least it wasn't a dead puppy
Dead puppies aren't much fun.

/dead puppy
/dead puppy
/ dead dead dead
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting bad wings from a pizza place? What did she expect? She might as well have ordered a salad too.

Family Guy "Every Pizza Place Salad"
Youtube JgJUbmGDc6k
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: Dead puppies aren't much fun.


doggy doggy doggy do
whatcha gonna do
when the do the doggy did
is a sittin under your shoe


love me some dr demento..for sure...
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Why are people so horrified when this happens?  You're eating dead bird flesh.  It doesn't just appear from a butcher, lady.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yet_another_wumpus: kermit the forg: Why are people so horrified when this happens?  You're eating dead bird flesh.  It doesn't just appear from a butcher, lady.

I have to wonder if they ship them every once in a while just to remind people that they sell real chicken.  With McNuggets, who knows?


That's why I stopped going to that BWW place.  Used to go there as a last resort to watch a college football game (Go Buffs!) but every damn time I get wings there, there's at least one that would make me say, "What part of the chicken is this?  It's not a wing..."

"... I'm not even sure it's a chicken."

And then I read somewhere that they use the lowest USDA grade of chicken deemed fit for human consumption.  Yeah, no thanks.  Not at those prices.

/it's called Buffalo Rat Wings now
//at my house
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Why are people so horrified when this happens?  You're eating dead bird flesh.  It doesn't just appear from a butcher, lady.


You can have all the hog buttholes you can eat then. Enjoy!
 
NYCNative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky her, my place charges extra for that!
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Chickenhead

nme.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sandbar67: SHHHHHH ..... oh great, now everyone's going to want a fried chicken head


This has happened before. One time, a guy I knew created a website named friedchickenhead.com. It was just a picture of the horrible looking thing. Looks like the domain is available again.
 
goodncold
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
this headline is missing the word "AGAIN" at the end.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She's feeling peckish
 
ocendot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Times must really be hard if the mafia has downgraded to using poultry instead of horses. Easier to deliver, though.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, that's just not right.

That's supposed to be fried as a leg piece!
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Woman finds chicken head in her bucket of wings.

woah whoah whoah. Don't throw that out. You take that home that home, throw it in a pot, add some broth, a potato. Man, you got a stew goin'!
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd rather find a chicken head in my KFC than a deep-fried rat!

I've just realized I haven't had KFC in two or three years, I guess since I got my Air Fryer. "Fried chicken" without all the grease ftw! (my guts don't handle greasy foods anymore)

WHY does KFC sell brown gravy with their chicken meals rather than the white gravy that you would make with chicken grease/drippings? I've brought this up before because it bugs my taste buds to no end. I worked at a Tastee Freeze once and the white gravy we used for the chicken strip meals is literally a powdered 'add water and stir' product and it is surprisingly excellent. KFC could use the same type Tastee Freeze does and up the quality of their meals IMHO.
 
lurkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I once got "chicken head" in bucket of popcorn at the movies...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Most people like a little head.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-XaUiMcD​FZs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
NSFW.


Came for this, leaving very satisfied.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: kermit the forg: Why are people so horrified when this happens?  You're eating dead bird flesh.  It doesn't just appear from a butcher, lady.

You can have all the hog buttholes you can eat then. Enjoy!


Mmmm, hog buttholes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Next she'll find out that her steak used to moo
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, that's where it went.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some people got all the luck
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Arise Chicken
Youtube zZ9dtZ8lYww
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Fools - Psycho Chicken (Beeped)
Youtube VLNILK3zT44
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Based on her pic she's eaten worse
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

neofonz: Getting bad wings from a pizza place? What did she expect? She might as well have ordered a salad too.

[YouTube video: Family Guy "Every Pizza Place Salad"]


I haven't had pizza like that in ages. Used  be only think I could afford in the mid 1990s
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.