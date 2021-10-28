 Skip to content
 
(Vanity Fair)   Watch out for that tree?   (vanityfair.com) divider line
24
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am groot?
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vin often looks like he has something in his mouth that he is trying to keep from touching the inside of his cheeks.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnBigBootay: Vin often looks like he has something in his mouth that he is trying to keep from touching the inside of his cheeks.


It's a dick

/not his
//subby, bravo - you're going to hell
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DIESEL SMASH
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This event brought to you by NOS energy drinks.
 
ifky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic: Dare To Be Stupid - George Of The Jungle
Youtube XgZCC4f_b_g
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
😆
 
EL EM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
43 minutes, and I just grokked the Boobies.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There appears to be some pop-culture reference here that I'm not aware of.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Too soon.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
that is a vicious headline subby

/and I loved it
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: There appears to be some pop-culture reference here that I'm not aware of.


It's dark.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EL EM: 43 minutes, and I just grokked the Boobies.


I hate when that happens.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: EL EM: 43 minutes, and I just grokked the Boobies.

I hate when that happens.


Imagine how the poor Boobies feel.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Walker: EL EM: 43 minutes, and I just grokked the Boobies.

I hate when that happens.

Imagine how the poor Boobies feel.


Like bags of sand?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EL EM: 43 minutes, and I just grokked the Boobies.


And Ted Cruz needs a Bogle for the Glotch.
 
You're Not Special
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: Too soon.


It was almost 7 years ago. Maybe in poor taste, but not too soon.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This the plane to hell? Cool
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well played subby.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I give away my goddaughter a quarter mile at a time.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
