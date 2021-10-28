 Skip to content
(WHAM Rochester)   Bad: policeman charged with murder of 11-year-old black girl. Worse: by repeatedly ramming the car she was a passenger in during a chase, causing it to flip. Fark: ramming cars was kinda his thing. Bonus: reporting station's call letters   (13wham.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least she got to feel the pain of pepper spray in her face before she died.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Poor kid. Betrayed by so many adults...
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's not how the PIT maneuver works.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn, this guy was champing at the bit to kill a black person.
 
anfrind
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The police union will protect him.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
1) What the f**k was the pepper spray used for here? A speeding ticket means use pepper spray? Oh yeah, ni*BONG!*ers (and other minorities) need to be put in their place.

2) What the f**k was the kid doing unbuckled in the car? I mean, she was thrown from the car so my assumption is she wasn't wearing a seatbelt. That's on Dad (and Mom if she was in there as well) to make sure the kid was buckled up.

3) A speeding ticket is worthy of high speed chase?
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Guess all the usual bootlickers are busy in the Rittenhouse thread. Surprised no one is here to verbally fellate the cop.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sorry, not enabling sinclairstoryline.com

Try again, subby.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You could say the car was a ...
<puts on sunglasses>
Careless Lister

YEEEAAAAAHHHh
//oh, right. the kid :/
 
