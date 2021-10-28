 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes Ministry, Bollock Brothers, Death Cult, and Dramatis. Hear what commerical radio doesn't sound like on A pastFORWARD Family Spooktacular. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
51
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

well, the voice is pretty ghastly today, still. so we're revisiting the Halloween show from last year, which in perusing the discussion thread, appears many of you may have missed.

i'm locked in solid for returning next week though :)
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Friday everyone!! Do we die again today?!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo!

That scared you good huh?

Hello
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. I didn't hear last year's Halloween show, so it'll be new to me. Yay!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

well, the voice is pretty ghastly today, still. so we're revisiting the Halloween show from last year, which in perusing the discussion thread, appears many of you may have missed.

i'm locked in solid for returning next week though :)


Playlist ready.

For some reason, I have no playlists on file from 2020-08-26 to 2021-01-05, but it's all in the Farkives so nothing is really lost. Might have been the drive crash.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

well, the voice is pretty ghastly today, still. so we're revisiting the Halloween show from last year, which in perusing the discussion thread, appears many of you may have missed.

i'm locked in solid for returning next week though :)


I was probably there.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh.
Half an hour after the show ends, for anyone who's interested, Tim Burgess is doing one of his listening parties & today it's Parallel Lines
Looks like Debbie & Chris will be tweeting along track by track & if you're on the twitters you can ask questions and stuff
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh. Useless monthly meeting. This better end soon.

Less buzzwords! More Buzzcocks!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

well, the voice is pretty ghastly today, still. so we're revisiting the Halloween show from last year, which in perusing the discussion thread, appears many of you may have missed.

i'm locked in solid for returning next week though :)

I was probably there.


unless i missed you (which is possible in my medicated state) it looks like NeoMoxie, Pista, and jasonvatch were the attendees (from the current regulars)
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hi everybody,

Straight from my office in my bedroom to my goth dance club in my living room, ready to Thursdie. I'm sure we are going to die again.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I must have started listening just after the Halloween show. I'm pretty sure I was listening to the Thanksgiving show, assuming that was a thing. I'm terrible with remembering what happened when, and the last year and a half hasn't done me any favors in that department.

This repeat will be the background music for the meeting I'm stuck in... stupid global teams and trying to be considerate of everyone's time zones.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: I'm pretty sure I must have started listening just after the Halloween show. I'm pretty sure I was listening to the Thanksgiving show, assuming that was a thing. I'm terrible with remembering what happened when, and the last year and a half hasn't done me any favors in that department.

This repeat will be the background music for the meeting I'm stuck in... stupid global teams and trying to be considerate of everyone's time zones.


You haven't been asked to complete a Behavioral Styles Assessment, have you?

Madison_Smiled
Supporting/Informal/Easygoing

/and running out of patience with this nonsense
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

well, the voice is pretty ghastly today, still. so we're revisiting the Halloween show from last year, which in perusing the discussion thread, appears many of you may have missed.

i'm locked in solid for returning next week though :)

I was probably there.

unless i missed you (which is possible in my medicated state) it looks like NeoMoxie, Pista, and jasonvatch were the attendees (from the current regulars)


I looked at the thread, and I didn't actually comment, so quite possibly I wasn't their. Which is weird.
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

well, the voice is pretty ghastly today, still. so we're revisiting the Halloween show from last year, which in perusing the discussion thread, appears many of you may have missed.

i'm locked in solid for returning next week though :)

I was probably there.

unless i missed you (which is possible in my medicated state) it looks like NeoMoxie, Pista, and jasonvatch were the attendees (from the current regulars)


I'm pretty sure I was listening but not here, not on Fark with you, crazy people. So it sort of doesn't count.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: considerate of everyone's time zones.


Reminds me. Clocks go back here on Sunday.
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

well, the voice is pretty ghastly today, still. so we're revisiting the Halloween show from last year, which in perusing the discussion thread, appears many of you may have missed.

i'm locked in solid for returning next week though :)

I was probably there.

unless i missed you (which is possible in my medicated state) it looks like NeoMoxie, Pista, and jasonvatch were the attendees (from the current regulars)

I looked at the thread, and I didn't actually comment, so quite possibly I wasn't their. Which is weird.



Maybe it was your other birthday...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
👻 🧛♂ 🦇 🪦
🍭 🍬 🍫 = 😃
🍎= 🥚 🥚 🥚
🪨 & 🥖
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Holy cannoli, I actually made it this time -- what a great excuse to start day drinking. Woohoo!
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: considerate of everyone's time zones.

Reminds me. Clocks go back here on Sunday.


Yay! One hour more for sleeping!!!! Yes! Yes! Yes!
I totally forgot about it, thanks :)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: considerate of everyone's time zones.

Reminds me. Clocks go back here on Sunday.

Yay! One hour more for sleeping!!!! Yes! Yes! Yes!
I totally forgot about it, thanks :)


Have you explained that to your kitties yet?
Pro tip: It doesn't work
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is it just me or does it sound distorted today?
I might restart tunein cos it's really rough sounding
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


+2 for the online listeners tally
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And yet missing the completely obvious song: Siouxsie - Halloween.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: Is it just me or does it sound distorted today?
I might restart tunein cos it's really rough sounding


Sounds okay to me
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: Holy cannoli, I actually made it this time -- what a great excuse to start day drinking. Woohoo!


\o/
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Is it just me or does it sound distorted today?
I might restart tunein cos it's really rough sounding

Sounds okay to me


I'm restarting the app then
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: 👻 🧛♂ 🦇 🪦
🍭 🍬 🍫 = 😃
🍎= 🥚 🥚 🥚
🪨 & 🥖


I almost understand that.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pista: Is it just me or does it sound distorted today?
I might restart tunein cos it's really rough sounding


Streema here, and it sounds overmodulated.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lioness7: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

well, the voice is pretty ghastly today, still. so we're revisiting the Halloween show from last year, which in perusing the discussion thread, appears many of you may have missed.

i'm locked in solid for returning next week though :)

I was probably there.

unless i missed you (which is possible in my medicated state) it looks like NeoMoxie, Pista, and jasonvatch were the attendees (from the current regulars)

I looked at the thread, and I didn't actually comment, so quite possibly I wasn't their. Which is weird.


Maybe it was your other birthday...


I do like to milk it for all it's worth :P
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pista: Lioness7: Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: considerate of everyone's time zones.

Reminds me. Clocks go back here on Sunday.

Yay! One hour more for sleeping!!!! Yes! Yes! Yes!
I totally forgot about it, thanks :)

Have you explained that to your kitties yet?
Pro tip: It doesn't work


No, not yet but they don't care.
Unless the bowls are empty.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lioness7: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

well, the voice is pretty ghastly today, still. so we're revisiting the Halloween show from last year, which in perusing the discussion thread, appears many of you may have missed.

i'm locked in solid for returning next week though :)

I was probably there.

unless i missed you (which is possible in my medicated state) it looks like NeoMoxie, Pista, and jasonvatch were the attendees (from the current regulars)

I'm pretty sure I was listening but not here, not on Fark with you, crazy people. So it sort of doesn't count.


i resemble that remark
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Pista: Lioness7: Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: considerate of everyone's time zones.

Reminds me. Clocks go back here on Sunday.

Yay! One hour more for sleeping!!!! Yes! Yes! Yes!
I totally forgot about it, thanks :)

Have you explained that to your kitties yet?
Pro tip: It doesn't work

No, not yet but they don't care.
Unless the bowls are empty.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Pista: Is it just me or does it sound distorted today?
I might restart tunein cos it's really rough sounding

Streema here, and it sounds overmodulated.


Reboot worked with tunein
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm almost free. Meeting is in open forum now, and nobody has any questions. Well, I do, for the new person who said she is a "major music fan" and gave no additional details on that, but I don't want to drag this thing out any longer.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: BourbonMakesItBetter: I'm pretty sure I must have started listening just after the Halloween show. I'm pretty sure I was listening to the Thanksgiving show, assuming that was a thing. I'm terrible with remembering what happened when, and the last year and a half hasn't done me any favors in that department.

This repeat will be the background music for the meeting I'm stuck in... stupid global teams and trying to be considerate of everyone's time zones.

You haven't been asked to complete a Behavioral Styles Assessment, have you?

Madison_Smiled
Supporting/Informal/Easygoing

/and running out of patience with this nonsense


Oh, I've done them. Both the Meyers-Briggs nonsense and the more recent colors thing. I think there's some value in them in a company/team setting in that it helps everyone realize people have different strengths and weaknesses, but there's also the danger it will encourage people to stick you into a box (figuratively or literally).
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: and gave no additional details on that,


I just hate when that happens
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ah, just in time for Flock of Seagulls.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Quick and Dirty: Holy cannoli, I actually made it this time -- what a great excuse to start day drinking. Woohoo!

\o/


Hey you -- long time no see -- hope you're doing great!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Pista: Is it just me or does it sound distorted today?
I might restart tunein cos it's really rough sounding

Streema here, and it sounds overmodulated.


Time to dismantle the board.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Alan Vega could sing "White Christmas" and it would still be appropriate for a Halloween show.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pista: jasonvatch: Pista: Is it just me or does it sound distorted today?
I might restart tunein cos it's really rough sounding

Streema here, and it sounds overmodulated.

Reboot worked with tunein


The only player that works here is Streema, and it's still coming in VERY HOT.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Perfect timing, was looking forward to the Cramps...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: jasonvatch: Pista: Is it just me or does it sound distorted today?
I might restart tunein cos it's really rough sounding

Streema here, and it sounds overmodulated.

Time to dismantle the board.


Or it could be this
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ASF!

Oh yes
None more goth penguin
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is a fun playlist :)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oooh
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
