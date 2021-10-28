 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   China now barring small cities from building super-high skyscrapers on the grounds that they're "gimmicky" architectural vanity projects. Cheaply made smaller buildings that fall down still OK   (bbc.com) divider line
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Every building aims to be a landmark, and the developers and city planners try to achieve this goal by going extreme in novelty and strangeness."

Gotta love developers who grew up under a command economy. Lots of different priorities than what we tend to see here.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Not that we don't have novelty and publicity-seeking buildings, but the scale and rate of occurrence seems to be exponentially higher there, since gimmicks tend to get filtered out early in design here, due to the economic / competitive aspects involved.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God for central planning. Bureaucrats and party apparatchiks are way better than letting self-funded entities make stupid decisions and blow their own money.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYC laughs Americanly.

static.dezeen.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vanity, huh?  Why would anyone think that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The announcement was mostly met with approval on Chinese social media site Weibo, with many stating that the super-high skyscrapers were "not needed... they're just gimmicky".

Well, duh, Weibo and its users are an even bigger echo chamber than Trump's arse and all the people who are kissing his arse.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Vanity, huh?  Why would anyone think that?

[Fark user image image 273x273]


Proportionally, kinda small isn't it?
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A small city is China is less than 3 million people. Chicago would qualify.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The problem with CCP decisions like this is that they are hit and miss. One good example is a law in some areas of China where motorcycles cannot fill up directly from a gas pump. The rider has to park their cycle a specific distance from the pumps, pump the gas into a jerry can or open bucket, then walk over to their motorcycle and pour the gas into it's tank.

All this because once a rider was filling his tank directly at the pump, some gas spilled, and there was a small fire. Of course, the potential for fire with the new law is vastly higher. But one cannot question the superior intellect of the Party.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Land developers in China aren't making quite as much cash (to be banked/invested in other countries) as they'd hoped according to the WSJ
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's no way all of the underwater building projects are going to be rescued if they keep building bigger buildings. Stop the larger projects, and the empty ones will get sold / fill with tenants (at least that's the thinking).
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [Fark user image image 480x360]

[Fark user image image 850x553]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Now I really want to go to this building and do this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
