 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Images like this keep doctors awake at night   (twitter.com) divider line
37
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1272 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2021 at 11:49 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Man, that sucks.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mmm, fermented apples.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CSB.
Grandma had 2 apple trees in her back yard.  I mowed grandmas lawn.

Fark apples.
/CSB
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
lifenlesson.comView Full Size



32 feet per second, squared.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, looks like cider is on the menu for the next few months.  (And specifically cider as it was understood a few hundred years ago rather than what is usually sold in stores today)
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And cue 60,000 articles on the internet telling us that Cider Apple Vinegar is the best bath cleaner, spider deterrent, and anti fungal foot treatment.
Nothing to do with not enough customers for the cider these would have made pre-pandemic.
 
zez
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
professionalmorondotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah. Apple throwing season is upon us.
 
Spikescape
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mmmm that's good scrumpin'
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Petey4335: I mowed grandmas lawn.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Here, horsey horsey horsey!
 
wild9
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All I can see are swarms of bees...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Get some bears to eat them all. The winter cold will then kill the bears. I mean, bears don't live where it's cold, right???
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, it's true, they didn't fall far from the tree.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
a lot quicker to pick that way, especially when working in a traditional orchard compared to hd rows.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wild9: All I can see are swarms of bees...


Red roses too?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gopher321: Mmm, fermented apples.


Fark user imageView Full Size

It's pronounced "Zumerzet" with a hard 'r'.
No naff RP accents 'round 'ere, my lovers!
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wild9: All I can see are swarms of bees...


And a river of ants.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: And cue 60,000 articles on the internet telling us that Cider Apple Vinegar is the best bath cleaner, spider deterrent, and anti fungal foot treatment.
Nothing to do with not enough customers for the cider these would have made pre-pandemic.


I know apple cider vinegar is very good for one particular thing - getting the smell of cat pee out of laundry. Had a cat who peed on some towels, kept washing them and could not get the smell out. Someone told me to try apple cider vinegar and it worked like a charm. Helps with some other smells, like musty smells, too. So we keep a bottle in the laundry room.
 
red5ish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A job well done.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Great headline, Subby.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Subby, subby.  That headline!
 
GreenSun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gallowboob, isn't he that Reddit account who keeps uploading stuff that gets hundreds of thousands of upvotes all the time?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just don't trade on this in cider information.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: [lifenlesson.com image 420x348]


32 feet per second, squared.


No, 32 feet per second-squared, motherfarker.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
scarymommy.comView Full Size


They get the deers drunk!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: steklo: [lifenlesson.com image 420x348]


32 feet per second, squared.

No, 32 feet per second-squared, motherfarker.


said in fine Newton accent, obviously. And not Newton, MA. Those people sound weeeeeird.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

soon
 
NevynFox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zez: [professionalmorondotcom.files.wordpr​e​ss.com image 387x171]


Fark user imageView Full Size

How you like themapples?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: And cue 60,000 articles on the internet telling us that Cider Apple Vinegar is the best bath cleaner, spider deterrent, and anti fungal foot treatment.
Nothing to do with not enough customers for the cider these would have made pre-pandemic.


My family rented a house at Hilton Head some years back and it had the WORST fruit fly infestation I've ever seen. We were considering not accepting the rental. But we gave it a night and ran a test with homemade fruit fly traps, and Apple Cider Vinegar was the winner by far. It broke down like this:

1. Apple Cider Vinegar: 100+ flies
2. Bourbon: 70+ flies (this option was deemed too expensive and a waste to ever use again)
3. Diluted red wine: ~50 flies
4. White vinegar: ~20 flies

If you have fruit flies, use a glass of Apple Cider vinegar with a few drops of soap in it. You'll clear them out in no time.
 
jgilb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This seems too purposeful to happen from a storm. I'm guessing they were shook down and raked in preparation for cider production.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: jokerscrowbar: And cue 60,000 articles on the internet telling us that Cider Apple Vinegar is the best bath cleaner, spider deterrent, and anti fungal foot treatment.
Nothing to do with not enough customers for the cider these would have made pre-pandemic.

I know apple cider vinegar is very good for one particular thing - getting the smell of cat pee out of laundry. Had a cat who peed on some towels, kept washing them and could not get the smell out. Someone told me to try apple cider vinegar and it worked like a charm. Helps with some other smells, like musty smells, too. So we keep a bottle in the laundry room.


I used vinegar in my laundry for the same reason, until it ate a hole in the rubber water intake line.

DO NOT put vinegar in a front-load washer!!
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Apple trees?  More like App-less trees!
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.