(Some Guy)   "I'm a millennial, and just realized I don't know a lot of the words Merriam-Webster added to the dictionary this week. Also, I've never seen a dictionary in person"   (lx.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A 30-year-old thinks they're an "elder millennial"? The oldest millennials are over 40 now.

Also, I'm gen-X and I know every one of those new words.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hate "TBH."

First, it's always unnecessary in a sentence.  Saying TBH is never meant to suggest that anything preceding that was not honest.

And second, because it doesn't actually change the meaning of any statement in which it appears, my brain almost always just pronounces it phonetically - ttttttttbbbbbbhhhhhh.  And honestly, I think that's the best use of the word.  Since it's only used as an emphasis word, what better way of emphasizing a sentence than just doing a big fat raspberry at the end.  Like, "I'm not saying I have anything against them.  I'm just not comfortable with them around my kids, *TTTBBBBBHHHHHHH*!"
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I recently turned 30 [...] So, as a - sigh - elder millennial"

As a Millennial who is a full decade older than you, I'm unplugging your TV and you can go sit in your room. Sheesh.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No, I can't see myself ever using any of those words, OR engaging in a conversation with someone who does.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JessieL: A 30-year-old thinks they're an "elder millennial"? The oldest millennials are over 40 now.

Also, I'm gen-X and I know every one of those new words.


When I was really young in the late 80s I was gen x, now I'm a millennial.

Truth be told I'm just a cynic and a dickhead.
 
whereisian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe the guy is just ignorant?

/ In my early 40s
// Knew all but the check thing
/// But that's why we have dictionaries
 
Creoena
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I feel bad I rewarded this with a click.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm a millenial, and I recognize all the words.

This is a bit like asking a random sample of people if they know 100 random words out of a dictionary. There are going to be a few that know every one, most will know most, and a few won't know many. That's just how the distribution of learning works
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Isn't the point of putting the words in the dictionary so they can be looked up?

Is the complaint that now they have to use the dictionary again?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nuuu: I hate "TBH."

First, it's always unnecessary in a sentence.  Saying TBH is never meant to suggest that anything preceding that was not honest.

And second, because it doesn't actually change the meaning of any statement in which it appears, my brain almost always just pronounces it phonetically - ttttttttbbbbbbhhhhhh.  And honestly, I think that's the best use of the word.  Since it's only used as an emphasis word, what better way of emphasizing a sentence than just doing a big fat raspberry at the end.  Like, "I'm not saying I have anything against them.  I'm just not comfortable with them around my kids, *TTTBBBBBHHHHHHH*!"


You sound old.  All your sentences and words are written fully and correctly.

B^D
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How the fark was "teraflop" not already in the dictionary? I've been using it at work for the past 15 years.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
wee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A whole article just to admit ignorance?

Anyway, it's a good thing there's a resource the author can use when she doesn't know what a word means. Someone should tell her about it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JessieL: A 30-year-old thinks they're an "elder millennial"? The oldest millennials are over 40 now.

Also, I'm gen-X and I know every one of those new words.


Gen-X too and the only one I hadn't heard before was Oobleck.
But once again, these words have been around forever but for some reason, millennials think they invented them.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whereisian: Maybe the guy is just ignorant?


Yep:

"Deplatform"

He does not watch the news or understand all the discussions about the interplay between social media and politics...

"Zero-day","Teraflop"

...knows very little about computers...

"Oobleck"

...and never played with a corn starch/water mixture to illustrate non-Newtonian fluid behavior in elementary school in the '90's.

I pity this person. None of these are obscure, most are over 20 years old.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She is typical of Americans, but not of other English-speaking countries.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JessieL: A 30-year-old thinks they're an "elder millennial"? The oldest millennials are over 40 now.

Also, I'm gen-X and I know every one of those new words.


Came here to say exactly this. Fark this brat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Growing up as a kid, my family didn't have much. But mom knew the importance of having books and reading.

Back then, supermarkets gave out encyclopedias as special items with coupons or whatever and for 26 weeks would come home with a new one...

But the one book we had in my bookshelf, was the Webster's Dictionary from the early 70's. I remember this big huge, heavy, black book taking up so much space in my shelves.  Being young and dumb, I thought one guy wrote that book and knew every word of the English language, what it meant and how to spell and announce it.

Boy, was I dumb.
 
