(Fox News)   Taking elementary school kids to a gay bar as a field trip is wrong now?   (foxnews.com) divider line
57
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

57 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Males giving lap dances IN schools, bars during schooltime....

F*ck you, all we got in MY day were trips to some lousy museum!
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm looking at the right restaurant's website this looks like just your typical beach adjacent bar and grill. Not a leather daddy in sight.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pretty sweet.  We went to a box factory.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Electric Six - Gay Bar
Youtube IslF_EyhMzg

/oblig
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Blue Oyster isn't an Aquarium?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anyone have this story from the teacher's side? Like I'm going to listen to Fox News or a bunch of perpetually-outraged right-wingers on Twitter.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
https://babylonbee.com/news/californi​a​-public-schools-mandate-field-trips-to​-gay-bars-for-second-graders
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Great, Fox said it so now I doubt the existence of  children, school boards and gay bars.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In all seriousness - why did they take kids on a field trip to a pretty ordinary-looking bar?
 
Pinner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's wrong if the bus driver's name is Gabe Asher.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"School board member Sarah Leonardi accompanied Wilton Manors Elementary school on a field trip to a LGBT bar which features menu items like: The Big Girl Burgers, Rhoda Cowboy, Ivana Hooker, Hellena Bun, Georgia Bleu, Young ranch hand, Willy cheesesteak,"

Rosie's Bar website shows these items on the menu, but it's unclear if the children were offered the same menu.

I'm sure they were offered the kid's menu with dishes using kid's name for stuff like "pee pee platter", "butt burgers" or "cooties corn".
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If it is a bar of any kind, was this really a good idea?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

austerity101: Anyone have this story from the teacher's side? Like I'm going to listen to Fox News or a bunch of perpetually-outraged right-wingers on Twitter.


It sounds like multiple publications have reached out to the teacher and school for comment, and gotten nothing.

When you don't / can't justify your actions, you let the other side control the story.
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Have they never heard of the YMCA?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dad, why did you bring me to a gay steel mill?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Males giving lap dances IN schools, bars during schooltime....

F*ck you, all we got in MY day were trips to some lousy museum!


We ate at a hooters in Baltimore when visiting the aquarium. I just remember most of the waitress had bruises on their legs.
 
Yoeman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gay or not.
Field trip to a bar?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Signs" song by Five Man Electrical Band - Video from 1974/75 by Steve Carlsen
Youtube iZzVdomYHnI
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kids already be eating ass and hot chip. Calm down.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: "School board member Sarah Leonardi accompanied Wilton Manors Elementary school on a field trip to a LGBT bar which features menu items like: The Big Girl Burgers, Rhoda Cowboy, Ivana Hooker, Hellena Bun, Georgia Bleu, Young ranch hand, Willy cheesesteak,"

Rosie's Bar website shows these items on the menu, but it's unclear if the children were offered the same menu.

I'm sure they were offered the kid's menu with dishes using kid's name for stuff like "pee pee platter", "butt burgers" or "cooties corn".


They left out the best one:

KA'MONAWANNALAYA DIP

Nothing says yummm like a chunky Hawaiian fish dip... lightly smoked wahoo and mahi-mahi, a hint of sweet relish, and a teensy tiny touch of jalapeño pepper. Served with veggie chips, capers, jalapeño peppers, onions and lavosh crackers.

$12.95
 
jim32rr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Cafe Threads: Males giving lap dances IN schools, bars during schooltime....

F*ck you, all we got in MY day were trips to some lousy museum!

We ate at a hooters in Baltimore when visiting the aquarium. I just remember most of the waitress had bruises on their legs.


Were you in a baby stroller?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bowen: In all seriousness - why did they take kids on a field trip to a pretty ordinary-looking bar?


I'm guessing the teacher knows the owner or manager, and / or got some sort of free perk for the publicity
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did they use the fark buddy system?
 
Headso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: austerity101: Anyone have this story from the teacher's side? Like I'm going to listen to Fox News or a bunch of perpetually-outraged right-wingers on Twitter.

It sounds like multiple publications have reached out to the teacher and school for comment, and gotten nothing.

When you don't / can't justify your actions, you let the other side control the story.


I'm sure fox news and the others reaching out are covering the story in good faith and not to virtue signal to their audience.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There have been less appropriate field trips (VERY NSFW language)

Kendall On Sharecropping Field Trip (original)
Youtube 90XLNQXN_74
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Subtonic: Cafe Threads: Males giving lap dances IN schools, bars during schooltime....

F*ck you, all we got in MY day were trips to some lousy museum!

We ate at a hooters in Baltimore when visiting the aquarium. I just remember most of the waitress had bruises on their legs.

Were you in a baby stroller?


Legs & Ass > Tits
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Headso: BigNumber12: austerity101: Anyone have this story from the teacher's side? Like I'm going to listen to Fox News or a bunch of perpetually-outraged right-wingers on Twitter.

It sounds like multiple publications have reached out to the teacher and school for comment, and gotten nothing.

When you don't / can't justify your actions, you let the other side control the story.

I'm sure fox news and the others reaching out are covering the story in good faith and not to virtue signal to their audience.


Yes, attacking the messenger is a common deflection tactic
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I need to find out Tucker Carlson's or Hannity's take on it so I can figure out how outraged by a nothing-burger that I need to be.
 
forstmeister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Everyone seems to be overlooking the point that this is apparently an annual field trip!

/who gives a shiat what kind of bar it is actually?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Beats the hell out of the field trip I took to the potato chip factory in 1st grade.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My elementary school field trips.
Gettysburg battlefield, twice.
Pennsylvania farm museum
Ephrata cloisters, twice
PA State museum planetarium
An Antique car museum.
Book of the month club bookbinding factory
TV station set where Romper Room was taped.
Local newspaper printing plant.
The PA farm show
No bars, gay or otherwise.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IslF_Eyh​Mzg]
/oblig



There it is.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Pretty sweet.  We went to a box factory.


Good name for a lesbian bar.
 
Headso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Headso: BigNumber12: austerity101: Anyone have this story from the teacher's side? Like I'm going to listen to Fox News or a bunch of perpetually-outraged right-wingers on Twitter.

It sounds like multiple publications have reached out to the teacher and school for comment, and gotten nothing.

When you don't / can't justify your actions, you let the other side control the story.

I'm sure fox news and the others reaching out are covering the story in good faith and not to virtue signal to their audience.

Yes, attacking the messenger is a common deflection tactic


What do you believe needs to be deflected here?
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Coincidentally watched this last night..

Gay Bar Song - The Armstrong and Miller Show - S2 Ep4 Preview - BBC One
Youtube G2kD1YUtA5o
 
BigGrnEggGriller [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can imagine the outrage from you libs if the teacher took 2nd graders to a creationist display at a museum.

But a gay bar is ok.

Thisisanoutrage.jpg
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Dad, why did you bring me to a gay steel mill?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: I can imagine the outrage from you libs if the teacher took 2nd graders to a creationist display at a museum.


That wouldn't be a trip to a museum.  That would be a trip to a theme park.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Headso: BigNumber12: Headso: BigNumber12: austerity101: Anyone have this story from the teacher's side? Like I'm going to listen to Fox News or a bunch of perpetually-outraged right-wingers on Twitter.

It sounds like multiple publications have reached out to the teacher and school for comment, and gotten nothing.

When you don't / can't justify your actions, you let the other side control the story.

I'm sure fox news and the others reaching out are covering the story in good faith and not to virtue signal to their audience.

Yes, attacking the messenger is a common deflection tactic

What do you believe needs to be deflected here?


An explanation for why a field trip to a bar+grill is appropriate or belongs in an elementary school curriculum.
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Beats the hell out of the field trip I took to the potato chip factory in 1st grade.


Do you remember that episode of Mr Rogers Neighborhood?
 
Headso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Headso: BigNumber12: Headso: BigNumber12: austerity101: Anyone have this story from the teacher's side? Like I'm going to listen to Fox News or a bunch of perpetually-outraged right-wingers on Twitter.

It sounds like multiple publications have reached out to the teacher and school for comment, and gotten nothing.

When you don't / can't justify your actions, you let the other side control the story.

I'm sure fox news and the others reaching out are covering the story in good faith and not to virtue signal to their audience.

Yes, attacking the messenger is a common deflection tactic

What do you believe needs to be deflected here?

An explanation for why a field trip to a bar+grill is appropriate or belongs in an elementary school curriculum.


Wait till you find out there's a national program by Applebees to sponsor field trips to their bar+grills, stop pretending these people give a shiat about the bar/grill aspect of the situation and not the gay part, it's tedious and intentionally obtuse.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Dad, why did you bring me to a gay steel mill?


Did 25 years in a melt shop of a steel mill.  Yes there are gay men who make steel.
 
firefly212
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Yoeman: Gay or not.
Field trip to a bar?


I could see like... some places are actually historic, like if it was a high school trip that went to Stonewall, I could kind of understand it... elementary school kids though, no... and as best I'm aware, Rosie's is not of particular historic notability.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Firestone tire factory tour 8th grade. Don't they teach twerking now in grade school? Hands on your knees shakin' meat from your thighs, class.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Beats the hell out of the field trip I took to the potato chip factory in 1st grade.


At least it was a potato chip factory.  All I got was a stinky rubber tire factory in Akron ohio.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why do I think the original tweet is fake?

/not going to bother to check.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jackandwater: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Dad, why did you bring me to a gay steel mill?

Did 25 years in a melt shop of a steel mill.  Yes there are gay men who make steel.


They work hard.  They play hard.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is it a restaurant or is it a bar?

Because that's the only important part here, relative to the school children.

The rest of the outrage would just be bigotry at that point.
 
