(The Daily Beast)   So does this mean luchadores are acceptable on campus or not?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Board of directors, Fiduciary, Trustee, Corporate governance, Management, community college board, Rick MacLennan, Higher education  
posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2021 at 7:05 PM



8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
True story:  I was on a 3-day cruise with a bunch of buddies down to Mexico.  While there, we proceeded to imbibe on numerous cervesas and inevitably became quite intoxicated.   In that state, I thought it would be a good idea to buy a luchedor mask from one of the street vendors.  Back on the ship, I sat in the hottub wearing this mask and a girl got in wearing one too!  We talked for hours and couldn't stop laughing the whole time.  Best afternoon ever.

/I know ow what you really want to know
//When she left to use the bathroom, another woman came right up to me and asked me to go back with her to her cabin.  Being a slut, I complied...a bird in the hand and all that.
///I never saw the luchedor girl again and wonder from time to time what might have been.
 
vrax
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Name checks out?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Plague rats gonna plague rat ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.  Can't say I give a shiat anymore.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yo soy El Gato Negro!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Watch fark's racist filters ruin this.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lucha mask that might actually help prevent the spread of COVID.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hangloose
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Plague rats gonna plague rat ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.  Can't say I give a shiat anymore.


If you don't care, then stop bringing it up how much you don't care ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
CRM119
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eventually President Camacho will be an alumni of this college
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Couple crackers, a bit of lunch meat, and some cheese isn't much of a meal for a college student.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CRM119: Eventually President Camacho will be an alumni of this college


Camacho is too smart for them. He listens to those who know more than he does.

Who would have thought that in less than 20 years reality would not only catch down to Idiocracy, it would surpass it.
 
