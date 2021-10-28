 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Alt headlines: "When you gotta go, you gotta go", A real crappy way to die", "His whole life now in the sh*tter", "Port-a-Body"   (audacy.com) divider line
21
    More: Weird, Chicago, Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Tribune, Sun-Times Media Wire, Chicago police, WBBM NEWSRADIO, Portable toilet, All rights reserved  
•       •       •

964 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2021 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died doing what he loved best.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He loved his little Honeybucket.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdnph.upi.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one was in custody.

Well, except for the dead guy with the bullet hole in his chest.
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got the shiat can.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: No one was in custody.

Well, except for the dead guy with the bullet hole in his chest.


No, he is not in custody. But he might start to get all custardy in a few weeks unless they bury his ass...and the rest of them too.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of a genius way to dispose of a body. It locks and already smells.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop dead thread!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Unforgiven - Clint Eastwood - We all have it coming Kid
Youtube XoAPKt7kbD0
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Person of interest.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a crappy way to die!
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not too sure about this low budget fan film remake of Pulp Fiction
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't recommend that Port-o-potty option. Instead, I prefer...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Johnny-On-the-Shot?  Porta-John-Doe?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My mama told me
Always be a good boy
Don't ever play with guns
But I shot a man inside a portable toilet in Austin
Just to see him die
When I hear that whistle blowin'
I hang my head and cry

Doesn't have the same ring to it
 
Headso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
His name has not been released.

So he's a John...

(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)

...Doe?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've often wondered if Elvis pinched off a mortal coil before leaving this world
- or whether he left "unfulfilled" as it were.
 
ocendot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do it for Houston
Do it for Austin
Do it for the shi**er
My life got lost in
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All you had to say was, Texas.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A man was found shot to death inside a portable toilet in Austin early Thursday.
The man, 39, was discovered about 2 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Quincy Street, Chicago police said.
He had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.
No one was in custody.

Well! I now know almost less than if they'd told me nothing at all, but thanks for the update, WBBM Newsradio.

Also, I have to assume that's Austin, a suburb of Chicago, otherwise this report makes even less sense than that.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.