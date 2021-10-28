 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Two dozen ghost ships rise from the ocean floor to the surface in Japan. No word on if they were wearing sheets   (ladbible.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
However, they came ashore on the western side of Iwo Jima - an island located about 760 miles away from Tokyo, Japan - after seismic activity from underwater volcano Fukutoku-Okanoba brought them up from the sea bed.

We all know it's really the Kaiju waking up.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ghost ships, hentai-san.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well... better late than never.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
However, Nakada said it is believed that the island will vanish soon due to erosion.

I wonder if they'll update the Marine Corps War Memorial in the future to reflect that change.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Didn't we see this in Pirates of the Caribbean?
 
Magnus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Iwo Jima is now home only to the Japanese military, which has been stationed there since the late 1960s, but is otherwise uninhabited."

I bet the Japanese treats Iwo Jima similar to how the USA treats Fort Greely.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did any of them contain gold?
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Heamer: However, Nakada said it is believed that the island will vanish soon due to erosion.

I wonder if they'll update the Marine Corps War Memorial in the future to reflect that change.


Not Iwo Jima, a new island that has recently formed

Along with forcing the ships up from the seabed, the recent seismic activity has also seen a small island formed from pumice and volcanic ash emerge from the water.

However, Nakada said it is believed that the island will vanish soon due to erosion.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fat boy: Not Iwo Jima, a new island that has recently formed

Along with forcing the ships up from the seabed, the recent seismic activity has also seen a small island formed from pumice and volcanic ash emerge from the water.

However, Nakada said it is believed that the island will vanish soon due to erosion.


Thanks, I missed that, what with the article being broken up by 47 images and ads.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Google maps must have been updated recently as these are visible already.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Merltech: However, they came ashore on the western side of Iwo Jima - an island located about 760 miles away from Tokyo, Japan - after seismic activity from underwater volcano Fukutoku-Okanoba brought them up from the sea bed.

We all know it's really the Kaiju waking up.


Frankly I'm a little insulted that they expect us to believe this cover story
 
balko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lokilaw2012: Google maps must have been updated recently as these are visible already.


They've been visible since they were intentionally "sunk" to create an artificial harbor.
 
