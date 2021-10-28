 Skip to content
(Sydney Morning Herald)   USPS will no longer deliver to Vienna, Salzburg due to a lack of ships capable of reaching the Alps   (smh.com.au) divider line
50
    More: PSA, United States Postal Service, Mail, national postal service, international services, Military mail, last month, postal service, Australia Post  
•       •       •

50 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
US customers who want to send items to Australia via their national postal service can currently only use the more expensive Priority Mail Express International option.

1. Stop the cheaper way to mail stuff there
2. Say the only way is the more expensive way
3. Profit!
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. Drop Bears though? fark that.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeJoy was misnamed.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very labour intensive to turn all of the boxes upside-down, you have to charge more.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article being greened is much more delayed than my mail has ever been
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: DeJoy was misnamed.


He has business interests and contacts that are in direct competition with the USPS.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: DeJoy was misnamed.


Yep.  Where are those assholes who were defending him?

/Putin's checks must not have cleared yet
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is embarrassing.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now how are we suppose to find a stranger in the Alps?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope I get that Mozart boomerang I ordered by Christmas.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly the PO needs a Zeppelin.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Very labour intensive to turn all of the boxes upside-down, you have to charge more.


It's not the turning upside down part, you have to stand on your head to read the address label, that takes a lot of training.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: Cafe Threads: DeJoy was misnamed.

He has business interests and contacts that are in direct competition with the USPS.


So how come the postal board, which is dominated by Biden appointees, hasn't voted him out?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Cafe Threads: DeJoy was misnamed.

Yep.  Where are those assholes who were defending him?

/Putin's checks must not have cleared yet


While i'm no fan of DeJoy, this has nothing to do with him if you read TFA. There simply isn't the transportation available for the cheaper shipping methods.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: This article being greened is much more delayed than my mail has ever been


OH WAIT MAYBE THAT'S THE JOKE

lol

good morning

/not subby
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: US customers who want to send items to Australia via their national postal service can currently only use the more expensive Priority Mail Express International option.

1. Stop the cheaper way to mail stuff there
2. Say the only way is the more expensive way
3. Profit!


The cheaper way involves piggy-backing on passenger flights. No passenger flights means no cheaper way. DeJoy needs to be flayed alive but this one's not on him.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: Palined Parenthood: This article being greened is much more delayed than my mail has ever been

OH WAIT MAYBE THAT'S THE JOKE

lol

good morning

/not subby


ǝuıןpɐǝɥ uɐıןɐɹʇsnɐ ǝɹoɯ ɐ ɥʇıʍ sıɥʇ pǝʇʇıɯqns ǝʌɐɥ pןnoʍ ı
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LineNoise: PunGent: Cafe Threads: DeJoy was misnamed.

Yep.  Where are those assholes who were defending him?

/Putin's checks must not have cleared yet

While i'm no fan of DeJoy, this has nothing to do with him if you read TFA. There simply isn't the transportation available for the cheaper shipping methods.


The post office is a service. It doesn't need to make a profit. Use the necessary methods.
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Sound like perfect time to get the Ol lady back to work.
 
Creoena
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"US customers who want to send items to Australia via their national postal service can currently only use the more expensive Priority Mail Express International option."

Still better than UPS.  UPS would end up shipping it to Vanuatu, with the package smashed and shattered, saying "Well Australia and Vanuatu are both islands, it's fine right?"
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The post office is a service. It doesn't need to make a profit. Use the necessary methods.


Yes but it also doesn't need to spend 100 bucks to get your package of jam you spent 4 bucks on to the other side of the planet.

There is not making a profit, and then there is lighting money on fire.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
3D printing company JPG Productions recently posted on Facebook, alongside a photo of a parcel with a "Mail Service Suspended" sticker on it.

Isn't the whole point of 3D printing that you can print your own stuff rather than having it made by someone else and shipped to you? Is there not a single 3D printer in the whole of Australia?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mofa: This is embarrassing.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: DeJoy was misnamed.


No - he De-Joys every interaction.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have been waiting for four months for a cargo container to ship all my (wife's) shiat to Europe.   Finally got a confirmed date for the box early next month.   Then it is probably another four month wait for a ship to put it on.

USPS should not be worrying about making money.   It is a constitutionally enumerated power of the federal government to deliver the mail.   Pay for that shiat.   And if it is too expensive, increase the bulk rate, as bulk mail is easily 90% of what I yank out of my mailbox.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does deJoy think Austria is a blue state or something?
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Creoena: "US customers who want to send items to Australia via their national postal service can currently only use the more expensive Priority Mail Express International option."

Still better than UPS.  UPS would end up shipping it to Vanuatu, with the package smashed and shattered, saying "Well Australia and Vanuatu are both islands, it's fine right?"


UPS will offer you something the USPS does not, at any price.

Guaranteed delivery.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: US customers who want to send items to Australia via their national postal service can currently only use the more expensive Priority Mail Express International option.

1. Stop the cheaper way to mail stuff there
2. Say the only way is the more expensive way
3. Profit!


1. Make up a conspiracy theory.
2. Rail against reality
3. Ego boost!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Creoena: "US customers who want to send items to Australia via their national postal service can currently only use the more expensive Priority Mail Express International option."

Still better than UPS.  UPS would end up shipping it to Vanuatu, with the package smashed and shattered, saying "Well Australia and Vanuatu are both islands, it's fine right?"

UPS will offer you something the USPS does not, at any price.

Guaranteed delivery.


They don't honor their guarantee, and god help the poor soul who tries to claim it. But god damn do they give it!
 
mekkab
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I hope I get that Mozart boomerang I ordered by Christmas.


Looks like I'm not getting that Sacher Torte with Vegemite filling this year...
 
mekkab
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
DeJoy, Deflate, Dematerialize any hope of getting a package down-under.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: king of vegas: Cafe Threads: DeJoy was misnamed.

He has business interests and contacts that are in direct competition with the USPS.

So how come the postal board, which is dominated by Biden appointees, hasn't voted him out?


Here's a hint: Biden has appointed only three of the 9 board members.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: 3D printing company JPG Productions recently posted on Facebook, alongside a photo of a parcel with a "Mail Service Suspended" sticker on it.

Isn't the whole point of 3D printing that you can print your own stuff rather than having it made by someone else and shipped to you? Is there not a single 3D printer in the whole of Australia?


I bet the 3D printers are all venomous.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: DeJoy was misnamed.


Maybe it's an ironic name, like Little John.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Now how are we suppose to find a stranger in the Alps?


With global warming, I bet we find a bunch more.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ötzi
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Slow mail delivery to Australia is just one more thing we can blame on Hitler.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You want to biatch and moan about how libs are in charge?

We are 10 months into a "lib" president and he hasn't fired DeJoy.

I do know, of course, he has to get appointees in to do that and he can't do it directly, but he could have gotten it done by now.

Despite all the freakouts about marxism and socialism, we still have a corpratist in charge.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Corn_Fed: king of vegas: Cafe Threads: DeJoy was misnamed.

He has business interests and contacts that are in direct competition with the USPS.

So how come the postal board, which is dominated by Biden appointees, hasn't voted him out?

Here's a hint: Biden has appointed only three of the 9 board members.


It should be a priority.  I am sure all of the other 6 are not Trump stooges.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rent Party: USPS should not be worrying about making money.   It is a constitutionally enumerated power of the federal government to deliver the mail.   Pay for that shiat.   And if it is too expensive, increase the bulk rate, as bulk mail is easily 90% of what I yank out of my mailbox.


It's also has a budget that has been sabotaged by the US Congress.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had an Australian guy complain his order didn't arrive. . .so I sent another, and the replacement was 'return to sender.'


So this is why.    Obviously. DeJoyed.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Rent Party: Creoena: "US customers who want to send items to Australia via their national postal service can currently only use the more expensive Priority Mail Express International option."

Still better than UPS.  UPS would end up shipping it to Vanuatu, with the package smashed and shattered, saying "Well Australia and Vanuatu are both islands, it's fine right?"

UPS will offer you something the USPS does not, at any price.

Guaranteed delivery.

They don't honor their guarantee, and god help the poor soul who tries to claim it. But god damn do they give it!


Sure they do.   Or did.  Covid forced some changes to their delivery guarantee.

USPS does not even offer it, even if you pay for the most expensive carrier class they have.   Pay $75 to have a document package delivered and it gets lost for three weeks?  TFB.  "We don't guarantee delivery,"

Anyone that ships critical things via USPS is going to be disappointed.
 
EL EM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What about Lichtenstein and Switzerland?

!
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

d23: Rent Party: USPS should not be worrying about making money.   It is a constitutionally enumerated power of the federal government to deliver the mail.   Pay for that shiat.   And if it is too expensive, increase the bulk rate, as bulk mail is easily 90% of what I yank out of my mailbox.

It's also has a budget that has been sabotaged by the US Congress.


Oh absolutely.   And that is close to criminal.

But like most problems, you can trace the post office's straight back to Republicans.
 
zjoik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Clearly the PO needs a Zeppelin.
[Fark user image 644x247]


it appears as though that was a confusing time for the navy
 
dittybopper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EL EM: What about Lichtenstein and Switzerland?

!


And The Duchy of Grand Fenwick.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

d23: Despite all the freakouts about marxism and socialism, we still have a corpratist in charge.


Anyone that thinks Joe Biden is some kind of Marxist socializmser should be ignored.  The dude was the long time Senator from the most corporate friendly state in the Union, and launched his presidential campaign from the home of Comcast's CEO.

Biden is literally the President from Corporateville.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rent Party: USPS should not be worrying about making money.   It is a constitutionally enumerated power of the federal government to deliver the mail.   Pay for that shiat.   And if it is too expensive, increase the bulk rate, as bulk mail is easily 90% of what I yank out of my mailbox.


Yes, your mail standard mail, domestically, is an important government service.

Parcel delivery to the other side of the world is really only something they do because they can leverage their infrastructure to make some dough on it.

In this case they are saying, "Look, we literally can't find ways to get this shiat there, so its piling up, we have no idea when it will get there, so we are not going to accept it for the moment. If it is that critical, here are some alternatives, that will cost a pile of money, to do so"

Your alternative is they eat the cost to charter planes or whatever, assuming they even can get them, and hemorrhage money so you can ship some funko pops or something to your buddy in Australia cheaply.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Isn't the whole point of 3D printing that you can print your own stuff rather than having it made by someone else and shipped to you? Is there not a single 3D printer in the whole of Australia?


How do I 3D print food items that are made in the U.S.?
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Rent Party: USPS should not be worrying about making money.   It is a constitutionally enumerated power of the federal government to deliver the mail.   Pay for that shiat.   And if it is too expensive, increase the bulk rate, as bulk mail is easily 90% of what I yank out of my mailbox.

Yes, your mail standard mail, domestically, is an important government service.

Parcel delivery to the other side of the world is really only something they do because they can leverage their infrastructure to make some dough on it.

In this case they are saying, "Look, we literally can't find ways to get this shiat there, so its piling up, we have no idea when it will get there, so we are not going to accept it for the moment. If it is that critical, here are some alternatives, that will cost a pile of money, to do so"

Your alternative is they eat the cost to charter planes or whatever, assuming they even can get them, and hemorrhage money so you can ship some funko pops or something to your buddy in Australia cheaply.


Ahh, no.

First, fark you for your dick attitude.  Lets get that out of the way.

Second, the USPS has had financial difficulties for close to 30 years.   As has been mentioned, that is entirely the fault of the congress.

Third, "My solution" exists only in your head as I have offered none, other than congress allocating money to run the post office instead of letting them starve.

Fourth, and in summary, fark you, dick.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's only one way this can go...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
