(AP News)   Australia won't stop farting   (apnews.com) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Polite company refers to them as 'air poops'
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bruce boofs and Sheila sharfs
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smells like a problem to me.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australian Farting Championship (Group B Semi's)
Youtube hJU2yC6pt98
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


A sequel?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that why we cut off mail service to them?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm worried about Australia. Now they have a methane to their there madness.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May be why so many love that walk about in the old outback.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, stopping is an option?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At present, almost half of Australia's annual methane emissions come from the agriculture sector, where no affordable, practical and large-scale way exists to reduce it other than by culling herd sizes,"


cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At present, almost half of Australia's annual methane emissions come from the agriculture sector, where no affordable, practical and large-scale way exists to reduce it other than by culling herd sizes"

You might want to check with Scotland on that.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Wait, stopping is an option?


If you take anti-gas pills, yes.

Myself, I enjoy farting. Particularly in elevators right before I exit. All the better of people get on after, and I can hear their screams of disgust.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.