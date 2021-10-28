 Skip to content
(BBC)   'Cannibal killer' denied parole for refusing to reveal what he did with his victim's body. Although, the 'cannibal' part may provide some hints   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hint:  He turned them in to poo.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That reminds me.

I need to pick up some chianti on the way home tonight.
 
EL EM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Soylent green is people.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hint: He buried her with other people's remains and he doesn't want to go to jail for them, too.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is he in trouble for not revealing where the remains are, or are they just mad that he won't share the recipe?
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What the hell was that interrogation like?

Det.: What did you do with bodies?
Cannibal: I will never say *fart noise*
 
gbv23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A salad of John and Yoko?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was born for this
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Back in high school, a friend in the group had a girlfriend.  She told us he wouldn't go down on her, so he got the ironic nickname of "Cannibal".
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How many cannibals did he kill?
 
King Something
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EL EM: Soylent green is people.


Diet Soylent Green is fat people.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Such a tender subject.

/ Obligatory
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Makes things awkward for the wrongly convicted though, don't it?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Such a tender subject.

/ Obligatory


Another slice?
 
Magnus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: How many cannibals did he kill?


Not enough.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Hint: He buried her with other people's remains and he doesn't want to go to jail for them, too.


That seems like the only explanation that makes sense on his part.
 
EL EM
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
First Cannibal: I never liked your Uncle.
Second Cannibal: So, just eat the noodles.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Makes things awkward for the wrongly convicted though, don't it?


22 years is already awkward for the wrongly convicted IMHO.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Does it really matter what seasonings he used?

/ick
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'LL EAT YOUR ASS SLATHERED IN MAYO
 
