(Yahoo)   Jury awards $10 million to a former hospital marketing executive who said he was fired for being a white man. Well, it's about time someone started sticking up for those people   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
61
•       •       •

‘’ 1 hour ago  
White men never get breaks, do they?

/ s
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL Like that'll survive appeal.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Knowing absolutely nothing about the particular merits of this case, and not being helped much in that by this Yahoo blog post, I can still say that I find his claims to be, at best, far-fetched. However, I can also say that if race, gender, or both were any part of a reason used in someone's firing -- even if the intention was to promote something generally positive, like diversity -- that person deserves, at a minimum, significant compensation and the company who did it should be punished.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Get woke, go broke
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The jury has decided to incorporate and sell its services nationwide, asking only 25% of the settlement.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is not a bookmark to see how many of my Edgelord Piss Yellow and Commie Bot Red farkies show up later.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Duvall, hired in 2013, said he was fired shortly before his fifth anniversary at the company and was replaced by a Black woman and a white woman.


Probably didn't help the company's case that they had to hire two women to do his job.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pmbrilliance.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: This is not a bookmark to see how many of my Edgelord Piss Yellow and Commie Bot Red farkies show up later.


There's one that beat you here
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: LOL Like that'll survive appeal.


Why?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The message is not to abandon diversity and inclusion, it's to do it legally," Largess said.

I can see working to improve diversity through the process of new hires.  But, you can't create those openings for new hires by firing current employees without cause. Of course, this case really isn't over yet.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thank God someone is finally standing up for America's most oppressed population: rich white executives.

I can only hope that they can next help popular comedians who are censored by having their specials broadcast.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Duvall, hired in 2013, said he was fired shortly before his fifth anniversary at the company and was replaced by a Black woman and a white woman.


Probably didn't help the company's case that they had to hire two women to do his job.


Especially when part of their case was that he "delegated critical duties to subordinates."

That's kinda the role of a senior VP. They've got the experience to check the work, doing it is something someone coming up gets to do.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There are stories out if you google this with a lot more details. The guy's got a very strong case. And I would know because I have a Fark GED in law. He proved the company systematically fired certain people to diversify. Maybe he was a schmuck. I don't know. But he was able to produce enough evidence to convince the jury that he was terminated specifically because he was a white male.
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
why would you even need a marketing executive anywhere near a hospital except to use it's services.

Farking capitalists.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Marketing a thing people have very little choice in using seems important.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not anti-racist if you target a racial group to disadvantage.  Even if you're targeting a member of the ethnicity that has had a historical advantage.

So if he was fired for being white, that's still racist and still wrong.  Even if he's suing from a seat atop a pile of gold coins, it's still wrong.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Luke Largess, Duvall's attorney, told NBC News that the former executive was fired days before his fifth anniversary when he would be entitled to greater severance.

That sounds like the real reason, too bad people can't sue for that.

But yeah, if you can prove that you were let go due to your sex or race you should definitely be suing. Those laws and standards weren't written to exclude specific races, for what I hope are obvious reasons.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where we get reminded how large a portion of the population use the term "protected class" incorrectly?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hate to say it but America brought this on itself.

When Wokes and Racists Actually Agree on Everything
Youtube Ev373c7wSRg


No one should be rewarded or punished for the circumstances of their birth.  It's luck, nothing more.  Black, white, straight, gay, male, female... all just a roll of the cosmic dice.  No one gets to choose these things.  Discrimination of any kind is still discrimination.

Maybe one day we will live in a country without racism rather than a country that just argues over which kind of racism is the "right" kind... but I doubt it.  Meritocracy will always just be a pipe dream in this place.
 
Whorley
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good. We need equal rights for white people, which is sadly lacking in today's society.

Whites are but a small minority of the world's population. Ergo, this is a victory for minority rights.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
According to the article, it took two ladies to replace him...

//I'm out... tips the wait staff!
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Knowing absolutely nothing about the particular merits of this case, and not being helped much in that by this Yahoo blog post, I can still say that I find his claims to be, at best, far-fetched. However, I can also say that if race, gender, or both were any part of a reason used in someone's firing -- even if the intention was to promote something generally positive, like diversity -- that person deserves, at a minimum, significant compensation and the company who did it should be punished.


Yep.  If they have enough documentation to prove his firing was based on being a white man, the law protects against "discrimination by gender" and "discrimination by race" it does not protect against "discrimination against women" or "discrimination against minority races."

That being said specifically marketing executives seem to skew white and pretty evenly split between genders.  That kind of makes me question his basis since it's not like he was fired from a job that has overwhelming high female representation like nursing or day care.

/my nursing link broke
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Probably didn't help the company's case that they had to hire two women to do his job.


They paid them each a little less than half as much, so it's actually a win.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jso2897: Is this the thread where we get reminded how large a portion of the population use the term "protected class" incorrectly?


This is the thread where SJWs go "REEEEEEE"
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was it an all white male jury?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As much of an unpopular opinion as it probably is,
No one deserves to be fired for a reason unrelated to anything they can control.

Whether that's a person of a historically discriminated race and/or gender or a generally untouched member of a majority, the consequence should be the same to the company in a fair world.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Duvall, hired in 2013, said he was fired shortly before his fifth anniversary at the company and was replaced by a Black woman and a white woman.


Probably didn't help the company's case that they had to hire two women to do his job.


Yea, but they only had to pay them a fraction of his salary.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheDreadChefRoberts: why would you even need a marketing executive anywhere near a hospital except to use it's services.

Farking capitalists.


because non-emergent, non-urgent services like diagnostics and plastic surgery are money makers, and they're trying to compete with other hospitals for that money

Healthcare is a business. It's just an amoral and harmful one.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Duvall, hired in 2013, said he was fired shortly before his fifth anniversary at the company and was replaced by a Black woman and a white woman.


Probably didn't help the company's case that they had to hire two women to do his job.


Thing is, their being women, you could add their salaries together and it was cheaper.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Knowing absolutely nothing about the particular merits of this case, and not being helped much in that by this Yahoo blog post, I can still say that I find his claims to be, at best, far-fetched. However, I can also say that if race, gender, or both were any part of a reason used in someone's firing -- even if the intention was to promote something generally positive, like diversity -- that person deserves, at a minimum, significant compensation and the company who did it should be punished.


So you read a blog post and concluded that the guy's claims wre far-fetched, implying that the jury decision was wrong.

You Sherlockian legal genius, you.

Without knowing the particulars of this case, any more than you do, I don't find this far-fetched at all.

This is a natural consequence of threats against firms that do not have significant numbers of minorities in executive and/or board positions.

Gotta clear out the old to make way for the new, even if it's racist.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
His name is LARGESS. I want the hackneyed writers of reality fired.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Meritocracy will always just be a pipe dream in this place.


Ugh. This is where things get confusing. Do you mean the original meritocracy (which was kind of a nightmare) or are you using that word to describe a complex idea that exists in your mind?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: There are stories out if you google this with a lot more details. The guy's got a very strong case. And I would know because I have a Fark GED in law. He proved the company systematically fired certain people to diversify. Maybe he was a schmuck. I don't know. But he was able to produce enough evidence to convince the jury that he was terminated specifically because he was a white male.


Buried in the article: "the former executive was fired days before his fifth anniversary when he would be entitled to greater severance."

That is what made his case. The jury agreed that part of the reason was "diversity" but that doesn't have to be the entire reason for the verdict. He was fired without cause to rip him off. That is sufficient.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: NewportBarGuy: LOL Like that'll survive appeal.

Why?


appeals go through judges who tend to have more than a second-grade education unlike a southern jury.
any other really dumb questions you need answered?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Get woke, go broke


If  you're a woke bloke, who goes broke, then don't be a slowpoke, just go home and grab a coke, and slip in the tub for a soak.
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: NewportBarGuy: LOL Like that'll survive appeal.

Why?


I think he means the award amount, not the judgement itself.
Big jury awards are almost always cut down some on appeal.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

runwiz: "The message is not to abandon diversity and inclusion, it's to do it legally," Largess said.

I can see working to improve diversity through the process of new hires.  But, you can't create those openings for new hires by firing current employees without cause. Of course, this case really isn't over yet.


No but given the low success rate on appeals it's close.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: jso2897: Is this the thread where we get reminded how large a portion of the population use the term "protected class" incorrectly?

This is the thread where SJWs go "REEEEEEE"


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: jso2897: Is this the thread where we get reminded how large a portion of the population use the term "protected class" incorrectly?

This is the thread where SJWs go "REEEEEEE"


When does that start?
 
drtgb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can still remember exactly where I was the day that it was reported that Joe Smith sat in the front of the bus. It has been a long road to freedom, brothers and sisters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: jso2897: Is this the thread where we get reminded how large a portion of the population use the term "protected class" incorrectly?

This is the thread where SJWs go "REEEEEEE"

[cdn.shopify.com image 617x435]


I love how you unironically post that to Fark. Give it another go.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not secret that white men are treated better than anyone else in the country and thus a story like this will bring out a lot of emotions and a popcorn thread. This is also a good chance that we will mostly pass up to ask ourselves what our goals are. Do we want everyone to be treated as well as white men or do we want to treat white men as poorly as everyone else? Cheering for a white man to be fired over his skin color shows a lot about your goals. Of course, you could believe he was fired for other reasons and managed to fool the jury. Hard to tell if that's prejudice or pattern recognition on that one.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, there's no way that a highly paid white man was an incompetent putz.  That NEVER happens.

///none of us know enough details about the case to know whether the firing was justified or not.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jso2897: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: jso2897: Is this the thread where we get reminded how large a portion of the population use the term "protected class" incorrectly?

This is the thread where SJWs go "REEEEEEE"

When does that start?


The Boobies and it gets REEEier going down.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Eightballjacket: Probably didn't help the company's case that they had to hire two women to do his job.

They paid them each a little less than half as much, so it's actually a win.


76% less than half?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chucknasty: StoPPeRmobile: NewportBarGuy: LOL Like that'll survive appeal.

Why?

appeals go through judges who tend to have more than a second-grade education unlike a southern jury.
any other really dumb questions you need answered?


You don't know how appeals work.  They're not retrials of the case. All they do is see if the rules were followed and if any rules broken affected the verdict.
 
